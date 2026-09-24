RTX's Pratt & Whitney marks delivery of first GTF Advantage-powered aircraft to United Airlines

RTX's Pratt & Whitney marks delivery of first GTF Advantage-powered aircraft to United Airlines

Latest engine standard offers enhanced durability, increased range

United Airlines and Pratt & Whitney today marked the delivery of the first aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engines, an Airbus A321XLR, to United. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"The first delivery of a GTF Advantage-powered aircraft to United Airlines signifies a new chapter in our relationship that spans nearly a century," said Rick Deurloo, president, Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "United will be the first to benefit from the world-class efficiency, durability and additional thrust capability of the GTF Advantage engine, which is particularly well-suited to the long-range A321XLR."

"We are excited to welcome Pratt & Whitney's newest GTF engine to our fleet. Pratt & Whitney has been a key supplier for United Airlines throughout our long, shared history, powering multiple United aircraft types," said Ankit Gupta, United Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Air Operations Officer. "GTF-powered aircraft are helping us reduce fuel burn and improve reliability as we add new destinations around the world for our customers."

The GTF Advantage features the most state-of-the-art hot section in the single-aisle market. It will deliver up to twice the time on wing compared to today's GTF engine, along with 4-8% more takeoff thrust, enabling longer range capability. GTF Advantage is fully intermixable and interchangeable with today's GTF engine model, simplifying operations for airlines like United that maintain combined fleets. Pratt & Whitney will transition its entire PW1100G-JM production line to the Advantage specification by 2028. 

Customers operating the current GTF engine model will have the opportunity to realize up to 90-95% of the GTF Advantage's durability benefits with the GTF Hot Section Plus (HS+) upgrade option for the PW1100G-JM engine, which will be available for incorporation during maintenance visits early next year.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-marks-delivery-of-first-gtf-advantage-powered-aircraft-to-united-airlines-302887816.html

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