RTX's Collins Aerospace announces the Venue smart monitor with Airshow® HD will enter service on a Dassault Falcon 7X

The standalone smart monitor provides ultra-high-definition resolutions, flexibility and simplified entertainment upgrade paths

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has announced its Venue™ smart monitor integrated with Airshow® HD will enter service on a Dassault Falcon 7X in November. The smart monitor with Airshow HD is an all-in-one entertainment solution for business aviation, providing 4K resolutions, flight information and streaming entertainment to the cabin. Dassault Falcon Jet's service center in Little Rock, Arkansas will install two smart monitors with Airshow HD into the cabin bulkhead.

The Venue smart monitor streamlines Airshow HD cabin entertainment into one consolidated unit, providing customers an elegant in-flight entertainment (IFE) entry point. With the ability to be installed on very light jets to heavy aircraft, the system is designed to eliminate excess hardware, reducing aircraft power consumption and simplifying on-going maintenance.

"The activation of the first Venue smart monitor with Airshow HD marks a significant shift in business aviation in-flight entertainment, bringing pristine resolutions, streaming content and an enhanced user interface to more jets than ever before," said Craig Bries, vice president and general manager of Commercial Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "The standalone system is flexible and simple to install, enabling phased upgrade paths to meet a variety of entertainment needs, cabin layouts and budgets."

The solution includes the Airshow HD mobile application, available for download on user mobile devices. Designed with familiar iconography and intuitive functionality, the application extends Airshow HD access to passenger fingertips anywhere within the cabin.

The Venue smart monitor with Airshow HD is available in five sizes with touchscreen and ultra-high-definition options available. Demonstrations of the system are on display at RTX booth #2245 at the 2025 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition in Las Vegas.

About Collins Aerospace 
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

