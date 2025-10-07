RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the team will be presenting at several conferences during the fourth quarter of 2025.

They include the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, the Munich Mining Conference (Munich), the Hidden Gems Conference (New York), the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) (Sydney), the West Coast Minerals Forum (New Zealand), and the Swiss Mining Institute (Zurich).

At each of these events, the Company's executive team will present Rua Gold's exploration strategy, recent project milestones, and share insights on what is ahead for both the Reefton Goldfield and Glamorgan Projects. This wide spanning schedule covers the majority of our investor base as well as allowing new investors to gain direct insights into Rua Gold's quality high grade gold anitmony assets being agressively advanced by a past proven, high calibre team.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, commented, "We're excited to showcase Rua Gold on this global stage and connect with some of the top minds in mining investment. With antimony supply tightening and gold reaching further record highs, Rua Gold is positioned to be the next explorer transitioning to developer in New Zealand."

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference will take place from October 7 to 9, 2025, virtually via the link below. Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, will represent Rua Gold and be presenting with project updates and outlook for the remainder of the year.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Rua Gold will be presenting on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 1:00 - 1:30 pm EST.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Register for the event at: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5099560/rua-gold-inc-otcqb-nzauf-tsxv-rua.

Munich Mining Conference

The Munich Mining Conference took place on October 3 and 4, 2025, in Munich, Germany, at the Kleine Olympiahalle Munich. Zeenat Lokhandwala, CFO of Rua Gold, represented Rua Gold and presented both on stage and during an exclusive interview opportunity. This event attracted over 1,000 German retail investors looking to take advantage of having the opportunity to meet the Company's executives.

To learn more about Munich Mining Conference, visit: https://www.munich-mining-conference.com.

Hidden Gems Conference

The 2025 Hidden Gems Conference will run from October 20 to 21, 2025 at the Ease Hospitality in New York, United States of America. Robert Eckford will represent Rua Gold and will present both on stage and in investor 1-on-1's. Midwood Advisors are the organisers of Hidden Gems Conference, designed with a presentation opportunity followed by private 1-on-1 meetings with brokers, accredited investors and family offices.

International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

IMARC will run from October 21 to 23, 2025 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney. Simon Henderson, COO of Rua Gold, will represent Rua Gold within the New Zealand section of the conference and have Rua Gold's geologists along side to answer investor questions.

As Australia's International Mining Week, IMARC attracts attendees from over 120 countries, with 50 nations represented at a government or ministerial level (including Hon. Shane Jones, New Zealand's Resource Minister). Alongside the main event, a wide range of sideline events will be hosted by local and international organisations, which will offer even more opportunities to connect and learn.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://imarcglobal.com/.

West Coast Minerals Forum

The West Coast Minerals Forum will take place on October 30, 2025 in Runanga, New Zealand. Both Robert Eckford and Simon Henderson will represent Rua Gold and will have the chance to take part in panel discussions, company presentations and community discussions.

The West Coast Minerals Forum is an annual event that brings together mining industry players, regulators, policy makers, and suppliers from across the country and from around the world.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://mineralswestcoast.org.nz/forum-2025/.

Swiss Mining Institute Conference

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference ("SMI") will take place on November 20 and 21, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland, at the Dolder Grand. Robert Eckford will represent Rua Gold and present both on stage and in investor 1-on-1's.

SMI, organized by Bally Capital Advisors SA, is one of Europe's premier mining investment events, known for bringing together over 1,000 leading Asset Managers, Portfolio Managers, Fund Managers, and other professional investors from around the world. This exclusive, invite-only event highlights over 100 selected mining companies and offers unparalleled insights into the global resource sector.

ABOUT Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269431

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

An emerging gold explorer in New Zealand’s historical goldfields

