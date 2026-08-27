Schwab IMPACT® 2026: Spotlight on AI, Growth and the Future of Independent Advice

IMPACT ® 2026 | October 27-29, 2026 | @Schwab4RIAs #SchwabIMPACT
Schwab Advisor Services TM will welcome thousands of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) to Boston for its 36 th annual IMPACT® conference the nation's largest and longest-running gathering of independent advisors. Attendees will experience three days of keynote addresses, educational programming, and networking opportunities covering the strategies and trends shaping the industry today.
"Each year, IMPACT® showcases the strength of RIAs and how far independence can take a firm," said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services. "For Schwab, being a custodian is just the beginning. We're committed to going beyond custody, providing firms of all sizes with access to resources and support to grow their business and serve their clients well into the future."
Celebrating Independence
At Schwab Advisor Services, independence is at the center of everything we do. It's part of why IMPACT® has grown into the nation's largest and longest-running gathering of independent advisors. This year's program is designed to help advisors keep building on their own terms:
- Learn from headline keynote speakers , including James Clear, New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits; Angela Duckworth, professor, psychologist, and author; and Cam Awesome, U.S. national boxing champion.
- Gain insights from Schwab leadership and experts , with remarks from Jon Beatty; Rick Wurster, Charles Schwab President and CEO; Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist; Kevin Gordon, Head of Macro Research and Strategy; Michael Townsend, Managing Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs; and more.
- Engage with the next generation of RIAs , as more than 100 students and faculty attend the conference to network, attend sessions, and build early connections in the industry. Since 2021, the program has given hundreds of students a firsthand look at the advisory profession, and a head start on their careers.
Go Beyond Custody
As the industry evolves, it challenges us to show up in new ways, with new ideas to best support what advisors need next. At IMPACT® 2026, that includes the chance to:
- Discuss what's shaping the industry , including advocacy and regulation, practice management, technology adoption and integrations, and wealth solutions.
- See AI in action , including a dedicated space for AI conversations, demoing, and learning, as well as the opportunity to connect with those leading the charge for Advisor Services – Alison Dooher, Head of AI; Lisa Salvi, Head of Business Consulting & Education; and Adam Moseley, Director of AI Consulting.
- Get a first look at what's next from Schwab , including new business updates, fresh industry data, and new ways to celebrate and advance the profession.
Get Ready for Wicked Fun
Outside the sessions, IMPACT® attendees will take part in a diverse lineup of activities, from client dinners and cocktail & connections to a closing celebration at Boston's iconic MGM Music Hall at Fenway, featuring the multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
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Disclosures
The above-mentioned firms and their employees are not affiliated with or employees of Schwab unless otherwise noted. Mention should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement of, or sponsorship by Schwab. The views expressed are those of the third party and are provided for information purposes only.
Schwab Advisor Services™ provides custody, trading, and the support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), member SIPC, to independent investment advisors and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. ("CSIM"). Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827267149/en/
Kristin Meza
Charles Schwab
862.379.5222
Kristin.Meza@Schwab.com
Liz Shaw
The Neibart Group (TNG)
732.757.2119
sas@neibartgroup.com