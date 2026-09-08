Sanofi and Keke Palmer team up to urge parents to help protect babies from serious RSV with BEYFORTUS®

- Emmy Award-winning actress, entrepreneur and mom Keke Palmer partners with Sanofi to help educate families about protection against a serious respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lung infection
- BEYFORTUS has been chosen by millions of parents to help protect their babies from serious RSV lung infection, a leading cause of hospitalization among babies under 1 year of age
- Campaign encourages parents to talk to their baby's doctor about helping protect their baby against serious RSV lung infection with BEYFORTUS, the #1 prescribed RSV immunization for babies
- Sanofi is partnering with Emmy Award-winning actress, entrepreneur and mom Keke Palmer to help educate families about the importance of protection against serious RSV lung infection for babies. After she discussed the risks of RSV with her son's doctor, Palmer's baby received BEYFORTUS® (nirsevimab-alip), a monoclonal antibody approved to help prevent serious RSV lung infection in newborns and infants entering their first RSV season, as well as in children up to 24 months of age who remain at risk for severe RSV through their second season.
"As moms, we spend so much time preparing for our baby's arrival and thinking about how to help keep them healthy. That includes being aware of RSV and the risk it can pose during a baby's first year of life," said Keke Palmer. "When I spoke with my son's pediatrician, we discussed options for serious RSV protection, and together we decided that BEYFORTUS was right for him. That's why I'm partnering with Sanofi to encourage parents to learn more about RSV and talk with their baby's doctor about a protection plan that works for their family. For my baby that included BEYFORTUS."
Palmer's message comes as families prepare for RSV season. RSV is a common and highly contagious virus that can affect any baby. While it often causes mild, cold-like symptoms, it can sometimes lead to serious respiratory illness and remains a leading cause of hospitalization among infants younger than one year of age in the United States. More than half of babies will get RSV before their first birthday.
For babies entering their first RSV season, which typically runs from fall through spring in most parts of the United States, planning ahead is important. Parents of older babies who are entering their first RSV season should talk to their baby's doctor now about RSV prevention so they can avoid missing their opportunity for immunization this season. Babies born during RSV season may receive BEYFORTUS at birth or at an early well-child visit.
"Our ambition is all infant protection, all season," said Ayman Chit, Head of North America Medical, Vaccines at Sanofi. "RSV is unpredictable, and it's difficult to know which babies may become seriously ill, that's why it's important for parents to have conversations with their baby's doctor about RSV protection before or during the RSV season. BEYFORTUS delivers ready-made antibodies, helping to provide rapid protection against serious RSV lung infection for 5 months, the typical length of an RSV season. More than 11 million parents in the US have chosen BEYFORTUS for their baby, and by partnering with Keke Palmer, we're encouraging more families to learn about RSV prevention and talk with their baby's doctor about BEYFORTUS."
To learn more about BEYFORTUS and serious RSV lung infection prevention, visit BEYFORTUS.com. Parents are encouraged to talk with their baby's doctor to understand if BEYFORTUS is right for their child.
Keke Palmer is a paid spokesperson for Sanofi.
About RSV
RSV is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious respiratory illness for infants. More than half of babies will get RSV before their first birthday. Most of the time RSV will cause a mild, cold-like illness. However, RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD), including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, in infants. RSV LRTD is a leading cause of hospitalization in babies under 1, with most hospitalizations for RSV occurring in healthy infants born at term. Historically in the US, an estimated 590,000 RSV cases in babies under 1 have required medical care, including physician office, urgent care, emergency room visits and hospitalizations.
About BEYFORTUS
BEYFORTUS is a single-dose long-acting antibody designed to help prevent RSV LRTD in infants that extends through five months, the length of the typical RSV season in the US. For children undergoing cardiac surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass, an additional dose of BEYFORTUS is recommended as soon as the child is stable after surgery. An additional dose of BEYFORTUS is also indicated for children up to 24 months of age, regardless of body weight, who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.
As a long-acting antibody provided directly to newborns and infants as a single dose, BEYFORTUS offers fast-acting protection to help prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV without requiring activation of the immune system. It has demonstrated a consistent safety profile across a broad infant population. BEYFORTUS administration can be timed to coincide with the RSV season.
BEYFORTUS has been approved for use in the US, the European Union, China, Japan, and many other countries around the world. Special designations to facilitate expedited development of BEYFORTUS were granted by several regulatory agencies, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration; Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review designation by The China Center for Drug Evaluation under the National Medical Products Administration; access granted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Priority Medicines scheme and EMA accelerated assessment; Promising Innovative Medicine designation by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency; and BEYFORTUS has been named "a medicine for prioritized development" under the Project for Drug Selection to Promote New Drug Development in Pediatrics by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.
INDICATION
BEYFORTUS is a prescription medicine used to help prevent a serious lung disease caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in:
- Newborns and babies under 1 year of age born during or entering their first RSV season.
- Children up to 24 months of age who remain at risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Your child should not take BEYFORTUS if your child has a history of serious allergic reactions to nirsevimab-alip or any of the ingredients in BEYFORTUS.
Before your child receives BEYFORTUS, tell your healthcare provider about all of your child's medical conditions, including if your child:
- has ever had a reaction to BEYFORTUS.
- has bleeding or bruising problems. If your child has a problem with bleeding or bruises easily, an injection could cause a problem.
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines your child takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Your infant should not receive a medicine called palivizumab if they have already received BEYFORTUS in the same RSV season.
Serious allergic reactions have happened with BEYFORTUS. Get medical help right away if your child has any of the following signs or symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:
- swelling of the face, mouth, or tongue
- difficulty swallowing or breathing
- unresponsiveness
- bluish color of skin, lips, or under fingernails
- muscle weakness
- severe rash, hives, or itching
The most common side effects of BEYFORTUS include rash and pain, swelling, or hardness at the site of your child's injection. These are not all the possible side effects of BEYFORTUS. Call your healthcare provider if you have questions about side effects.
Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, for more details.
MAT-US-2609441-v1.0-09/2026
About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY
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