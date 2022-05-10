ScreenPro Security Inc. is pleased to report that the Company has administered 29,519 Covid-19 tests in April, an increase of 15% compared to March's Covid testing numbers of 25,517.With the recent news of Toronto's mayor terminating the Covid-19 emergency declaration that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the surge of cases with the new omicron subvariants world-wide, the Company ...

SCRN:CC