Sage Potash is a Canadian company that intends to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah through sustainable solution mining techniques. Sage Potash understands the importance of a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating. Therefore, the company has embraced a modern method of potash mining that has significantly less impact on the environment than historical methods of mining the mineral.

The company’s flagship project, Sage Plain Potash Property, is located in the Paradox Basin, potentially containing roughly two billion tons of potash. Utah is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a steady supply of talented workers. In addition, the project has a robust infrastructure that includes road and electricity access that facilitates faster exploration and development.

  • Sage Potash is a Canadian based exploration and development company focused on developing a US domestic potash supply.
  • Potash is an essential ingredient in fertilizer that helps increase crop yields and improves disease resistance.
  • Sage Plain Potash Property, the company’s flagship project, is located in a Utah region known for hosting over two billion tonnes of potash.
  • The company estimates that its flagship project will produce an initial amount of 175,000 tonnes of potash annually while also expanding the resource estimates to support 2MMT/yr.
  • The deposit attributes contribute to lowest quartile production costs.
  • Ideally situated to supply local and regional markets with lowest transportation costs.
  • An experienced management team leads Sage Potash towards its goals, with experts in corporate management, corporate finance, and diverse experience throughout the resource sector.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 16,150,000 special warrants (" Special Warrants ") at a price of $0.05 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $807,500. Each Special Warrant is convertible into units (the " Units ") with each Unit consisting of one common share (the " Shares ") of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

All securities are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada, after which time the Special Warrants are convertible into the Units.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

There was a time when the food supply chain was at once simple, localized and cyclical. But those days are far behind us. As the world's population has continued to increase, demand for food has far outstripped the production capacity of simple agriculture.

Today, the food supply chain is incredibly complex, with multiple supply chain layers, billions of actors and trillions of transactions. Unfortunately, owing at least partially to this complexity, it is also increasingly unstable and increasingly prone to either disruption or interruption. Food insecurity is a growing problem in both the developed and underdeveloped worlds, and it has grown exponentially worse due to recent events.

Even major economies such as the US are affected. Potassium — one of three critical materials in agriculture — is in short supply, as the country only produces roughly 5 percent of what it needs domestically.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Shriram (Ram) Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer. Ram brings more 10 years of varied experience in financial and taxation management, corporate strategy, controls, accounting and financial reporting to the Company. Ram holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants, Canada since 2018.

Furthermore, CFO and founding director of the Company, Kerry Biggs, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Biggs for his valuable contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

With turmoil reigning supreme in the broad markets, where can investors find safety?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Andrew O'Donnell, founder of Market Mindset, emphasized the importance of sticking with the basics.

"There's a lot of bad news, there's a lot of chaos; there's not a lot of strong messaging as to how to get out of things," he said. "What we want to do is find some of those real diamonds in the rough — so really strong stocks with management teams that will excel even in troubling times. That's why I think it's a stock picker's market."

