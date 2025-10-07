RTX and Anduril complete successful test of advanced solid rocket motor

RTX and Anduril complete successful test of advanced solid rocket motor

Recent test demonstrates collaborative innovation in rocket motor development

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Anduril have successfully conducted a static fire test of an advanced solid rocket motor under a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate.

In response to the increasing global demand for munitions, Raytheon has been working with domestic and international partners to enhance U.S.-based rocket motor manufacturing capacity.

"This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement," said Colin Whelan , president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs."

By partnering with Anduril, Raytheon is expanding the defense technology ecosystem and addressing critical limitations in the rocket motor supply base. This collaboration exemplifies the company's composable weapons strategy, which aims to create more flexible and adaptable missile systems through strategic partnerships.

"Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry," said LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood , Senior Vice President, Anduril Industries. "Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril's engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers."

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

