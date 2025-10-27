SANMINA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ZT SYSTEMS DATA CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS FROM AMD

Transformational Acquisition Complements Sanmina's Comprehensive Capabilities, Accelerates Entry into Cloud and AI Market

Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina") (NASDAQ: SANM), today announced it has completed its acquisition of the ZT Systems data center infrastructure manufacturing business from AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). The combination positions Sanmina as a leader in the Cloud and AI end-market, enabling the company to further capitalize on significant growth opportunities.

As part of the agreement, Sanmina and AMD have committed to a strategic partnership where Sanmina is a U.S.-based, preferred new product introduction (NPI) manufacturing partner to accelerate quality and time-to-deployment of AMD cloud rack and cluster-scale AI solutions.

"I am pleased we were able to close the acquisition quickly and ahead of schedule," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Corporation. "The addition of ZT Systems significantly enhances our scale and deepens our engagement within the fast-growing Cloud and AI end-market. It expands our industry-leading capacity, bolsters our comprehensive end-to-end capabilities and reinforces Sanmina's position as a trusted partner for mission-critical digital infrastructure globally. Our strategic partnership with AMD will bring solutions from concept to deployment with quality, speed and flexibility at scale. We are thrilled to officially welcome the ZT Systems team to Sanmina."

Compelling Strategic Rationale

  • Increased Scale and High-Value End-Market Exposure: The addition of ZT Systems significantly enhances Sanmina's position in the fast-growing Cloud and AI end-market.  
  • Broadens and Deepens Cloud and AI Hyperscaler Customer Relationships: Through this transaction, Sanmina is well-positioned to both expand and deepen relationships with existing customers by offering a more comprehensive, integrated solution from a trusted partner, while also adding new customers through ZT Systems' relationships with hyperscalers.
  • Brings Industry-Leading Manufacturing Capacity and Know-How to Sanmina's Existing Footprint: ZT Systems brings large state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, with large amounts of power and advanced liquid cooling capabilities, as well as an operation in the Netherlands, complementing Sanmina's existing U.S. and global manufacturing footprint.
  • Reinforces Sanmina's Capabilities as a Leading End-To-End Manufacturing Partner for Mission-Critical Technologies: The combination enhances Sanmina's position as an industry leader and bolsters the Company's opportunities to capitalize on the increased demand for data center infrastructure. The addition of ZT Systems' capabilities to Sanmina's global portfolio, mission-critical technologies and vertical integration enables solutions for the entire product lifecycle: design, engineering, manufacturing and fulfillment.
  • Enhances Sanmina's Ability to Support a Broad Customer Base in the Cloud and AI End-Market: The addition of ZT Systems establishes Sanmina's position in the Cloud and AI end-market, creating an all-encompassing offering with the addition of full systems integration at scale. Sanmina will now have the capabilities needed to partner closely with both hyperscaler and OEM customers across all platforms and technologies in the industry.

Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review today's announcement and its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 800-836-8184 and international 646-357-8785. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Sanmina IR Events. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation will be available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 888-660-6345 and international 646-517-4150, access code is 34375#.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina's Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein, including those regarding the anticipated benefits of our partnership with AMD, the acquisition of ZT Systems' manufacturing operations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: the risk that the expected benefits from the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than anticipated; adverse changes in the key markets we target, in particular the cloud and AI infrastructure sectors; the impact of recent or future changes in tariffs and trade policy, which may adversely affect our costs, supply chain, and customer demand; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales, earnings, and cash flows to be variable; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets; integration risks related to combining ZT Systems' manufacturing operations with our own; geopolitical uncertainty; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Sanmina Contact
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408-964-3610

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-completes-acquisition-of-zt-systems-data-center-infrastructure-manufacturing-business-from-amd-302594854.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bathery to its Board of Directors,... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Cash of $11.1M to support pharmaceutical developments into the fourth... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025... Keep Reading...
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued developmentDemonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety marginDose ranging studies completed InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary: AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint. Cisco Investments has... Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement