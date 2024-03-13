Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reach Resources

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) has released its Prospectus announcement.

For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every three (3) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per Share, together with one (1) New Option for every two (2) Shares applied for and issued exercisable at $0.003 per New Option on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Offer).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.

The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:rr1resource investingResource Investing
RR1:AU
Reach Resources Limited
