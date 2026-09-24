RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada signs four-year PW127M maintenance agreement with AirBorneo Airways

Work will be performed at the company's newly expanded Singapore facility
Pratt & Whitney Canada signed a four-year agreement with AirBorneo Airways to provide comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the PW127M engines powering its ATR 72-500 regional turboprops through 2030. AirBorneo operates its fleet of ATR 72-500 aircraft on the Rural Air Services network, a vital public service that connects remote and underserved communities across East Malaysia. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.
"We worked closely with AirBorneo to develop a maintenance solution that manages engine costs and supports high dispatch availability for these critical flights," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "This agreement reinforces our commitment to advancing our MRO services and meeting customers' evolving needs."
AirBorneo's engines will be primarily maintained at Pratt & Whitney Canada's Singapore facility, a key hub for customer support across Asia-Pacific. Recent investments have expanded the site's turboprop MRO capabilities, strengthening the company's ability to provide more localized support to operators across the region.
"We value our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada and the proven quality and reliability behind its products and services," said Megat Ardian Aminuddin, CEO of AirBorneo. "Having this support based in Singapore puts our engine maintenance and repairs close to home and our aircraft back in service faster. That confidence gives us the operational certainty we need to consistently serve our customers on our intra-Borneo routes where reliable air transport is a vital link for remote communities."
The PW127M is part of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 engine family, which has provided regional turboprop operations for more than 40 years. PW100 engines have accumulated more than 200 million flight hours and power aircraft serving communities around the world.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.
About AirBorneo Airways
AirBorneo Airways is Sarawak's state-owned airline, committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable air connectivity across Malaysia and the region. Established in January 2026 following the transition from MASWings, the airline has expanded beyond Rural Air Services (RAS) with the introduction of jet operations to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in July 2026.
Guided by its mission of "Connecting Communities, Empowering Growth," AirBorneo remains committed to strengthening connectivity and supporting Sarawak's economic growth. The airline operates ATR 72-500 turboprops powered by PW127M engines and Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otters powered by PT6A-34 engines, and has eight ATR-600 aircraft powered by PW127XT Series engines on order.
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SOURCE RTX