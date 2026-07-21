RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada to invest $275 million CAD in Longueuil facility, with support from the Canadian and Quebec governments

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada to invest $275 million CAD in Longueuil facility, with support from the Canadian and Quebec governments

Funding will enhance capabilities at Pratt & Whitney Canada's global headquarters and largest manufacturing site

Farnborough International Airshow — Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today a $275 million Canadian dollar investment to enhance manufacturing operations at its Longueuil, Quebec, facility. The investment will be funded by Pratt & Whitney Canada with support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"This strategic investment in Longueuil strengthens our industrial capacity, enabling us to better support our customers and meet growing global demand," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "It also reinforces our longstanding role as a pillar of the Québec aerospace ecosystem and a major contributor to Canadian aviation."

With this investment, Pratt & Whitney Canada will enhance industrial capabilities at its largest manufacturing facility, where nearly 4,500 employees support the production of engines for regional, business, general aviation and rotorcraft platforms. The site will add automated production lines, modernized machinery and cutting-edge digital processes, helping to drive greater efficiency and precision throughout its operations.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers.  Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-canada-to-invest-275-million-cad-in-longueuil-facility-with-support-from-the-canadian-and-quebec-governments-302830899.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

energy investing

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

base metals investing

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

energy investing

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update