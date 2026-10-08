Rua Bioscience and PharmAla Biotech partner to supply medicinal MDMA in New Zealand

Rua Bioscience Limited (NZX: RUA) ("Rua") and Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) ("PharmAla") announce that Rua and PharmAla Biotech Inc., a subsidiary of PharmAla, have signed a distribution and licence agreement. Under the agreement, Rua will import, distribute and sell PharmAla's pharmaceutical-grade LaNeo™ MDMA in New Zealand.
The agreement follows Medsafe's approval, on 4 September 2026, of two psychiatrists to prescribe pharmaceutical-grade MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This makes New Zealand only the second country, after Australia, to allow authorised psychiatrists to prescribe MDMA. Rua will supply PharmAla's 40 mg LaNeo™ MDMA capsules, manufactured to good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards, to authorised prescribers in New Zealand. The first shipment will be supplied on a consignment basis, so Rua can enter the market with minimal upfront capital.
A natural extension of Rua's business
Rua has built its business on the safe, compliant supply of controlled medicines. Its licensing, quality systems, regulatory expertise and prescriber relationships in medical cannabis apply directly to this new category. The agreement adds a second regulated medicine to Rua's portfolio and opens a new revenue opportunity without significant additional investment, consistent with Rua's capital-light strategy.
A GMP partner with an established supply record
PharmAla is one of the first companies in the world to manufacture GMP-grade MDMA. It supplies clinical trials and authorised prescribers internationally, including in Australia, where authorised psychiatrists have prescribed MDMA since 2023.
The rise of psychedelic medicine
Psychedelic medicine is moving from the margins into mainstream clinical practice. In 2023, Australia became the first country to allow authorised psychiatrists to prescribe MDMA and psilocybin. New Zealand followed with its first approval to prescribe psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression in 2025, and now MDMA for PTSD. For people whose conditions have not responded to conventional treatment, these medicines offer a carefully controlled new option, delivered under strict clinical supervision.
Paul Naske, Chief Executive Officer of Rua Bioscience, said: "Medical cannabis taught us that safe, regulated access to new medicines starts with small, careful steps. Medsafe's decision on MDMA is one of those steps, and we're proud to help make it real for patients. This agreement builds on what Rua already does well, adds a new product category to our business, and positions us early in a field we expect to grow as the evidence and the regulatory framework continue to develop."
Nicholas Kadysh, Chief Executive Officer of PharmAla Biotech, said: "Medsafe's decision gives New Zealand psychiatrists a path to treat PTSD with MDMA. Those clinicians need a reliable, GMP-grade supply. Rua has the licences, quality systems and prescriber relationships to deliver it from day one, and shares our regulatory-first approach. We are pleased to partner with them."
Looking ahead
Rua will now work with PharmAla and Medsafe to complete the remaining regulatory and quality steps before the first shipment. Patient numbers will be modest at first, but both companies see this as an important first step in a broader shift in how Aotearoa approaches mental health treatment.
Termination of prior New Zealand distribution agreement
PharmAla also announces that, on September 1, 2026, PharmAla Biotech Inc. and JC Logistics Ltd t/a Veridion Group ("Veridion") signed a termination and mutual release agreement. It ends, by mutual consent, the exclusive New Zealand distribution and license agreement between them dated September 21, 2025, which PharmAla announced on September 25, 2025. Veridion held no PharmAla inventory, purchase orders or regulatory registrations, and no amounts are payable by either party in connection with the termination. The termination allowed PharmAla to appoint Rua as its New Zealand distributor.
About Rua Bioscience
Rua Bioscience Limited (NZX: RUA) is a New Zealand company based in Tairāwhiti that supplies regulated medicines, beginning with medical cannabis.
For more information, please contact:
Paul Naske, Chief Executive Officer
paul.naske@ruabio.com
+64 21 445 154 | PO Box 1387, Gisborne 4040, Aotearoa New Zealand
www.ruabio.com
About PharmAla
Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla manufactures GMP-grade LaNeo™ MDMA for clinical trials and authorised prescribers, and develops novel MDXX class drugs, including its lead candidate ALA-002. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization.
For more information, please contact:
Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains ‘forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.
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