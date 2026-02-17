Scotia Global Asset Management announces sub-adviser change

Scotia Global Asset Management today announced that ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will be appointed as sub-adviser for Scotia India Equity Fund. This change is effective on or around March 16, 2026.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the fund as a result of this change. 

For further information on this and other ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management 
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/17/c1095.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

