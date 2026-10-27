RTX CFO to present at the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference

RTX CFO to present at the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference

RTX (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.RTX.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474 

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

 

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