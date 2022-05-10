Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has administered 29,519 Covid-19 tests in April, an increase of 15% compared to March's Covid testing numbers of 25,517.

With the recent news of Toronto's mayor terminating the Covid-19 emergency declaration that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the surge of cases with the new omicron subvariants world-wide, the Company is confident that Covid testing numbers and market share will continue to increase significantly as testing demand is growing each month within the community.

"We are pleased that our core business in Covid testing remains strong with an increase of sales in April. As infections continue to trend upwards, we foresee our testing sales to increase further. Management would also like to address the recent news of the SAG AFTRA amendment to stop testing for Zone C (office) and Zone D (postproduction). This news in the film and production industry has minimal effect on our Covid testing business as majority of the testing we administer has been and continues to be for Zone A (cast) and Zone B (crew)," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO
Email: investors@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results with Record Revenues of over $21 Million

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results with Record Revenues of over $21 Million

  • Record Revenues of over $21 Million
  • Momentum of core Covid business continues into 2022

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has reported over $21 million of revenue. The Company filed on SEDAR its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year end results ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021").

2021 Financial Summary

ScreenPro Building Cash Position With Continued Growth In Covid Testing Numbers

ScreenPro Building Cash Position With Continued Growth In Covid Testing Numbers

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant increase in the Covid-19 testing numbers this year, which attributes to the Company's stronger cash position. Covid testing remains in high demand for the film and production industry. Due to the nature of the work environment, staff members are often operating in contained areas and in close proximity. With various highly contagious variants, such as Omicron and the numbers of infections increasing, we foresee more contracts throughout 2022.

The Company also faces a rise in demand for testing in the travel and tourism industry along with its concierge (home/office visit) services. In addition to the news release on March 24th, 2022, the Company has received three additional testing contracts in television and production dated as of April 8, 2022, resulting in a total of 21 new productions to date for Q1 of FY22.

ScreenPro Insiders Acquire Additional Shares

ScreenPro Insiders Acquire Additional Shares

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the press release on April 4, 2022, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have further increased their positions in the Company by purchasing additional shares in open-market transactions between April 5, 2022, and April 6, 2022, for an additional 1,680,000. Details of the purchase is as follows:

  • Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 435,000 shares at an average price of $0.068
  • Lena Kozovski, CEO, purchased 395,000 shares at an average price of $0.07
  • Paul Haber, CFO, purchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.07
  • Youngcho Lee, Director, purchased 450,000 shares at an average price of $0.067

Over the past two weeks, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management accumulated a total of 4,521,000, representing 6.1% of the total outstanding shares of 74,638,916.

ScreenPro Announces Insider Purchases of Shares

ScreenPro Announces Insider Purchases of Shares

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have purchased 2,841,600 shares of the Company between March 29, 2022, to March 31, 2022, in open-market transactions. Details of the purchase is as follows:

Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 660,000 shares at an average price of $0.075

Add Biomedical Submits Application to USPTO for Rapid Breast Cancer Screening

Add Biomedical Submits Application to USPTO for Rapid Breast Cancer Screening

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Add Biomedical Inc. (Add Bio), is strengthening its library of intellectual property (IP). The Company has applied for the Cancer Antigen (CA) 15-3 rapid testing kit for breast cancer screening to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Breast cancer is the world's most commonly occurring cancer. According to Cancer.ca, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Canadian women. Recent reports show that 76 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer everyday and on average, 15 of those women die from the disease everyday. (Source: Canadian Cancer Society)

ScreenPro Continues to Increase Market Share in Covid Testing

ScreenPro Continues to Increase Market Share in Covid Testing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the press release of March 21st, 2022, the Company has received seven (7) additional Covid testing contracts from prominent companies in the North American film industry.

Although there have been several changes in the current Covid climate with restrictions being lifted, the virus is still present, making Covid testing crucial in the film and production industry. The Company is showing tremendous growth within this sector with various productions that are scheduled to begin testing over the next two months. The Company anticipates that the current levels of testing will last substantial time.

