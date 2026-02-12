Scotiabank donates $150,000 to support Tumbler Ridge following national tragedy

Scotiabank is donating $150,000 to organizations that are supporting families and communities in British Columbia following the tragic events in Tumbler Ridge on February 10.

"We are devastated to see the news coming out of Tumbler Ridge, in my own home province of B.C.," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO at Scotiabank. "Events like these are rare, especially in Canada, and it is heart-wrenching to think about the impact this will have on local community members and on all Canadians who are mourning alongside them. To our clients, employees, and everyone in B.C.--our hearts are with you."

Scotiabank will also establish an internal matching campaign for employees who wish to support the communities in B.C. who have been affected by this tragedy.

