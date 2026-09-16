Scotiabank's Matthew Parker-Jones, Senior Vice President, International Commercial Banking, recognized as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® Award

Scotiabank congratulates Matthew Parker-Jones, Senior Vice President, International Commercial Banking, who was recognized as a recipient of the 2026 Canada's Top 40 Under 40® Award. Matthew was selected for this distinction in recognition of his impact on business transformation, leadership development, financial innovation, and contributions to strengthening Canada's financial infrastructure and economic connectivity.
"Matthew's recognition reflects the kind of leadership we value at Scotiabank. Through building strong teams, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities for people to grow and succeed he has created a lasting impact for our clients, colleagues and communities," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "I'm proud to see his contributions recognized through Canada's Top 40 Under 40®, which is a testament to the influence he has had across our organization and the broader financial services industry."
A respected leader in banking transformation and financial innovation, Matthew has driven initiatives that have helped strengthen Scotiabank's international banking franchise, modernize financial infrastructure, and deepen connectivity across the Americas, including:
- Leading the transformation of International Commercial Banking, repositioning the business toward primary client relationships, delivering double-digit growth, strengthening profitability across key markets, and deepening client engagement across Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Building high-performing and inclusive teams, rebuilding executive leadership teams, fostering a unified culture across markets, and embedding leadership development and talent outcomes into performance expectations.
- Advancing innovation across financial services, leading large-scale modernization initiatives, helping accelerate digital and cloud transformation, and building partnerships that enhance client capabilities and platform connectivity. Matthew was named one of American Banker's Most Innovative People in Finance in 2026.
- Strengthening Canada's financial and economic connectivity, serving on the Board of Directors of Payments Canada and previously on the Board of Advisors of Payments 20 (P20), while supporting initiatives that enhance cross-border trade, financial integration, and the modernization of Canada's payments ecosystem.
"Matthew has a proven track record of building strong businesses, developing high-performing teams, and delivering innovative solutions for our clients," said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head, International and Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank. "His leadership has helped accelerate growth across our business, deepen relationships across our footprint, and empower our clients to unlock their full potential. This recognition reflects not only Matthew's accomplishments, but also the meaningful impact he continues to have on our clients, colleagues, and the communities we serve. We are proud to congratulate him on this well-deserved achievement."
Matthew is a passionate advocate for mentorship, inclusion, and the future of financial services. He also champions initiatives through Women in Payments that help advance diverse talent and future leaders across the financial services sector.
Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Canada's Top 40 Under 40® recognizes outstanding Canadians under the age of 40 for their achievements, leadership, and impact. The 2026 honourees were announced in the Financial Post and selected based on five criteria: Career Progression, Leadership, Vision & Innovation, Community Involvement & Corporate Social Responsibility, and Impact & Influence. Full list of honourees and alumni at Canadastop40under40.com
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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