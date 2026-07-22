RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines surpass 800 orders and commitments in 2026, year to date

RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines surpass 800 orders and commitments in 2026, year to date

Brings GTF order backlog to more than 8,000 engines

Farnborough International Airshow Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received more than 800 GTF engine orders and commitments since the beginning of 2026. Airlines and lessors that have announced orders so far this year include Abra GroupAirAsia, Azorra, Binter, British Airways, Finnair, Jackson Square Aviation, Luxair, Scoot, Tigerair Taiwan and VietJet. In total, more than 14,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

"We see strong demand for the GTF engine and continued confidence in the value it delivers to customers," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine will enter into service later this year and will provide up to twice the time on wing, industry-leading fuel efficiency and even more range capability."

The GTF is the most fuel efficient engine for the single aisle market, delivering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture will serve as the foundation for next-generation propulsion technologies and is expected to have accumulated more than 300 million hours of flying time by the mid-2030s.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-gtf-engines-surpass-800-orders-and-commitments-in-2026-year-to-date-302831517.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

Lahontan Provides Corporate Update

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Related News

gold investing

Trading Halt

lithium investing

Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t

precious metals investing

Lahontan Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

gold investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026

platinum investing

Platinum and Palladium Price Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

lithium investing

Lithium Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast