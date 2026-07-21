Scotia Global Asset Management announces July 2026 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the July 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on July 28, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on August 5, 2026, as noted below.

Scotiabank

Scotia ETF name

Ticker

symbol 

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution

frequency

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.051

Monthly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.054

Monthly

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/21/c5800.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

the bank of nova scotiaBNS:CCtsx:bnsnyse:bnsfintech investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

energy investing

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

base metals investing

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

energy investing

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update