San Lorenzo Gold Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placements

(TheNewswire)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

 

 

CALGARY TheNewswire - March 5, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to advise, further to its news releases dated February 19 and February 23, 2026, that it has completed its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $19,999,997.41.

The private placements consisted of (i) 5,976,095 units at a price of $2.51 per unit (the "$2.51 Units") for gross proceeds of $14,999,998.45 (the "Initial Offering"), and (ii) 1,893,939 units at a price of $2.64 per unit (the "$2.64 Units" and together, the "Units"), for additional gross proceeds of $4,999,998.96 (the "Additional Offering").  

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of a share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $3.50 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Initial Offering, the Corporation will pay cash compensation totaling $709,199.87 and has issued 282,549 broker warrants ("Initial Offering Broker Warrants"). Each Initial Offering Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $2.51 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. In connection with the Additional Offering, the Corporation will pay cash compensation totaling $236,399.96 and has issued 89,545 broker warrants ("Additional Offering Broker Warrants"). Each Additional Offering Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $2.64 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

The proceeds will be used to continue exploration efforts on San Lorenzo's flagship Salvadora property as well as for general working capital purposes including the expenses of the Offerings.  The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period, and the Offerings remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt with a phase 6 drilling program currently underway on 2 of 5 targets identified at Salvadora.  Results obtained from prior phases of drilling - conducted on 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.

For further information, please contact:

Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration 

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902

  

Or:

Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.

Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440

Or:

Al Kroontje

Email: al@slgold.ca

Ph: +1 403 607 4009

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo, including statements related to the use of proceeds and approval of the Exchange to the Offerings.  All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

San Lorenzo GoldSLG:CCTSXV:SLGprecious metals investing
SLG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

Drilling at the Box deposit continues to demonstrate wide-open mineralization beyond the PEA open-pit Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the initial three drill holes from the ongoing... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 5th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER HERE It... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

agriculture investing

Trading Halt

cleantech investing

Funding to Advance 2026 Development Milestones

gold investing

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire