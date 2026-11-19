Commerce designation supports Salesforce's delivery of governed data, model choice, and agents that modernize government services and business operations
Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected its consortium as one of 33 initial pre-set consortia offering designated priority Super Intelligence (SI) export packages under the American SI Exports Program . The initiative is designed to expand international markets for American technology and strengthen U.S. leadership in advanced technologies.
Through the program, Salesforce's consortium package is included among designated American technology offerings that U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service representatives and interagency partners will offer to foreign buyers globally. The designation also makes Salesforce's package eligible for priority government-to-government engagement, priority export control review, and priority routing for federal financing referrals.
Salesforce's selection builds on more than two decades of experience supporting some of the world's most complex government missions. Today, its technology supports government operations in more than 30 countries, including work with 60 U.S. federal agencies, all 15 U.S. Cabinet departments, and all 50 states.
"American technology leadership grows when governments and businesses around the world put it to work with trust," said Kendall Collins, President and CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce. "Salesforce brings governed data, enterprise applications, and agents together to deliver faster public services, stronger operations, and greater productivity—with model choice and controls that respect customers' sovereignty. Through the American SI Exports Program, we're bringing American innovation and deep operational expertise to help our global partners turn intelligence into action."
Salesforce's consortium offering puts that vision into practice with:
- Trusted cloud infrastructure: Hyperforce, Salesforce's cloud architecture, runs on leading U.S. cloud infrastructure that supports local sovereignty and data residency needs.
- Governed data: Data 360 and Zero Copy partners provide governed data without duplicating it across systems, while Informatica strengthens data governance and quality.
- AI models and security: The Atlas Reasoning Engine helps AI agents reason and take action using Salesforce xGen models and leading third-party LLMs, with security controls from the Einstein Trust Layer and Salesforce Shield.
- Enterprise applications: Agentforce delivers pre-built agents for customer and constituent service, case management, and operations.
Together, these capabilities connect American innovation into real-world applications, helping public and private sector organizations modernize operations while maintaining control over their data, models, and deployment.
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