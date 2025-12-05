Salesforce Data: AI and Agents Propel Cyber Week to Record $336.6B in Global Spend

AI and agents drove $67 billion in sales, influencing 20% of all purchases through personalized product recommendations and conversational customer service
Salesforce powered 61 million orders on Agentforce Commerce with 100% uptime throughout the week
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today unveiled its 2025 Cyber Week results (November 25–December 1), analyzing shopping data from over 1.5 billion shoppers. This was another record-breaking shopping week, with overall industry global sales increasing 7% year over year (YOY) to $336.6 billion, and U.S. sales accounting for $79.6 billion (up 5% YOY). These results signal a strong consumer appetite for buying this holiday season despite increasing global prices, and they demonstrate AI and agents as fundamental accelerators for purchase and productivity in commerce.
AI and agents deliver outsized impact on Cyber Week sales and service
AI and agents were pivotal elements in shoppers' path to purchase, driving $67 billion in sales by delivering personalized, high-converting shopping experiences. Across Cyber Week, AI and agents influenced a staggering 20% of all global orders via personalized product recommendations and conversational customer service. Pandora , Shark Ninja , and Funko and other retailers who utilized Salesforce's Agentforce 360 and their own branded agents saw sales grow 32% faster than those without.
Beyond purchases, AI agents efficiently managed the influx of holiday inquiries to emerge as customer service heroes. Agentic customer service conversations grew 55% week over week. Crucially, the volume of agent actions — including updating delivery addresses and initiating returns — surged by 70% compared with the previous week, offsetting administrative loads for service teams and lowering operational costs.
"The holiday season represents our biggest opportunity to scale direct-to-consumer revenue, and agentic experiences are paramount to that success," said Josh Smiley, SVP and Global Head of Technology at Funko. "Leveraging the Agentforce 360, we have modernized our customer support model with AI-driven replies to drive higher productivity and operational efficiency. And by going live with our shopper agent, powered by Agentforce Commerce and conversational AI, we can secure new customers with a seamless, personalized shopping experience."
Salesforce powers Cyber Week with trust, scale, and AI agents
The foundation of Cyber Week's success for global retailers was the trust and unified power of Agentforce 360 . Brands drove profitable growth and scaled their operations, supported by Salesforce's 100% uptime the entire week, including Agentforce Commerce , which powered 61 million orders on digital storefronts.
The scale extended across channels as retailers managed 76% more orders on the Order Management System (OMS) platform while Agentforce Marketing delivered personalized outreach by sending 56.3 billion marketing messages. On Black Friday, historically the largest day of the year for in-store shopping, Salesforce's Retail Point of Sale (POS) saw 96% YOY growth in order volumes.
Agentforce Service and Data 360 , Salesforce's hyperscale data engine, helped ensure excellent customer service experiences. Agentforce Service managed the post-purchase surge by helping resolve more than 4.2 billion case interactions. This capability was underpinned by Data 360, which processes the intelligence for personalized experiences, with the number of records ingested growing to an unprecedented 1.26 trillion — a substantial 44% increase YOY.
"Thanksgiving week, particularly from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, is the ultimate litmus test for a retailer's commerce platform. When global sales surge to record-breaking numbers and peak traffic hits, brands need guaranteed trust and the ability to massively scale. That is the core value of Agentforce Commerce and Agentforce 360 — not merely to survive the rush but to transform retailers into true Agentic Enterprises that can deliver consistently personalized shopping experiences well beyond the holiday season." — Nitin Mangtani, SVP & GM, Agentforce Commerce
2025 Cyber Week Industry Insights
- Cyber Week sets a new global record: Consumers demonstrated strong activity, continuing to spend throughout the week and driving healthy sales growth numbers for retailers. Black Friday drove $79 billion in global sales (up 6% YOY), and $18 billion in the U.S. (up 3% YOY). Black Friday also accounted for 31% of all in-store sales during Cyber Week, making it the largest in-store shopping day of the week.
- Meanwhile, Cyber Monday drove $53 billion in global online sales (up 7% YOY) and $13.6 billion in the U.S. (up 6% YOY).
- Mobile shopping becomes the digital default: Mobile devices drove 70% of online orders both globally and in the U.S., and mobile wallets continued to grow as a top form of payment, used for 27% of all global orders and 29% in the U.S. Meanwhile, social media is becoming a critical entry point for shoppers, driving 15% of all global digital traffic to retailers' sites and 16% in the U.S. TikTok, in particular, is growing as a platform for consumers to begin their shopping journeys, driving 9% of global social traffic across Cyber Week, a 55% YOY increase.
- Consumer spending stays strong: The average selling price (ASP) across Cyber Week increased 6% YOY. But in the end, consumers were undeterred by these price hikes — Cyber Week order volumes still grew by 2% globally and 1% in the U.S. compared with last year. This signals that shoppers saw this time frame as the best week of the year to make purchases regardless of price hikes.
"Cyber Week firmly cemented its status as the most important purchasing window of the year as it grows its relevancy worldwide. We are seeing a consumer who is committed to spending, and the intent is expressed almost entirely through a mobile device — from browsing products on social platforms like TikTok and AI agent search channels like ChatGPT to making a final purchase via a mobile wallet. The message to retailers is clear: The modern shopper is digital-first, and their path to purchase is now dictated by convenience and speed." — Caila Schwartz, Director, Consumer Insights, Salesforce
2025 Salesforce holiday insights and predictions methodology
Powered by Agentforce 360, Agentforce Commerce, Agentforce Marketing, and Agentforce Service, Salesforce analyzed aggregated data to produce holiday insights from the activity of more than 1.5 billion global shoppers across more than 89 countries, with a focus on 18 key markets: the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand), Switzerland, Latin America (LAM), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Belgium, and the Nordics. This battery of benchmarks provides a deep look into the last nine quarters and the current state of digital commerce. Several factors are applied to extrapolate macroeconomic figures for the broader retail industry. These and other results are not indicative of Salesforce performance.
The prediction data that we present are from proprietary Salesforce research. The calculations we use blend together first-party and third-party data, as well as several market assumptions.
