Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of October 2025 include:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114356599/en/
- Core net new assets brought to the company increased 80% versus October 2024 to reach $44.4 billion – a record for the month of October.
- Total client assets equaled $11.83 trillion as of month-end October, up 20% from October 2024 and up 2% compared to September 2025.
- New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 429,000, up 30% versus October 2024.
- Investor engagement accelerated in October, with average margin loan balances rising 7% versus September 2025 and daily average trades reaching 8.6 million.
- Transactional sweep cash increased by $3.2 billion to end October at $428.8 billion, reflecting typical seasonality, net asset gathering, and client engagement with the markets.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 38.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.7 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.2 million banking accounts, and $11.83 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
|The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For October 2025
|
2024
|
2025
|Change
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Market Indices (at month end)
|Dow Jones Industrial Average ®
|
41,763
|
|
44,911
|
|
42,544
|
|
44,545
|
|
43,841
|
|
42,002
|
|
40,669
|
|
42,270
|
|
44,095
|
|
44,131
|
|
45,545
|
|
46,398
|
|
47,563
|
|
3%
|
14%
|Nasdaq Composite ®
|
18,095
|
|
19,218
|
|
19,311
|
|
19,627
|
|
18,847
|
|
17,299
|
|
17,446
|
|
19,114
|
|
20,370
|
|
21,122
|
|
21,456
|
|
22,660
|
|
23,725
|
|
5%
|
31%
|Standard & Poor's ® 500
|
5,705
|
|
6,032
|
|
5,882
|
|
6,041
|
|
5,955
|
|
5,612
|
|
5,569
|
|
5,912
|
|
6,205
|
|
6,339
|
|
6,460
|
|
6,688
|
|
6,840
|
|
2%
|
20%
|Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|
|
|Beginning Client Assets
|
9,920.5
|
|
9,852.0
|
|
10,305.4
|
|
10,101.3
|
|
10,333.1
|
|
10,280.2
|
|
9,929.7
|
|
9,892.2
|
|
10,349.0
|
|
10,757.3
|
|
10,963.5
|
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
|
|Net New Assets (1)
|
22.7
|
|
25.5
|
|
60.2
|
|
30.5
|
|
46.6
|
|
55.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
33.6
|
|
38.9
|
|
45.7
|
|
43.3
|
|
45.4
|
|
41.6
|
|
(8%)
|
83%
|Net Market (Losses) Gains
|
(91.2
|
)
|
427.9
|
|
(264.3
|
)
|
201.3
|
|
(99.5
|
)
|
(405.8
|
)
|
(38.6
|
)
|
423.2
|
|
369.4
|
|
160.5
|
|
221.3
|
|
320.4
|
|
192.5
|
|
|
|Total Client Assets (at month end)
|
9,852.0
|
|
10,305.4
|
|
10,101.3
|
|
10,333.1
|
|
10,280.2
|
|
9,929.7
|
|
9,892.2
|
|
10,349.0
|
|
10,757.3
|
|
10,963.5
|
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
11,828.0
|
|
2%
|
20%
|Core Net New Assets (1,2)
|
24.6
|
|
28.8
|
|
61.4
|
|
30.6
|
|
48.0
|
|
59.1
|
|
2.7
|
|
35.0
|
|
42.6
|
|
46.9
|
|
44.4
|
|
46.2
|
|
44.4
|
|
(4%)
|
80%
|Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
|
|
|Investor Services
|
665.6
|
|
688.9
|
|
682.0
|
|
698.7
|
|
703.5
|
|
688.8
|
|
688.2
|
|
711.2
|
|
737.6
|
|
747.9
|
|
771.1
|
|
792.5
|
|
807.6
|
|
2%
|
21%
|Advisor Services
|
4,303.3
|
|
4,489.2
|
|
4,379.7
|
|
4,496.6
|
|
4,493.2
|
|
4,372.3
|
|
4,353.0
|
|
4,525.6
|
|
4,687.4
|
|
4,765.1
|
|
4,888.2
|
|
5,016.7
|
|
5,106.1
|
|
2%
|
19%
|Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
|
|
|Active Brokerage Accounts
|
36,073
|
|
36,222
|
|
36,456
|
|
36,709
|
|
36,861
|
|
37,011
|
|
37,254
|
|
37,375
|
|
37,476
|
|
37,658
|
|
37,798
|
|
37,963
|
|
38,145
|
|
-
|
6%
|Banking Accounts
|
1,967
|
|
1,980
|
|
1,998
|
|
2,019
|
|
2,033
|
|
2,050
|
|
2,066
|
|
2,077
|
|
2,096
|
|
2,116
|
|
2,137
|
|
2,150
|
|
2,172
|
|
1%
|
10%
|Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)
|
5,407
|
|
5,393
|
|
5,399
|
|
5,450
|
|
5,464
|
|
5,495
|
|
5,518
|
|
5,563
|
|
5,586
|
|
5,619
|
|
5,606
|
|
5,619
|
|
5,696
|
|
1%
|
5%
|Client Activity
|
|
|New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
|
331
|
|
357
|
|
431
|
|
433
|
|
362
|
|
388
|
|
439
|
|
336
|
|
323
|
|
377
|
|
382
|
|
384
|
|
429
|
|
12%
|
30%
|Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (4)
|
9.8
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
10.0
|
%
|
10.6
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
(10) bp
|
(50) bp
|Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
|
21.4
|
%
|
19.7
|
%
|
18.6
|
%
|
19.3
|
%
|
19.9
|
%
|
19.5
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
21.0
|
%
|
20.8
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
22.3
|
%
|
23.8
|
%
|
150 bp
|
240 bp
|Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
|
|
|Average Interest-Earning Assets (5)
|
422,327
|
|
425,789
|
|
431,177
|
|
431,523
|
|
424,805
|
|
425,228
|
|
430,884
|
|
419,638
|
|
417,768
|
|
418,640
|
|
417,194
|
|
423,629
|
|
433,631
|
|
2%
|
3%
|Average Margin Balances
|
74,105
|
|
76,932
|
|
81,507
|
|
82,551
|
|
84,233
|
|
82,725
|
|
77,478
|
|
79,132
|
|
82,339
|
|
85,492
|
|
90,399
|
|
94,609
|
|
101,192
|
|
7%
|
37%
|Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (6)
|
83,261
|
|
84,385
|
|
85,384
|
|
84,790
|
|
83,089
|
|
84,302
|
|
84,060
|
|
81,495
|
|
81,014
|
|
80,755
|
|
79,781
|
|
79,308
|
|
76,203
|
|
(4%)
|
(8%)
|Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds
|
|
|Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars)
|
|
|Equities
|
7,176
|
|
13,226
|
|
14,805
|
|
10,050
|
|
4,987
|
|
(1,221
|
)
|
7,950
|
|
10,473
|
|
8,987
|
|
10,936
|
|
8,402
|
|
8,832
|
|
6,895
|
|
|
|Hybrid
|
(1,397
|
)
|
(329
|
)
|
124
|
|
(1,324
|
)
|
(464
|
)
|
(603
|
)
|
(1,663
|
)
|
(287
|
)
|
(1,038
|
)
|
(463
|
)
|
(604
|
)
|
(452
|
)
|
(1,278
|
)
|
|
|Bonds
|
10,442
|
|
7,473
|
|
10,969
|
|
8,747
|
|
12,162
|
|
11,438
|
|
(1,490
|
)
|
8,483
|
|
6,050
|
|
11,920
|
|
12,993
|
|
12,502
|
|
16,206
|
|
|
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
|
|
|Mutual Funds (7)
|
(4,905
|
)
|
(4,492
|
)
|
(4,331
|
)
|
(6,785
|
)
|
(3,971
|
)
|
(8,537
|
)
|
(13,955
|
)
|
(3,224
|
)
|
(5,351
|
)
|
(3,442
|
)
|
(2,217
|
)
|
(4,754
|
)
|
(6,289
|
)
|
|
|Exchange-Traded Funds (8)
|
21,126
|
|
24,862
|
|
30,229
|
|
24,258
|
|
20,656
|
|
18,151
|
|
18,752
|
|
21,893
|
|
19,350
|
|
25,835
|
|
23,008
|
|
25,636
|
|
28,112
|
|
|
|Money Market Funds
|
11,032
|
|
9,172
|
|
8,956
|
|
11,584
|
|
12,306
|
|
14,586
|
|
(6,158
|
)
|
5,794
|
|
5,814
|
|
2,452
|
|
4,319
|
|
(517
|
)
|
6,333
|
|
|
|Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports .
|
(1)
|Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. 2024 also includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.3 billion in October and $0.6 billion in November.
|
(2)
|Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion beginning in 2025; $10 billion in prior periods) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
|
(3)
|Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services; Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.
|
(4)
|Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.
|
(5)
|Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet.
|
(6)
|Represents average clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
|
(7)
|Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
|
(8)
|Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114356599/en/
MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525
INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177