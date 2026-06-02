Schwab Announces Latest Round of Enhancements to Retail Trading Experience

Key Takeaways:
- Charles Schwab has enhanced its trading experience and introduced its first 24/7 product, select cryptocurrency futures trading, on its thinkorswim® platforms.
- Additional enhancements include expected price range information for marginable securities (Schwab.com), dividend reinvestment (Schwab Mobile), and more.
- Schwab has also expanded fractional/notional trading to include most U.S. stocks and ETFs, allowing clients to invest for a set dollar amount, with a new minimum of $1.
Charles Schwab, a leader in investing and trading with $12.61 trillion in total client assets and 10.3 million daily average trades in April 2026, today announced the latest enhancements to the Charles Schwab trading experience across its trading platforms, including Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and the thinkorswim platform suite, continuing its ongoing commitment to introducing new features based on client feedback.
"A diverse range of clients seek out Schwab for the best-in-class trading experience we offer, from our award-winning platforms to our 24-hour specialized support and education," said James Kostulias, Managing Director and Head of Trading Services, Charles Schwab. "As retail trading continues to advance, we're committed to adding features and resources that expand our offering and make Schwab an even more compelling place to trade."
New Features and Updates on Schwab's Trading Platforms
Schwab has introduced the following enhancements and features on its trading platforms .
Now available on thinkorswim:
- 24/7 Cryptocurrency Futures Trading: Select cryptocurrency futures (Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Ripple products) are now available to trade nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on all thinkorswim platforms.
- Coming Soon: Specified Lots: Clients using thinkorswim desktop can now choose which tax lots are designated to be sold for each sell through the Order Rules section of the order ticket.
- Coming Soon: paperMoney ® Enhancements: Clients using the desktop version of thinkorswim paperMoney (desktop only) can utilize a new Order Gadget to place trades and gain new pre-confirmation insight into:
- Individual pricing for each options leg;
- Maximum profit, maximum loss, breakeven, and estimated cost of the trade prior to confirmation;
- The full options chain, visible below the pricing information for the options.
Now available on Schwab.com:
- Expected Price Range: The Research page now includes expected price range information for marginable securities, allowing margin clients to better understand their risk and to manage their transactions and accounts accordingly.
- Fundamentals Columns: Clients can now see more fundamental data about their positions on the Positions page.
Now available on Schwab Mobile :
- Mobile Dividend Reinvestment: Clients can now adjust their dividend reinvestment enrollment settings for stocks, ETFs and Mutual Funds via the Schwab Mobile app Positions page.
- Collapsed Chains on Options Chains: The Options Chain screen now defaults to all expirations collapsed.
- Enhanced Fixed Income Positions – The Fixed Income Positions page now includes a description to Table View for Fixed Income Symbols.
- Order Status Quotes: A new customizable view expands default quotes data to include:
- Equities: Bid, Ask, Last
- Options: Bid, Mid, Ask
- Mutual Funds: Net Asset Value (NAV)
- Order Status for Walk Limit Orders: A new display summarizes the current status of the walk range.
Fractional Shares Trading Made Easier
Across all platforms, Schwab has also expanded fractional trading capabilities to include most U.S. stocks and ETFs, with a new minimum investment of $1. Now, instead of accessing fractional shares trading via a separate experience, clients can select a dollar amount rather than number of shares right within Schwab's trade ticket.
"Fractional shares trading lowers barriers to entry and gives clients greater simplicity and flexibility," Kostulias added. "They can be a powerful tool for a wide range of investors, from those who may be priced out of higher-cost stocks to more seasoned traders who prefer to trade notionally, in dollar amounts rather than whole shares."
More on fractional shares trading, including how to gift fractional shares to loved ones, can be found at www.schwab.com/fractionalshares . For more information about trading tools at Schwab, visit www.schwab.com/trading .
Disclosures
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and for some products and strategies, loss of more than your initial investment.
Equity and index options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled " Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options " before considering any option transaction.
Futures and futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC .
Futures and futures options trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Forex Dealer Member.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Virtual Currency Derivatives trading involves unique and significant risks. Please read NFA Investor Advisory – Futures on Virtual Currencies Including Bitcoin and CFTC Customer Advisory: Understand the Risk of Virtual Currency Trading .
You should carefully consider whether trading in virtual currency derivatives is appropriate for you in light of your experience, objectives, financial resources, and other relevant circumstances.
Please note that virtual currency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Virtual currencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not currently backed nor supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional fiat currencies. Profits and losses related to this volatility are amplified in margined futures contracts.
System availability and response times are subject to market conditions and mobile connection limitations.
© 2026 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
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Margaret Farrell
Charles Schwab
Phone: 203-434-2240