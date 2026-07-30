SAB BIO to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 6, 2026, 08:30 AM ET

SAB BIO to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 6, 2026, 08:30 AM ET

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that its second quarter 2026 financial results will be issued on the morning of Thursday, August 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results and provide business updates.

To access the live conference call, participants may register here.

Conference Details:

Conference Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Conference Time: 8:30 AM ET
Conference Dial-in: 1-800-343-4136
International Dial-in: 1-203-518-9843
Conference ID: SABBIO
Conference Call Name: SAB BIO's Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Following the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available under the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at ir.sab.bio.  

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio. Additional details about SAFEGUARD are available at https://safeguardstudy.com/.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Christine Ryan
ir@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


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