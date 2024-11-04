Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rua Gold Intersects Visible Gold and Confirms Downhole Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek, Reefton

Rua Gold Intersects Visible Gold and Confirms Downhole Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek, Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the drilling campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand.

Murray Creek

Rua Gold reports the completion of the second hole testing the down-dip extension of the Victoria lode, DD_VIC_042. This intersected the targeted gold vein at 388m down hole with a highly silicified and pyritic zone over 0.6m in length, including visible gold of 0.2m at 34.1g/t.

Hole IDEastingNorthingFromToIntervalAu (g/t)
DD_VIC_04215098765336164388.65388.850.2m34.1

 

Rua Gold has commenced a series of wedged daughter holes from DD VIC 042 to progress the delineation of the unmined reef down dip and along strike.

Historical records and rock hand specimens around old workings attest to high-grade visible gold in the historical mined veins. DD VIC 042 confirms both the presence of high-grade visible gold, and the continuity of the unmined lode 80m down dip of the current workings.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold commented: "this encouraging result with the second drill-hole of our near-mine program again validating this vein continues at depth and is still open. Careful 3D modelling and targeting of extensions and potential duplications of known gold lodes provides lower risk strategies to define resources economically. We are at the very outset of our drill program and with every hole it is getting better. Very exciting times for the Rua Gold team and a testament to the dedication of the team on the ground in New Zealand."

The Company commenced its near mine drill program on the Murray Creek targets in July. A second drill rig was introduced in September to test the Capleston vein system. These historic mines collectively produced ~700koz of gold at 25.2g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_007.jpg

Figure 1 (a) interval 388.65-388.85m quartz + visible gold;  (b) Drill rig 66, core being retrieved from barrel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_008.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-section through the Victoria lode, Murray Creek 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_008full.jpg

Capleston

The Company is targeting an undeveloped and near-surface vein at the southern end of the two kilometer long historic Capleston project. Near surface targets lend themselves to early development and are the closest to transportation and infrastructure, providing low-cost operational advantages. Additionally, a legacy drill hole intercepted the southern lode at 33m downhole, with 1m grading 24g/t Au followed by 1m @ 2.5g/t Au1. Mapping has recorded historical waste samples up to 32.0g/t Au in the vicinity1, and a strong soil anomaly enveloping the vein (up to 410ppb Au).

As previously announced, the first diamond drill hole, DD_REF_043, intersected a 12m zone of quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite in the hanging wall, with a 1m quartz vein from 31m to 32m grading 3.86 g/t Au.

A second hole, DD_REF_044, completed on the southern end of the Capleston vein system has confirmed continuity of the vein to the north, with a 2m intersection of mineralization recorded. A third hole was commenced to target the vein to the south to confirm lateral continuity, prior to testing at depth. These are being logged and then will be sent for assay with results expected in the next exploration update in the next 2-4 weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_009.jpg

Figure 3: Capleston Section DD_REF_043, drill intersection and core highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228746_1c5ecf882425d9d4_009full.jpg

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited1, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Refer to news released dated July 15, 2025.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QAQC Drilling

The majority of drillholes were sampled in full, typically following 1-m sample intervals unless geological contacts (i.e. dolerite intrusions) dictated otherwise. NQ core was analyzed as whole core; therefore, only requiring cutting along sample intervals. PQ and HQ core were sampled as half core.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Westport for sample preparation. Core was crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and 1-kg split of material was pulverized (to 85% passing 75 µm). No split duplicates were collected during the crushing steps. Two scoops were taken from the pulverize bowl: one for laboratory analysis (~150 g) and the other for pXRF analysis (~100 g). The pulp reject is stored in Reefton.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 604 655 7354
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton project and the results thereof; and the Company's acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228746

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton") was approved at today's special meeting of the shareholders of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX: SNG) ("Siren"). Reefton is a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren, with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Recognizing the strategic rationale to create a district scale exploration opportunity covering some of the highest-grade gold and antimony assets in the world, Siren's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction. The combined Company benefits from having both the local Reefton teams working together and Brian Rodan, Chairman of Siren joining the Rua Gold board. We have a proven Board and Management team, in a favorable jurisdiction, looking to generate superior returns for both Siren and Rua Gold shareholders. Seeing the competing offer from Federation Mining made on October 14, 2024 only confirms our thesis on the high grade potential of this district and we are excited to deliver results."

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in November 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:

  • Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.

  • Newly consolidated project represents one of the least explored, high-grade gold districts in the world.

  • Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.

  • The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~120k ha and cover all known past production camps outside of Blackwater and the Globe Progress mine.

  • Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a potential central processing hub.

  • The Transaction creates a bigger player in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping them draft their Minerals Strategy for New Zealand.

  • Backed by team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006.jpg

Figure 1: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007full.jpg

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Siren shall receive total consideration of A$22 million (C$20.4 million):

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash, of which A$1 million has been paid and the remaining A$1 million will be paid at the close of the Transaction;

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash in exchange for 10,000,000 common shares of Siren, to be exchanged at the close of the Transaction; and

  • 83,927,383 fully paid shares of Rua Gold representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million1), to be issued at the close of the Transaction with agreed contractual resale restrictions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Siren will own approximately 26% of Rua Gold, and Siren Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, will join the Rua Gold Board.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Cormark Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin is acting as Australian legal counsel to Siren.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; closing of the Transaction; effects and benefits of the Transaction; and receipt of final approval for the Transaction from the TSXV. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Rua Gold Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Shares") traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (operated by OTC Markets).

On October 21, 2024, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its Shares traded on the OTCQB, including the distribution of four email newsletters (the "Promotional Newsletters") published by Wealth Research Group LLC, an affiliate of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), Portfolio Wealth Global, an affiliate of Gold Standard, SHTFPlan.com, an affiliate of Gold Standard, and Future Money Trends LLC, an affiliate of Gold Standard, discussing the Company, its business, the economy, and the gold market generally.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"), a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX: SNG) ("Siren") with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield (the "Transaction").

The Company and Siren have agreed to amend the terms of Transaction whereby Rua Gold agrees to purchase 10,000,000 common shares of Siren at a price of A$0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of A$2,000,000.

The Company highlights that the following conditions have been satisfied:

  • Rua Gold shareholders have voted in favor of the transaction

 

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "This is an exciting stage for Rua Gold shareholders, Siren Gold shareholders, and the Reefton Goldfields community. Our merger presents a prime opportunity to establish a high-grade gold and antimony exploration company ready to deliver value through its drilling program planned on this land package. We will be looking at a combination of new discoveries alongside the scalability of historic high-grade mines to become a leading gold producer in the region. New Zealand's mining industry is experiencing a resurgence, supported by local and foreign investment, as well as a pro-mining government implementing streamlined policies. The resulting improvements in regional infrastructure and employment will transform the West Coast and benefit all of New Zealand."

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Siren shall receive total consideration of A$22 million (C$20.4 million):

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash, of which A$1 million has been paid and the remaining A$1 million will be paid at the close of the Transaction;

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash in exchange for 10,000,000 common shares of Siren, to be exchanged at the close of the Transaction; and

  • 83,927,383 fully paid shares of Rua Gold representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million1), to be issued at the close of the Transaction with agreed contractual resale restrictions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Siren will own ~26% of Rua Gold, and Siren Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, will join the Rua Gold Board. The Transaction will deliver the following benefits to the Company's shareholders:

  • Increased scale and resources by combining projects and exploration teams.

  • Increased exposure to the highly prospective and under-explored Reefton Goldfield, as the largest landholder in the district with approximately 120,000 ha of combined tenements.

  • Improved investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, with the opportunity to broaden the Company's shareholder base.

  • Potential for future operational synergies (i.e., centralized infrastructure and workforce) by realizing economies of scale across the whole land package.

  • Continued exposure to the Company's highly prospective asset, Glamorgan on the North Island of New Zealand.

Transaction Update Details

The Company has obtained approval from its shareholders concerning the Transaction.

In addition, on October 17, 2024, the Company obtained consent from the NZPAM to the change of control of Reefton's exploration permits as a consequence of the Transaction.

The Company is working to satisfy the TSXV requirements for the Transaction under section 5.7 of TSXV Policy 5.3. To obtain final approval from the TSXV, the Company will submit a National Instrument 43-101 compliant independent report and a financial plan demonstrating that the Company has sufficient financial resources to close the Transaction and to fund the first stage of the recommended work program and property payment obligations for a minimum of six months.

The transaction agreements governing the acquisition of Reefton and evidence of disinterested shareholder approval of the Company have been filed with the TSXV. A legal title opinion confirming Siren's authority to transfer the Reefton project will also be required. Final closing will be subject to the TSXV's clearance of these requirements.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton project and the results thereof; and the Company's acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

________________________

1 Calculated using Rua Gold's 30-day VWAP on the CSE as of July 12, 2024 of C$0.1983 at an AUD:CAD exchange rate of 0.9246.
2 Refer to news released dated July 15, 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227207

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD's Drill Program Intersects near Surface Gold at the Reefton Project

RUA GOLD's Drill Program Intersects near Surface Gold at the Reefton Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the drilling campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand.

The Company commenced its near mine drill program on the Murray Creek targets in July. A second drill rig was introduced in September to test the Capleston vein system. These historic mines collectively produced ~700koz of gold at 25.2g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold commented: "Our five years of meticulous surface exploration work over the Reefton project is paying dividends from the outset of this drill program. Both of the initial drill holes have confirmed we are in right area and are locating these lodes. The near surface intercepts on Capleston are encouraging and makes for compelling economic ounces, it supports our thesis that the surface veins are continuous past the old workings. Despite the initial drill hole at Murray Creek hitting old workings, it is extremely encouraging that we have identified the dip angle of the Victoria lode and we have even more confidence with the subsequent hole that is underway now, and results from this will be ready in the next few weeks."

Capleston

On the second drill rig, which was introduced to test the Capleston vein system, the Company targeted an undeveloped and near-surface vein at the southern end of the two kilometer long historic Capleston project, the highest-grade producer of the Reefton Goldfield historically. Near surface targets lend themselves to early development and are the closest to transportation and infrastructure, providing low-cost operational advantages.

The first diamond drill hole, DD_REF_043, intersected a 12m zone of quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite in the hanging wall, with a 1m quartz vein from 31m to 32m @ 3.86 g.t Au.

A legacy drill hole intercepted the southern lode at 33m downhole, with 1m @ 24g/t Au followed by 1m @ 2.5g/t Au1. Mapping has recorded historical waste samples up to 32.0g/t Au in the vicinity1, and a strong soil anomaly enveloping the vein (up to 410ppb Au).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_007.jpg

Figure 1: Capleston Section DD_REF_043, drill intersection and core highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_007full.jpg

Murray Creek

Rua Gold reports the completion of the first hole testing the down-dip extension of the Victoria lode, DD_VIC_041, which is being evaluated by the team. This intersected the targeted reef at 344m down hole and encountered historical underground workings over a 4m length. It then exited out to the footwall before drilling on for an additional 20m.

This confirms that the lode extension is accurate and, with the precise location confirmed, a second hole is underway that is 50m deeper down dip from the initial drill hole. The Company anticipates an intersection into an un-mined portion of the reef at around 350m. Results from this testing will be available in the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_008.jpg

Figure 2: Cross section through the first Murray Creek drill target, Victoria

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_008full.jpg

Background

Capleston Group historical production 134,927 oz @ 49.1 g/t Au (Barry, 1993). The Capleston Group represents a 2km long vein system with a series of north-plunging shoots dipping steeply to the east. Welcome-Hopeful was the major producer (88,620 oz @ 61.4 g/t Au recovered; Barry, 1993; Figure 3). Fiery Cross was singular for its exceptionally high antimony (Figure 4).

A table of historic production in this district is included in Table 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_009.jpg

Figure 3: Historical schematic of Capleston Lodes (section 90.313) c.1920, annotated to accentuate the lodes and Reform drill site.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_009full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_010.jpg

Figure 4: Fiery Cross Battery, Capleston 1930. Image from Reefton Isite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_010full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_011.jpg

Figure 5: Location of Reefton Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_011full.jpg

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

New Investor Relations agreement - Gold Standard Media, LLC

On October 11, 2024, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC ("Gold Standard") for total cash consideration of US$200,000, payable immediately. Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages and provide digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing services. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of 90 days commencing on October 14, 2024. Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge and as of the date hereof, certain affiliates of Gold Standard own 5,037,951 common shares in the capital of the Company. Gold Standard is a Texas-based firm and is owned by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz. The Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard as compensation for its marketing services.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

QAQC Drilling

The majority of drillholes were sampled in full, typically following 1-m sample intervals unless geological contacts (i.e. dolerite intrusions) dictated otherwise. NQ core was analyzed as whole core; therefore, only requiring cutting along sample intervals. PQ and HQ core were sampled as half core.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Westport for sample preparation. Core was crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and 1-kg split of material was pulverized (to 85% passing 75 µm). No split duplicates were collected during the crushing steps. Two scoops were taken from the pulverize bowl: one for laboratory analysis (~150 g) and the other for pXRF analysis (~100 g). The pulp reject is stored in Reefton.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton project and the results thereof; and the Company's acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Table 2: Historical production from mines within the Capleston Project (Barry, 1993).

LodeEastingNorthingQuartz
tonnes		Au
(kg)		Total
Production
(Au oz)		Recovered
grade 
(oz)		Recovered
grade
(g/t)
Welcome-Hopeful1512383534226144,868.92,756.488,620.32.061.4
Fiery Cross1512133534169124,956.4869.527,955.11.134.8
Just in Time1511983534120213,754.9534.117,171.71.238.8
Reform-Imperial-South Hopeful151180353415431,698.933.31,070.60.619.6
Lone Star15118335340402243.83.4109.30.413.9

 

Source: Barry, J.M., 1993. The History and Mineral Resources of the Reefton Goldfield. Ministry of Commerce Resource Information Report No. 15.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Glamorgan Project in the Hauraki Goldfield, on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold Corporation's ("OceanaGold's") Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP") which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 gt1.

The Company was granted a Minimum Impact Access Agreement ("MIA") from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project in August 2024. Following this, the exploration team was mobilized and has made excellent progress, including:

  • collecting 2,000 of the planned 3,000 soil sample program;

  • completing the first full phase of UAV drone magnetic geophysical surveying; and

  • commencing ground geological mapping.

Based on initial surface soil geochemistry, interpreted geophysical structures, and geological mapping, there is preliminary evidence that the Glamorgan Project has the hallmarks of a significant epithermal gold system, with surface features similar to the adjacent WKP gold deposit. Further exploration work is required to confirm whether a significant epithermal gold system exists.

Following its surface exploration work, the Company will design a drill program and apply for a full Access Agreement by the end of the year to commence drilling at the Glamorgan Project.

On March 7, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold. This Bill was introduced by the New Zealand Government in March 2024, and aims to provide a streamlined 'one stop shop' decision-making process to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects, including mining projects with significant regional or national benefits.

Robert Eckford, CEO, commented: "This is pleasing progress on the ground at our Glamorgan Project, and important verification of the historical work of Newmont and OceanaGold. The preliminary evidence of an epithermal system gives strong encouragement to have drill locations selected by the end of the year. The geology in the region is exceptional, as evidenced by the results coming from OceanaGold's nearby WKP project, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. We have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with decades of region-specific geological knowledge."

Geochemistry

Preliminary pXRF soil results of the initial 1083 samples show strong arsenic anomalism (max 981ppm As) in southwest and northeast zones mirroring the historical trends. Arsenic is a reliable pathfinder closely associated in many gold deposits. These results complement the data collected from previous work of Newmont and OceanaGold soil analysis. Observed surface quartz vein outcrop (recognised by the soil teams) lie central to these geochemical anomalies. Initial gold results are anticipated in late October 2024.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007full.jpg

Geological Mapping

Detailed Anaconda style geological mapping has highlighted outcropping quartz veins, breccias and silicified alteration enveloping this veining. Strong banding, quartz-adularia, quartz breccia, and platy quartz after calcite are described in situ. The range of veins, and geographic spread of the vein and alteration observed indicate exposure of a very large fossil epithermal gold system.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008full.jpg

Magnetic (UAV Drone) Surveying

Ultra detailed magnetic surveying over a 3 kilometre by 5 kilometre area has provided a glimpse of very strong northeast structural faulting, along with circular features interpreted to represent rhyolitic domes adjacent to andesite flow units. These observations on the raw total magnetic field are preliminary. As the Company works on filtering the data, they will be looking to identify features of magnetite destruction (alteration) that accompanies and envelopes significant epithermal mineralisation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009full.jpg

Environmental Studies

Work has commenced to establish baseline environmental requirements on drill sites as we work to submit our Access Agreement to allow for drilling. This work is ongoing and will be submitted before the end of the year.

About Glamorgan

Rua Gold's Glamorgan Project comprises of over 4,600 hectares in the Hauraki district, on the North Island of New Zealand. The district has produced over 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver, and is home to OceanaGold's most significant pipeline project, WKP, which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 g/t2.

Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson had previously joint-ventured both the Glamorgan Project and WKP Project and was a leading member of the exploration team that led to its discovery.

Grant of Deferred Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 392,363 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.169 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the non-executive directors for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on April 17, 2024, and are subject to a one-year vesting period. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on two prolific gold districts in New Zealand with proven high-grade gold deposits, with a team that has a track record of success.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements (upon successful completion of the purchase of Reefton Resources Pty Limited, see announcement on July 15, 2024), in a district that historically produced over 2.0 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project, a highly prospective project located within the North Islands' Hauraki district. It is within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest gold mining project, WKP. The Hauraki district has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. This project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer in the region.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

QAQC Soil Samples

A bulk sample of ~0.5-1 kg was collected in the field at the Company's Waihi base, and couriered to RGL's office for preparation. Samples were dried in a customized incubator, set at 38°C, for a minimum of two days. Once the samples were fully dried, they were sieved to

A 50-100-g fine-sieved (

ALS Brisbane is independent to Rua Gold.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration and drilling programs at the Glamorgan Project; and regulatory approvals therefor. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and prospectus supplement dated July 19, 2024 to the Base Shelf Prospectus, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

