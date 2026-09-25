Scotia Global Asset Management announces enhancements to Scotia Essentials Portfolios, fee reductions on select series, and other fund changes

Scotia Global Asset Management (the "Manager") today announced enhancements to the Scotia Essentials Portfolios that will increase ETF exposure, broaden access to active and index-tracking ETF strategies, and lower management fees across select series. The changes are designed to provide investors with a more cost-effective ETF-focused solution combined with the benefits of professional portfolio management. Scotia Essentials Portfolios will be renamed Scotia Essentials ETF Portfolios to better reflect their investment approach. The Manager also announced changes to certain other mutual funds.
"We are continuing to evolve Scotia Essentials ETF Portfolios to help investors access diversified portfolios that combine ETF exposure with professional portfolio management, including ongoing portfolio oversight, monitoring, and rebalancing," said Neal Kerr, Head of Global Asset Management "These enhancements expand the role of ETFs within the portfolios, and help us deliver even greater value to clients."
Broader access to ETF strategies
Direct ETF exposure in each portfolio is expected to increase to a minimum of 51% of net assets by March 31, 2027. The portfolios will combine active fixed income ETFs, active and index-tracking equity ETFs, and active mutual funds across asset classes, investment styles and geographies. The portfolios' investment objectives, target asset mixes and risk profiles will remain unchanged.
Portfolio name changes
Effective on or about October 30, 2026, the Scotia Essentials Portfolios will be renamed Scotia Essentials ETF Portfolios to better reflect the role of ETFs within the portfolios. The portfolios will also be renamed as follows:
|
Current Name
|
New Name
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Scotia Essentials Income Portfolio
|
Scotia Essentials Income ETF Portfolio
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Scotia Essentials Balanced Portfolio
|
Scotia Essentials Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
Scotia Essentials Growth Portfolio
|
Scotia Essentials Growth ETF Portfolio
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Scotia Essentials Maximum Growth Portfolio
|
Scotia Essentials Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio
Enhanced value through lower fees
The following management fee reductions will become effective on or about November 1, 2026.
|
Fund
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Series
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Current
Management Fee
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New
Management Fee
|
Scotia Essentials Growth ETF Portfolio
|
A, T
|
1.60 %
|
1.50 %
|
Scotia Essentials Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio
|
A, T
|
1.70 %
|
1.55 %
|
Scotia Essentials Income ETF Portfolio
|
F, FT
|
0.55 %
|
0.45 %
|
Scotia Essentials Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
F, FT
|
0.75 %
|
0.65 %
|
Scotia Essentials Growth ETF Portfolio
|
F, FT
|
0.95 %
|
0.75 %
|
Scotia Essentials Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio
|
F, FT
|
1.05 %
|
0.80 %
Scotia Partners Portfolios closed to new investors
Effective October 30, 2026, the Scotia Partners Portfolios and Corporate Class Partners Portfolios ("Partners Portfolios") will be closed to new investors.
Existing investors can continue to make subsequent purchases of the Partners Portfolios, including through pre-authorized contribution plans, in an account that already holds securities of the portfolio.
Risk rating changes
Effective September 25, 2026, the risk ratings for Scotia Wealth Credit Absolute Return Pool and Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund change from "Low to Medium" to "Low."
These changes are in accordance with the standardized investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the funds associated with the new risk ratings.
A summary of the CSA's investment risk classification methodology, along with the investment objectives and strategies of the funds, is available in the applicable simplified prospectus. The ScotiaFunds prospectus is available at scotiafunds.com. The applicable Dynamic prospectus is available at Dynamic.ca or by contacting the Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Series A securities are available for purchase to all investors; however, Series A securities may not be purchased in order execution only accounts at dealers for which the dealer provides no advice ("discount brokerage accounts"). Series F securities may also be purchased in discount brokerage accounts. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F securities may also appear higher than for Series A securities as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.
About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.
About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
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SOURCE Scotiabank
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