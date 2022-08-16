Base MetalsInvesting News

Second Open Letter to TRQ Independent Directors Focuses on Unjust Business Dealings by Rio Tinto and Long-Time Concerns of Minority Owners

SailingStone Capital logo

SailingStone Capital Partners, a long-time owner of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ), has delivered the attached letter to the Turquoise Hill Independent Directors:

Dear Independent Directors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.,

SailingStone Capital Partners applauds the decision of the Turquoise Hill Resources Special Committee to reject Rio Tinto's opportunistic offer to acquire the minorities' stake in TRQ for C$34 /share.

As one of the largest, lowest cost, and longest duration copper/gold assets ever discovered, Oyu Tolgoi is a crown jewel. The proposed acquisition price is nowhere near the intrinsic value of Oyu Tolgoi, as it values the Company at less than 35% of capital invested to date and represents a 60% discount to Rio Tinto's own cost basis in TRQ, a position that Rio acquired over a decade ago when the net present value was far lower and the risks far greater than today. In the next few months, the underground mine will achieve sustainable first production, unlocking billions of dollars in annual free cash flow for decades into the future even before the impact of potential expansions. Tier 1 copper assets with brownfield growth options are increasingly rare and therefore increasingly valuable, particularly given how critical copper is in the race to decarbonize and expand the world's energy systems. Rio Tinto's opportunistic bid did not compensate TRQ minority shareholders adequately for any of these realities.

In addition, we appreciate that "Rio Tinto welcomes the continued investment by Turquoise Hill minority shareholders and their pro rata sharing of future risks and funding obligations." Unfortunately, most of the risks and funding obligations "shared" over the last several years have come as the result of Rio's incompetence, including the incremental equity raise which now must be addressed. However, we welcome Rio's continued participation as mine developer and operator and trust that they have addressed their internal shortcomings so that all Oyu Tolgoi stakeholders can benefit from the mine's incredible employment, business development, and free cash flow potential.

Lastly, we note the following from Rio Tinto's press release.
As previously disclosed, Rio Tinto is not interested in pursuing any alternative transaction, including any such transaction which would result in the sale of Rio Tinto's interest in Turquoise Hill or the acquisition by a third party of Turquoise Hill or Oyu Tolgoi in partnership with or independent of Rio Tinto.

Apparently, Rio Tinto isn't interested in selling their stake in TRQ, even at a price which it claims represents "compelling value" for the seller. More importantly, this statement clearly is intended to preempt any price discovery process which might allow minority owners to be fairly compensated for their 49.2% stake in the Company. While we appreciate that Rio Tinto has certain rights, it cannot and should not preclude potentially interested parties from approaching Turquoise Hill, nor can it preclude the independent directors from considering a combination or transaction from any party which might crystalize the true value of Oyu Tolgoi. In other words, if Rio wants complete control, they can acquire it for a price. The Special Committee has determined that price is meaningfully higher than C$34 /share, and we agree with that conclusion.

Best regards,

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

ABOUT SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners , a division of Pickering Energy Partners, provides investment solutions in the global natural resource space with a specific focus on the industrial businesses, commodities and infrastructure assets which will enable the energy transition. SailingStone manages concentrated, long-only equity portfolios for institutional investors.

For media inquiries:

Petree Partners LLC
Jennifer Petree / Tina Tallant
713.269.3776

For investor inquiries:

SailingStone
MacKenzie Davis
ir@sailingstonecapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sailingstone-applauds-turquoise-hill-response-to-rio-tintos-offer-301606287.html

SOURCE SailingStone Capital Partners

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill ResourcesTRQ:CATRQCopper Investing
TRQ:CA,TRQ
Alvo Minerals

Flem Conductors & Mineralised Gossans Define High Priority Targets, Drilling Underway

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (Alvo or the Company) is pleased to announce multiple new FLEM conductors around the C3 prospect increasing the prospectivity of the C3 ‘cluster’. Follow-up mapping, sampling and trenching has improved the targeting at Mafico, a new and undrilled VMS prospect to the east of C3. Diamond drilling has recommenced at C3 after extensive drilling at C1. The targets around C3 will be the focus of discovery drilling in coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
copper ingots

Top 3 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After a strong 2021, copper has seen even greater success in 2022, reaching an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton on March 4. However, prices have fallen in Q3, dropping to US$8,085 as of August 11.

This decline began in Q2, and experts have weighed in on what happened and where copper will go from here. In the short term, some market watchers believe prices will fall further, but long-term factors look positive.

“Any sign that inflation is coming down quickly would potentially be a bullish trigger for copper and financial markets more generally,” Dan Smith of Commodity Markets Analytics said. “Russia remains a key swing factor, of course, and this is likely to remain a significant headwind for copper.”

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada's premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

Ivanhoe Mines Issues Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, and Review of Mine Construction and Exploration Activities

Ivanhoe Mines reports record profit of $351.5 million for Q2 2022

Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold record 85,794 tonnes of payable copper and recognized revenue of $494.1 million in Q2 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper bar surrounded by smaller copper pieces

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Copper Prices Up, Stocks Follow

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 19,991.88 early last Friday (August 12) morning. It continued moving up as the day continued, closing at 20,175.71.

The index was higher last week on the back of a rally in oil prices, which in turn boosted energy stocks.

Looking over to metals prices, gold was set for a fourth straight weekly gain as the US dollar retreated.

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Special Committee Finds Rio Tinto's Privatization Proposal Does Not Reflect Full & Fair Value of the Company

The Special Committee of independent directors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") reports that it has advised Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") that the Special Committee is terminating its review and consideration of Rio Tinto's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company it does not own for cash consideration of C$34 per share (the "Rio Tinto Proposal"). The Special Committee concluded, in consultation with its financial advisor, BMO Capital Markets, that Rio Tinto's offer price of C$34 per share does not fully and fairly reflect the fundamental and long-term strategic value of the Company's majority ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi project. In addition, the Special Committee reported that:

  • In reaching its conclusion, the Special Committee considered a preliminary indications of value analysis conducted by TD Securities ("TD"), the independent valuator retained by the Special Committee, and noted that Rio Tinto's offer price of C$34 per share was well below a range of values implied by TD's preliminary analysis.
  • Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto.
  • In assessing the Rio Tinto Proposal, the Special Committee also considered the risks facing the Company's investment in the Oyu Tolgoi project, as well as the progress that the Company has achieved in recent months on the underground project, including the firing of the first three drawbells ahead of schedule and current expectations that sustainable production will be achieved earlier than previously forecast.

In consideration of the foregoing, the Special Committee determined that it is not in the best interests of the Company or the Company's minority shareholders for the Special Committee to support the Rio Tinto Proposal.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×