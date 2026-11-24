Contract supports design maturation and subsystem integration for emerging capability
Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) agreement by the U.S. Navy to advance the development of a next-generation, submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile, known as the Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N).
Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will transition work from early concept activities into a focused development phase that will mature the system's design, integrate key subsystems and prepare for future prototype demonstrations. The team will leverage its composable weapons approach, which uses mature, modular building blocks that can be integrated into new systems to reduce cycle time and accelerate missile development.
"This contract reflects the critical importance of strengthening our nation's deterrence and expanding the options available to respond to emerging threats," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "Building on decades of experience developing cruise missiles, we're applying our proven design, integration and test expertise to rapidly field a highly reliable capability that our nation can trust when it matters most."
Raytheon's work on SLCM-N will also incorporate contributions from Anduril Rocket Motor Systems, Divergent and Williams International. Together, these relationships demonstrate how Raytheon is expanding its industrial base to deliver advanced capabilities quickly.
Raytheon is significantly expanding its engineering workforce to support critical military programs. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.
About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.
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