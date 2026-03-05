San Lorenzo Gold Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placements

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY TheNewswire - March 5, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to advise, further to its news releases dated February 19 and February 23, 2026, that it has completed its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $19,999,997.41.
The private placements consisted of (i) 5,976,095 units at a price of $2.51 per unit (the "$2.51 Units") for gross proceeds of $14,999,998.45 (the "Initial Offering"), and (ii) 1,893,939 units at a price of $2.64 per unit (the "$2.64 Units" and together, the "Units"), for additional gross proceeds of $4,999,998.96 (the "Additional Offering").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of a share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $3.50 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.
In connection with the Initial Offering, the Corporation will pay cash compensation totaling $709,199.87 and has issued 282,549 broker warrants ("Initial Offering Broker Warrants"). Each Initial Offering Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $2.51 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. In connection with the Additional Offering, the Corporation will pay cash compensation totaling $236,399.96 and has issued 89,545 broker warrants ("Additional Offering Broker Warrants"). Each Additional Offering Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $2.64 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.
The proceeds will be used to continue exploration efforts on San Lorenzo's flagship Salvadora property as well as for general working capital purposes including the expenses of the Offerings. The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period, and the Offerings remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt with a phase 6 drilling program currently underway on 2 of 5 targets identified at Salvadora. Results obtained from prior phases of drilling - conducted on 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.
For further information, please contact:
Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration
Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl
Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902
Or:
Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.
Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440
Or:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo, including statements related to the use of proceeds and approval of the Exchange to the Offerings. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
