Rupert Resources Obtains Final Court Approval and Announces Expected Closing Date for Arrangement With Agnico Eagle

Rupert Resources Ltd. (TSX: RUP, OTCQX: RUPRF, FSE:R05) (" Rupert " or the " Company ") announced today that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which, among other things, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") that it does not already own (the " Arrangement ").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Share will be exchanged for: (i) 0.0401 of a common share of Agnico Eagle; and (ii) contingent consideration of up to C$3.00, in the form of a contingent value right (a " CVR "), that is payable in cash upon certain milestones being achieved over the 10 year term of the CVR, all as more particularly described in Rupert's management information circular dated May 7, 2026 (the " Circular "). This final court approval follows the securityholder approval that was obtained at the special meeting of Rupert's securityholders held on June 9, 2026.

The Company also announced that it currently anticipates that completion of the Arrangement will occur on or about June 16, 2026.

About Rupert Resources Ltd.

Rupert Resources Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ikkari project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "continue" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the consummation and timing for completion of the Arrangement; the effects of the Arrangement; the achievement of the milestones related to the CVRs; and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms contemplated in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle dated April 17, 2026 or in the expected timeframe or at all; the conditions precedent to the Arrangement not being satisfied by Rupert or Agnico Eagle in the expected timeframe or at all; pending or potential litigation associated with the Arrangement; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement in the expected timeframe or at all; and the conditions to listing the CVRs on the Toronto Stock Exchange may not be satisfied. Additional risk factors are discussed or referred to in the Circular and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, for the year ended December 31, 2025, available under Rupert's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

For further information on Rupert, please contact:

Graham Crew | Chief Executive Officer
Michael Stoner | Corporate Development & Investor Relations
info@rupertresources.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rupert Resources Ltd.RUP:CCtsxv:rupgold investing
RUP:CC
The Conversation (0)

Rupert Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spell "Fed" next to a blue block with symbols on scattered US$100 bills.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

Precious metals prices are staring down the barrel of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting Justification for higher interest rates is rising, and prices for gold, platinum and palladium are bowing down to levels not seen since the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen back to a range it... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass with wooden handle lies next to gold-colored rock on a textured black surface.

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 10), claiming that the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

Private investor Don Hansen outlines his latest thoughts on gold and silver, explaining how historical data shows higher prices are still to come. He also goes over his updated gold and silver stock analysis, including how his portfolio performed during the recent run in precious metals... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU)

Sankamap Metals

Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by way of non-brokered private placement, for gross proceeds of up... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel with long handle rests on a gray marble surface, casting a shadow.

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) has secured a favorable but conditional ruling from the BC Supreme Court regarding the development status of its long-stalled KSM project.The court has upheld the BC Environmental Assessment Office’s (EAO) determination that Seabridge had "substantially started"... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

Related News

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

critical minerals investing

Resources, Defense Lead Canada’s US$4.7 Trillion 2050 Infrastructure Outlook

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Court Dismisses Judicial Review Challenging Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador