SAB BIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September:
Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference
Date: September 10, 2026
Time: 11:20 - 11:55 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Samuel J. Reich, Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York, NY
Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 14, 2026
Format: One-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
SAB BIO management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting. To access replay webcasts of investor events, please visit the Investors & Media section of SAB BIO's website at www.sab.bio.
About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Christine Ryan
ir@sab.bio
Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.