Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

Potash Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp. ("Sage Lithium"). Due to multi-commodity brines with high Li-K-Br analyses reported from historic oil and gas wells in the area, the Company is encouraged to explore additional potential revenue sources known to occur within the Paradox Basin. The primary objective of Sage Lithium will be to conduct testing for lithium and other soluble saline minerals within the existing brine hosting strata covered by Sage Potash's private mineral lease portfolio. Sage Lithium will be operating in conjunction with its parent company, Sage Potash which is in the process of applying for Class V Authorization by rule to drill two exploration wells that are planned to function as an initial pilot production well and a brine disposal well. Concurrently, Sage Lithium will sample, test, and analyse strata that are amenable to brine extraction for lithium, bromine and other soluble saline minerals.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

This strategic decision is grounded in the Company's assessment of historical records derived from oil, gas and potash wells drilled in the Paradox Formation. The Company believes these records indicate a strong possibility of intersecting super-saturated brines (composed of up to 40% minerals and 60% water) containing a diverse range of valuable minerals, including lithium, bromine and potassium, in the Paradox Formation. Sage Potash holds private mineral leases located in the Paradox Basin that grant the Company exclusive rights to extract potash, lithium, and other saline minerals and resources.

Sage Lithium will operate as a standalone subsidiary exploring the mineral leases for lithium and other soluble saline minerals on 17,277 acres of private mineral and surface leases owned by its parent company, Sage Potash .

The Paradox Formation is host to brine-bearing strata that has been the focus of numerous lithium exploration companies, including Anson Resources (OTC: ANSNF) which has reported on its plans to develop its 530 MT indicated resource grading 123 ppm Li and 3,474 ppm Br, in the northern part of the Paradox Basin (1) .

The Company believes that historic oil and gas wells throughout the Paradox Basin were seldom analysed for lithium, bromine, potassium, and boron, though the few that were sampled returned concentrations ranging from 66ppm to 1,700ppm lithium, 18,800 ppm to 47,000 ppm potassium, and 1,150 ppm to 6,100 ppm bromine.

The following is a publicly available list of historical wells analysed for multiple elements (2) :

Well

Strata
thickness
(ft)

Lithium

ppm

Potassium

ppm

Bromine

ppm

Boron

ppm

King Oil No.2

16

173

41,957

1,150

2,922

S. Natural Gas No. 1

43

98

20,000

3,000

600

S. Natural Gas No. 1
LC

16

500

23,400

6,100

-

Pure Oil No. 1 Hobson

17

134

25,500

1,612

1,260

White Cloud No. 2

16

1,700

47,000

2,500

20,000

Delhi-Taylor No. 2

-

66

18,800

3,080

660

Superior Oil 88-21P

-

339

24,250

3,200

-

Pure Oil No. 2 Big Flat

-

81

21,000

2,041

780

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn , commented, "When we included 'saline mineral rights' in our initial private mineral leases, we didn't realize at the time how much lithium interest would develop in the Paradox Basin/Lisbon Valley. Using SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.) as a model, which can be considered either the world's lowest cost lithium producer or potash producer, management believes there is a significant opportunity to leverage both the geology and its lease rights to add considerable shareholder value for multiple complementary mineral development streams, or as an eventual company spin-off."

Additionally, the Company has entered into advertising and investor awareness campaigns with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC ("Think Ink"), Blue Summit Ventures Inc. ("Blue Summit"), and Marcus van der Made. The Company has also engaged Venture Liquidity Partners Inc. ("VLP") for market making services, and Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax") to aid in the management of their corporate development activities.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Think Ink for a 1-month term commencing June 1 st , 2023, to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company, its business and securities. Certain services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. The Company has budgeted up to US$25,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banners, and native ads.

VLP has been engaged to provide market-making services for the common shares of the Company, ensuring a well-functioning trading market. VLP will carry out these services through registered broker W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., adhering to TSXV policies and relevant laws. The Company will compensate VLP with a monthly cash fee of CAD$5,000 . The agreement commenced on May 15 th , 2023, and will continue on a month-to-month basis, subject to termination with a notice period of five days. VLP and the Company have an arm's length relationship, with no present interest in each other's securities. The necessary finances and shares for market-making are provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., which is also independent of the Company. The fee paid to VLP is solely for its market-making services. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto that offers various services tailored to TSXV-listed issuers.

Blue Summit has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for an fee of CAD$5,000 per month, on a month-to-month basis effective May 1 st . The services will include outbound communications and investor relations services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Blue Summit (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

Marcus van der Made has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a fee of CAD$4,000 per month. The agreement commenced on June 12, 2023 , for a 12-month term. The services will include outbound communications and investor relations services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Marcus van der Made does not own any securities of the Company.

Sage Potash has enlisted the expertise of Vancouver -based consulting firm Fairfax Partners to aid in the management of their corporate development activities. As part of the arrangement, Fairfax Partners will be compensated with a monthly fee of CAD$10,000 for a period of 12 months, which commenced on March 15 th . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Fairfax Partners (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right ‎to explore or mine. The Company advises U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit ‎information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. United States investors are ‎cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral ‎deposits on the Company's properties.‎

Any information concerning mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates contained in this ‎news release or the documents available on the Company's website have been prepared in ‎accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada , including National Instrument 43-‎‎101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Any estimates of Mineral ‎Reserves and Mineral Resources reported by the Company pursuant to NI 43-101 may not ‎qualify as such under SEC standards. Accordingly, information provided on the Company's ‎website may not be comparable with information made public by United States companies ‎subject to domestic SEC reporting and disclosure requirements.‎

References:
(1) https://www.ansonresources.com/paradox_lithium_project/
(2) Lisbon Valley Lithium Report, By Bradley C. Peek , MSc., CPG – Dec 6th, 2021

Qualified Persons:

Patricio Varas , P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to the historical brine data contained in this news release. Mr. Varas is the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Exploration for Sage Potash . Mr. Varas has reviewed the data disclosed in this press release but has not verified historic assay information.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash or Sage Lithium, including the Company's plan to conduct exploratory drilling, the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for its proposed drilling program, management's expectations regarding the presence of lithium, bromine, and other soluble saline minerals on the properties controlled by the Company, and the Company's expectations regarding its ability to develop any such minerals that may be present on the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/26/c4513.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage PotashSAGE:CCTSXV:SAGEPotash Investing
SAGE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

(NewsDirect)

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

(NewsDirect)

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with RESPEC LLC. ("RESPEC"), a best-in-class global engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for mining, energy, infrastructure, water and natural resources. As leaders in potash solution mining consulting and engineering, RESPEC has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide and consulted for some of the largest potash producers including Rio Tinto, North Atlantic Potash, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) (now Nutrien), CanPacific, Sennen Resources and others.

Beginning in January 2022 , RESPEC was engaged by Sage Potash to reinitiate engineering preparations to include the planning, design and execution of a Phase 1 Drill Hole Program and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) toward the development of a pilot potash production facility. RESPEC will also be completing the corresponding permit applications for the Sage Plains project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Sage Potash CORP. ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") (TSXV : SAGE) is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol " SAGE.V " effective at the open on March 20, 2023 . This follows the closing of private placements totalling $5,322,350 and the acquisition of a potash land portfolio in the State of Utah consisting of over 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM Prospecting Permit Applications, as well as assembling a highly experienced team adept at all aspects of solution mining, surface processing, operations and fertilizer distribution.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
fresh vegetables outdoors

Fertilizers: The Difference Between Potash and Phosphate (Updated 2023)

Potash and phosphate are often tied together. After all, both are used to produce fertilizers, which are becoming increasingly important as demand for food grows on a global scale.

However, potash and phosphate play different roles in crop growth and cannot be used interchangeably. Each has different applications designed for the specific requirements of particular crops, climates, soil types or topographies.

Investors interested in fertilizer companies should know the differences between potash and phosphate to better guide their decisions and ultimately have a better chance at increased profitability. Below is a basic breakdown of the differences between potash and phosphate and why both can be compelling investments.

Keep reading...Show less

Milestone Potash Phase 1 Processing Plant Moves to Commissioning Phase

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that the processing plant of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the "Project") is transitioning from the construction phase to the commissioning phase. In addition, the Operations team has officially begun preparation for Start-up and operations. The Project is located about 35 km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Western Potash Celebration on Construction Complete with Bird Construction

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Reports AGM Results

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 10, 2023. The approved items are:

  1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 7;
  2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Scott Nagel to the Board. A total of 328,893,991 common shares, representing 80.51% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:
Director For Withheld/Abstain Percentage
Bill Xue 290,562,409 281,780 99.90%
George Gao 290,563,629 280,560 99.90%
Mark Fracchia 290,647,637 196,552 99.93%
Justin Xing 290,649,317 194,872 99.93%
Guy Bentinck 290,646,287 197,902 99.93%
Andrew Hancharyk 290,648,837 195,352 99.93%
Scott Nagel 290,651,047 193,142 99.93%

3. The re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 290,705,797 shares voted "For", representing 99.95% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 138,392 shares voted "Withheld".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Receives Ministerial Approval of Mine Life Extension to 40 Years

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Western Potash Corp. ("Western") has received approval of the Ministry of Environment ("Ministerial Approval") to extend the mine life of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project ("Project") to 40 years.

The Project is designed as a selective solution mine which, in contrast with traditional potash mining and solution mining, is expected not to produce salt tailings on surface, thereby substantially reducing the environmental impact. The construction of the Project was kicked off in June 2019 with an anticipated production 146,000 metric tonnes per year and mine life as 12 years. As the Project progressed, Western applied for an extension of the mine life to 40 years, as resource reviews supported this change.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Loan Transaction With Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. ("Western"), has closed the second tranche, in the amount of US$31 million, equivalent of C$41.6 million of its C$85 million Loan transaction with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the terms of which were previously announced in the press release of April 28, 2022.

The second tranche of funds from the Loan transaction will be used by Western to finish the construction of the Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") and continue with the development of the optimized mining plan. The construction of the processing plant is expected to be completed in early May, 2023, with plant production to be initiated in December 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2023)

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash country by far, with annual output topping 16 million metric tons (MT) in 2022. China took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6 million MT, followed by Russia in third place at 5 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Battery Metals Investing

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 29, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Nickel Investing

Queensland Pacific Metals – Upstream Production Solutions Operations And Maintenance Services

×