Scotia Global Asset Management recognized at the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

Scotia Global Asset Management today announced that four funds have received 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.
The awards recognize three Dynamic funds and one Scotia fund across Canadian fixed income, preferred share fixed income and tactical balanced categories over five- and ten-year periods.
"Recognition from the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards reflects the discipline and long-term focus our investment teams bring to their work," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management. "Congratulations to our portfolio managers, and thank you to our clients for the trust they place in us."
The winning individual funds for the following periods ending July 31, 2026 are:
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Fund name
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Canadian Investment
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Period
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Fund count
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Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool, Series FH
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Canadian Fixed Income
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5 years
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57
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Dynamic Preferred Yield Class, Series F
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Preferred Share Fixed Income
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10 years
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11
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Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class,
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Tactical Balanced
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5 years
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47
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Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund, Series F *
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Tactical Balanced
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10 years
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43
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* Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Winners are selected based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, a quantitative measure that evaluates a fund's consistency of risk-adjusted returns over three-, five- and ten-year periods.
For 2026, LSEG Lipper has evolved its recognition framework for Canada, evaluating both mutual funds and ETFs within distinct Active and Passive universes based on their investment strategies, rather than fund structure.
Standard performance data, information about the Lipper Leader ratings and further details about the winning funds are available at scotiagam.com.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A securities are available for purchase to all investors; however, Series A securities may not be purchased in order execution only accounts at dealers for which the dealer provides no advice ("discount brokerage accounts"). Series F securities may also be purchased in discount brokerage accounts. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F securities may also appear higher than for Series A securities as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.
About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.
About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P. For more information, please visit www.dynamic.ca.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.
About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.
LSEG Lipper Fund Award © 2026 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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