RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada opens new manufacturing facility in Casablanca, Morocco

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada opens new manufacturing facility in Casablanca, Morocco

Site will strengthen business's global supply chain and increase production capacity for multiple engine programs.

Today, Pratt & Whitney Canada celebrated the official opening of its new manufacturing facility in Nouaceur's Midparc Industrial Zone. Pratt & whitney is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2030 and add critical production capacity to support its customers' growing need for quality and dependable engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The 130,000-square-foot site will produce detailed static and structural machined parts for Pratt & Whitney Canada's aircraft engines, including the PT6 engine family. 

"This site is a strategic extension of our global production network and demonstrates our commitment to building resilient supply chains worldwide that will enable us to increase production for our customers," said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Through close collaboration with local organizations, we're developing the next generation of aerospace professionals, investing in the communities in which we operate and helping reinforce Morocco's position as a leader in the aerospace industry."

Since breaking ground in 2024, Pratt & Whitney's Morocco facility has progressed rapidly from construction to operational readiness, including workforce recruitment, technical training and the installation of advanced machining equipment. The site has been designed according to lean manufacturing principles and incorporates advanced digital systems to drive quality, operational excellence and efficiency. 

In addition to Pratt & Whitney, sister RTX business Collins Aerospace has manufactured cockpit solutions and flight controls in Morocco since 2012. Between the two sites, RTX employs approximately 250 workers in the kingdom. 

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billions, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-canada-opens-new-manufacturing-facility-in-casablanca-morocco-302746413.html

SOURCE RTX

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/21/c2315.html

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