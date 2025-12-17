Santa's Sleigh Gets Supercharged: Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Open Nationwide

-

  • 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat available for order across the nation, unleashing the supercharged HEMI®-powered Durango SRT Hellcat on all 50 states
  • Triple Nickel is back for 2026 Dodge Durango, joining B5 Blue as recent additions to the Durango color palette and bringing total available exterior colors to eight
  • New Mopar carbon-fiber stripes join blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/black and silver as available dual stripe options for Durango lineup
  • New color and stripes boost Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, which unlocks personalization options to more than 10 million potential customization combinations
  • Dodge is celebrating the season on social media with a bold new holiday video featuring Santa breaking out of jail after a breaking-and-entering charge and delivering toys in his high-powered Durango SRT Hellcat sleigh

This holiday season, the ultimate wish list item is roaring to life across the entire United States. The 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is now available for order in all 50 states. From California to Vermont, enthusiasts can now unwrap the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine.

Also new for 2026, the shimmering Triple Nickel exterior color and bold Mopar carbon-fiber stripes join the lineup, giving fans even more ways to personalize their dream ride, with the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak unlocking more than 10 million customization combinations.

Dodge is spreading the holiday cheer on its social channels with a new video featuring Santa busting out of jail after a breaking-and-entering charge and hitting the skies to deliver toys with the kind of muscle only Dodge can bring to the holidays: in his Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak sleigh.

"The Dodge Durango stands alone as the only three-row muscle SUV on the market, delivering unmatched performance, best-in-class towing and available HEMI V-8 power — the perfect supercharged sleigh to help Santa on his mission," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "There's no stopping the momentum the Dodge Durango is experiencing, including 14 straight months of sales growth, and now that the Durango SRT Hellcat is uncaged and running free in all 50 states, that momentum is going to keep growing."

The full 2026 Dodge Durango lineup is now available across all 50 states, including California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.

More Than 10 Million Customization Combos for Durango Jailbreak
Dodge is adding more personalization paths for the Durango lineup with new exterior color and stripe options, giving enthusiasts the chance to customize their sleighs, including the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak.

Just in time for the holidays, Triple Nickel returns to the lineup, joining B5 Blue as recent additions to the Durango exterior color palette, which also features Destroyer Gray, Diamond Black, Green Machine, Octane Red, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle.

Adding even more ways to dress up your sleigh, new Mopar carbon-fiber-style dual stripes, offered for the first time on the Durango and last available on the previous-generation Charger and Challenger, join blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/black and silver as available stripe selections.

Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak customers can now choose from six different wheel options, eight available factory exterior colors, six exterior badge color choices, five seat colors with three seating configurations, six dual-stripe options, and four brake caliper colors and seat belt colors to personalize the supercharged SUV. Additional Jailbreak customization options include an Alcantara headliner, Alcantara steering wheel, SRT black exhaust tips, Gloss Black painted hood, Trailer Tow package, Premium Group and sunroof.

For more information on the Dodge Durango lineup, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge
For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

