Sage Potash Closes First Tranche of Unit Financing

Sage Potash Closes First Tranche of Unit Financing

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced unit private placement financing (the "Offering").

Pursuant to this first tranche closing of the Offering, the Company has issued 57,436,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $11,487,200. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from the date of closing of the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to commence the work necessary to carry out key recommendations made by internationally recognized engineering firm, RESPEC LLC, in the Company's recently filed Preliminary Economic Assessment (see November 6, 2025 news release), including drilling of a stratigraphic hole, drill core analysis and testing and engineering review. The proceeds will also be used for working capital and for general and administrative expense purposes.

Finders received a 6% fee payable in cash or Common Shares, and 6% non-transferable broker warrants exercisable for Common Shares of the Company at $0.30 per share for three years.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company acquired securities under the Offering. Such participation is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and neither the expected fair market value of securities being issued to related parties nor the consideration being paid by related parties would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The subsequent or final tranches of the Offering are expected to close in January, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Offering, subject to customary final filings.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

J. Patricio Varas
Interim CEO
+1 (236) 521-1521

Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations - IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Offering and with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278996

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sage PotashSAGE:CCTSXV:SAGEPotash Investing
SAGE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sage Potash

Sage Potash

Potentially the largest deposit closest to production in the US

Potentially the largest deposit closest to production in the US Keep Reading...
SAGE POTASH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBER, STRATEGIC OPERATIONS PARTNER AND GLOBAL FINANCE & TRADE PARTNER

SAGE POTASH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBER, STRATEGIC OPERATIONS PARTNER AND GLOBAL FINANCE & TRADE PARTNER

Industry Experts Cl ark Sazwan to Join Board of Directors, Amir Rahimtula as Global Finance & Trade Partner and Shilo Sazwan as Strategic Operations Partner Sage Potash Corp. ("Sage" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF), an exploration and development company focused on developing US... Keep Reading...
Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.295 per share and an... Keep Reading...
Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares for total proceeds of $1,822,500 . The proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses.... Keep Reading...
Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") will be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares at $0.135 each, for gross proceeds of up to $1,822,500 . The gross proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for... Keep Reading...
Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Sage Potash Corp. ("Sage Potash", "Sage" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is pleased to announce the receipt of all required governmental approvals for two Class V exploration wells at its Sage Plain Potash Project ("Project" or "Property") located in Utah's Paradox Basin. Sage... Keep Reading...
Container ship docked at port with cranes and stacked cargo containers.

Nutrien Chooses US Port for Potash Terminal, Faces Canadian Backlash

Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) has chosen the Port of Longview in Washington state as the preferred site for a new potash export terminal, shifting one of Canada’s largest resource expansions across the border.The Saskatchewan-based producer said Longview emerged as the strongest candidate after it... Keep Reading...
Farmer walking through rows of lush green plants at sunset.

Agriculture Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices remained elevated in Q3 compared to both the first half of the year and the end of 2024. Potash prices surged at the start of the year as the Trump administration threatened tariffs on Canada, the top supplier to US farmers. During the third quarter, prices were 20 percent... Keep Reading...
Hand choosing a block with a red X beside a green checkmark block on a table.

China Minmetals Withdraws from Proposed Strategic Transaction with Highfield Resources

Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) announced on Monday (August 18) that China Minmetals and its subsidiary Qinghai Salt Lake have decided not to proceed with the proposed strategic transaction amounting to approximately US$300 million equity subscription in Highfield. First announced on May 13 2025,... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel and block with law books on reflective surface.

Morocco, Emmerson Advance Toward US$2.2 Billion Arbitration Over Halted Potash Project

Morocco has appointed an arbitrator in its ongoing legal battle with Emmerson (LSE:EML,OTC Pink:EMMRF) under the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).ICSID confirmed on August 15 that Morocco has nominated Professor Zachary Douglas, KC, an international law scholar... Keep Reading...
Tractor plowing large, sunlit field with mountains in the background.

Agriculture Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices continued to rise in Q2, driven by supply shortages as well as fallout from US tariffs.According to data from the World Bank, the average quarterly phosphate price rose to US$673.20 per metric ton (MT) during the April to June period, up from US$600.50 in Q1 and US$536.70... Keep Reading...
Aerial view of a tractor spraying a vast, green field at sunset.

Agriculture Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices were on the rise in Q1 after hitting their lowest averages since the pandemic in 2024. The average phosphate price rose to US$572.1 per metric ton (MT) during Q4 2024. This upward trend has continued, with prices increasing to US$582.70 in January, US$603.80 in February and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Supply Tight, Demand Strong, What's Next for the 2026 Uranium Market?

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement