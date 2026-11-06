Scotiabank Named Best Transaction Bank in Canada and Chile by Euromoney

This recognition reflects the strength of Scotiabank's transaction banking capabilities across the Americas.
Scotiabank today announced that it has been named the Best Transaction Bank in Canada and the Best Transaction Bank in Chile, both for the second consecutive year, by Euromoney as part of the publication's 2026 Transaction Banking Awards. These recognitions highlight Scotiabank's leadership in transaction banking across the Americas, reflecting the strength of its global network, deep local expertise and commitment to helping clients navigate complexity and move their businesses forward.
Scotiabank's Global Transaction Banking (GTB) franchise supports Business Banking, Commercial, and Corporate clients with comprehensive treasury, payments, cash management, trade finance, and working capital solutions. With a strategic presence across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Chile and select markets worldwide, GTB helps businesses navigate international finance with ease, providing knowledgeable advice and a bespoke approach tailored to their unique needs.
"Recognition like this underscores the breadth and strength of Scotiabank's transaction banking capabilities across the Americas," said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head, International and Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank. "Our combination of global capabilities and deep local market expertise enables us to serve clients across diverse markets, helping them manage their financial operations with greater visibility, flexibility and control as they pursue opportunities across the region."
Scotiabank continues to bring together its transaction banking capabilities across markets to help clients improve visibility, manage liquidity, support trade and operate more effectively. By connecting payments, cash management, liquidity, trade finance and working capital solutions, GTB helps clients navigate cross-border complexity while maintaining the flexibility to respond to changing business needs.
This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Scotiabank's GTB business, including:
- Best Bank for Collections, Latin America (Global Finance Treasury and Cash Management Awards, 2026)
- Best Bank for Payments, Latin America (Global Finance Treasury and Cash Management Awards, 2026)
- Best Bank for Transaction Banking, Latin America (Global Finance Treasury and Cash Management Awards, 2026)
- Best ERP Integration Initiative, North America (The Digital Banker GTB Innovation Awards, 2026)
- Best Digital Treasury Management Initiative, Latin America (Chile) (The Digital Banker GTB Innovation Awards, 2026)
To learn more about Scotiabank's Global Transaction Banking capabilities, visit
https://gtb.scotiabank.com
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as of July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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