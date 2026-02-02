RTX's Raytheon completes successful ballistic test for U.S. Army's Next Generation Short Range Interceptor

Raytheon advances NGSRI with company-funded testing

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed a ballistic test for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), which will replace the Stinger® surface-to-air missile.

This marks another successful ballistic test for Raytheon's NGSRI, demonstrating the interceptor's ability to track drone targets and be fired from a man-portable launcher. Raytheon funded the test to demonstrate technical maturity and collect critical data ahead of the program's flight test demonstration.

"Raytheon's investment in NGSRI demonstrates the company's strong partnership with the U.S. Army and our commitment to equipping service members with this advanced capability," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "We continue to prioritize rapid learning and testing to ensure the Army receives a cost-effective and technologically superior interceptor."

In 2025, Raytheon worked with Northrop Grumman to conduct multiple successful tests of Highly Loaded Grain (HLG) solid rocket motors. HLG is a solid propellant technology for rocket motors that provides longer burn time and more energy output than conventional rocket motors, which extends the range of Raytheon's NGSRI offering compared to other missiles. The company continues to partner with the U.S. Army on meeting their NGSRI schedule.

NGSRI is the U.S. Army's new short-range missile that flies faster and performs better against aerial threats than existing interceptors. The missile can be fired from a vehicle or shoulder-mounted launcher.

Raytheon's NGSRI design leverages more than 60 years of air defense experience to provide the world's most advanced shoulder-launched air defense missile for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The company's use of modular system design and automated manufacturing has enabled faster development and production.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

