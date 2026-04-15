RTX's Raytheon completes first flight test for RAIVEN® sensing system

RTX's Raytheon completes first flight test for RAIVEN® sensing system

Next-generation intelligent sensor provides superior situational awareness

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed the first flight test of its RAIVEN® Staring system, an air-cooled sensor suite that delivers greater situational awareness and operator survivability, on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. During the test, the system, which included three sensors, accurately mapped urban landscape, marshes and coastline in zero illumination and with 270-degree situational awareness.

RAIVEN Staring, part of the RAIVEN product family, is a next-generation electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) solution that is platform agnostic, scalable and customizable for missions across air, ground and sea. Its open systems architecture allows for easy system integration and component upgrades.

"This test showcases the RAIVEN Staring system's advanced sensing capabilities, enabling partners and allies to better identify and respond to threats through integrated situational awareness," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "This offering will provide a significant increase in survivability and mission effectiveness through unprecedented situational awareness, high-resolution pilotage functions as well as passive missile detection, warning and tracking."

The RAIVEN EO/IR product family is configurable and can support up to a spherical 360-degree field of view, which significantly improves the speed and accuracy of object detection, recognition and identification. This provides operators with increased visibility in a variety of degraded visual environments, terrains and battle scenarios.

The sensors are produced in McKinney, Texas. Additional flight tests will take place throughout 2026.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space. 

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-completes-first-flight-test-for-raiven-sensing-system-302742144.html

SOURCE RTX

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