San Lorenzo Cuts Mineralization in Next Holes of Ongoing Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY TheNewswire - March 2, 2026 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to provide assay results from the ongoing drilling program at Salvadora, San Lorenzo's flagship property in Chile.
Arco de Oro Target
Partial results from SAL 09 – 25, the first hole drilled on the Arco de Oro target in the current program, are presented below:
|
Hole
|
Sector
|
Intercept
|
From
|
To
|
Width(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu%
|
Assay Results From Surface to 223.0 metres Pending
|
SAL-09-25
|
Arco de Oro
|
A
|
223.0
|
232.0
|
9.0
|
1.07
|
1.0
|
0.10
|
B
|
238.2
|
296.7
|
58.5
|
1.07
|
0.6
|
0.10
|
including
|
270.0
|
281.1
|
11.1
|
3.78
|
1.4
|
0.34
|
including
|
277.4
|
279.0
|
1.6
|
8.53
|
3.6
|
0.75
|
C
|
307.7
|
368.0
|
60.3
|
1.01
|
0.4
|
0.09
|
including
|
342.0
|
366.0
|
24.0
|
1.46
|
0.5
|
0.12
|
D
|
380.0
|
420.2
|
40.2
|
0.58
|
0.3
|
0.05
|
including
|
384.0
|
393.0
|
9.0
|
1.01
|
0.3
|
0.07
|
E
|
423.7
|
480.0
|
56.3
|
0.46
|
0.3
|
0.04
|
F
|
486.0
|
528.0
|
42.0
|
0.76
|
0.5
|
0.07
|
including
|
517.0
|
528.0
|
11.0
|
1.36
|
0.8
|
0.12
|
G
|
542.0
|
554.0
|
12.0
|
0.76
|
0.6
|
0.08
|
Open Below
The first two holes at Arco de Oro were drilled on IP line D8 – a line completed during the summer of 2025 that stepped out 3.9 km to the northwest of the Arco de Oro "core zone. The hole locations in relation to an IP chargeability anomaly on line D8 are illustrated below:
San Lorenzo has not yet received assay results from the upper (surface to 223.0 metres) portion of the hole and are expected within the next 2 weeks.
Commenting on the partial results from hole SAL 09 – 25, Terence Walker, San Lorenzo's VP of Exploration commented: "It is gratifying to see the trend continue fully 3.9 km further northwest from the northernmost hole we drilled previously on Arco. We look forward to complete results from Hole SAL 9 – 25 and the numerous other nearby holes that have now been drilled in the Arco northwest extension".
Cerro Blanco Target
Three holes (SAL 05 – 25, SAL 06 – 25 and SAL 07 – 25) were drilled on the westerly extension to IP line C2 that was completed during the summer of 2025. Results from those holes are presented below:
|
Cerro Blanco Drill Hole Intercepts
|
Hole
|
Target
|
Intercept
|
From
|
To
|
Width(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu%
|
SAL-05-25
|
Cerro Blanco
|
A
|
131.5
|
167.5
|
36.0
|
1.53
|
0.4
|
0.07
|
B
|
181.8
|
191.5
|
9.8
|
0.96
|
0.3
|
0.05
|
C
|
255.4
|
265.6
|
10.2
|
0.68
|
0.2
|
0.03
|
D
|
277.6
|
300.0
|
22.4
|
0.75
|
0.2
|
0.04
|
SAL-06-25
|
Cerro Blanco
|
A
|
11.6
|
17.0
|
5.4
|
0.73
|
0.3
|
0.03
|
B
|
221.0
|
254.0
|
33.0
|
0.76
|
0.5
|
0.03
|
SAL-07-25
|
Cerro Blanco
|
A
|
155.0
|
177.4
|
22.4
|
0.57
|
0.3
|
0.03
|
B
|
210.4
|
217.2
|
6.8
|
2.15
|
0.4
|
0.10
The location of the three holes drilled on the west side of the Cerro Blanco litho-cap feature, together with their relation to IP line C2, are illustrated below:
The 3 Cerro Blanco holes drilled on the west side of the litho-cap feature followed the drilling of hole SAL 04 – 25 on the east side of the litho-cap feature (see San Lorenzo press release dated January 26, 2026).
Commenting on Cerro Blanco, Terence Walker commented: "Indications are that the Cerro Blanco system is stronger on the east side of the litho-cap feature. However, and based on the overall width of the mineralized intercepts we have received, the recent holes on the west side confirm the significant breadth of the Cerro Blanco system. We look forward to continued drilling at Cerro Blanco".
Drilling Continues
The 13th hole of the ongoing drill program is underway - it being the 9th hole at Arco de Oro. Management of San Lorenzo has expanded the scope of the Arco de Oro drilling program to include the testing of several anomalies identified in San Lorenzo's 2018 IP program
Additional Assay Information
San Lorenzo expects that assay results from the holes already drilled on the Arco de Oro target will be available on a regular basis over the coming months. San Lorenzo looks forward to providing stakeholders with regular updates as assay results are obtained. The correlation between sample intervals and true widths are unknown as the systems are still being modeled.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo., the VP of Exploration of San Lorenzo who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.
Testing Procedures
Samples consisting of 50% of the HQ core are delivered to the ALS Laboratories in Copiapó by San Lorenzo staff for preparation which consists of drying and crushing to a 2 mm mesh and then pulverized. The sample material is then delivered to ALS's facilities in Lima, Peru for gold analysis using the fire assay method. Samples also analysed by aqua-regia digestion to analyse for other elements including Ag and Cu.
Drill Hole and Assay Data
Drill collar data, including individual assay results from each of the holes presented in this news release, will be available on San Lorenzo's website: www.sanlorenzogold.ca under the Salvadora sub-heading "Drill Hole and Assay Data".
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt with the phase 6 drilling program currently underway on 2 of 5 targets identified at Salvadora. Results obtained from prior phases of drilling - conducted on 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.
For further information, please contact:
Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration
Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl
Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902
Or:
Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.
Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440
Or:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo including the timing and results of the Corporation's drilling program. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.