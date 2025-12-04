ScottsMiracle-Gro to Webcast Presentation at Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference on December 9

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, announced today that Nate Baxter, president and chief operating officer, and Mark Scheiwer, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat from the events page of the Company's investor relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

Forward Looking Statements
Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact
For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
Tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


