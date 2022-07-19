Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its monthly COVID-19 testing operations have increased by 10% since January 2022. The Company started its year with approximately 19,000 tests administered and has now reached approximately 21,000 tests in June 2022.

The testing growth and demand is fueled by the seventh wave Canadians are now facing as experts suggest the new submerged Omicron variant, BA.5 has caused the newest spike in infections. (Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/8994313/long-term-care-covid-outbreak-spike-7th-wave-canada/)

The Science Table reports that the wave likely began early June with cases soon to peak. With an increase of 52 percent of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, testing for the virus is vital now more than ever. Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore reports that Omicron variants, including BA.5, have impacted the sensitivity of a standard rapid antigen test, reducing sensitivity and accuracy to 50 to 60 per cent. The PCR test is now the most accurate test to detect COVID-19 and the newest variants. (Source: https://www.cp24.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-subvariant-now-driving-a-seventh-wave-of-covid-19-in-ontario-1.5987934)

"As the latest data shows that rapid antigen testing is not as sensitive for detecting the virus compared to PCR testing, we are pleased to share that we have access to the most precise PCR testing to detect new variants. As Canadians face a seventh wave of Covid with stronger mutations, ScreenPro is equipped to detect accuracy and deliver results to maintain safety," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO

(647) 878-6674

lena@screenprosecurity.com

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

(416) 901-5611 x 204

priya@screenprosecurity.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

