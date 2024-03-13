- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every three (3) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per Share, together with one (1) New Option for every two (2) Shares applied for and issued exercisable at $0.003 per New Option on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Offer).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
It’s no secret that the world is pivoting toward clean technology, but it’s not as simple as flipping a switch. Manufacturing green tech calls for higher quantities of critical metals, such as lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs). REEs are necessary to produce the powerful magnets found in nearly every emerging clean technology, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. China produces between 80 and 90 percent of all REEs on the planet. This monopoly raises concerns among world governments, as countries with ambitious goals to become carbon-neutral are effectively dependent on China.
The Australian government recognizes this challenge while acknowledging its untapped REEs and critical mineral deposits. The success of Hasting Technology Metals’ (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Project in the Gascoyne Province has rekindled interest in REEs. Reducing its dependence on imported critical metals is why the government committed AU$240 million to critical mineral projects, ranging from mining operations to building new refineries.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX:RR1), is a Perth-based exploration and development company, aiming to develop a critical metals supply chain in Australia through a portfolio of high-potential mineral assets in the prolific Gascoyne Province and an investment in their downstream technology. This diversified critical minerals portfolio comprising lithium, rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) as well as an advanced gold asset, is strategically located in close proximity to other successful projects in Yinnetharra, Western Australia. Reach Resources' critical minerals projects include the Morrissey Hill Lithium project; Camel Hill Li/REE project; and the Wabli Creek Nb/HREE project.
In addition to its lithium potential, recent results from ongoing exploration at Morrissey Hill also revealed high-grade copper, gold and silver. Assays from a recently concluded rock-chip sampling program included up to 33.2 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
The company’s Primrose Gold Project presents a strategic opportunity to generate cash flow to fund its promising critical minerals exploration projects. The Primrose Gold Project has a JORC-compliant inferred gold resource estimate of ~1 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 grams per ton (g/t) for 105,000 ounces of gold. In addition, nearby mills within the district could enable Reach Resources to refine its raw materials and quickly generate cash flow.
In addition to its promising mining projects, and to exemplify the Company’s ESG objectives, Reach Resources has also invested in an exciting new REE recycling technology. Recycling discarded neodymium (NdFeB) magnets is the foundation of the company’s long-term strategy. It has invested in REEcycle, a US-based magnet recycling company, leveraging technology pioneered at the University of Houston. The current market solution for recycling these magnets dissolves iron and boron in the process, whereas REEcycle’s technology separates them, which means more value is extracted from discarded magnets. Additionally, pilot testing shows that the new technology can achieve up to 99.8 percent recovery efficiency of the REEs. Reach Resources hopes to bring this technology to Australia.
Reach Resources is led by an experienced management team that builds confidence in its ability to reach its goals. Jeremy Bower, CEO, has over 15 years of experience in the global consulting and mining industry, working with the likes of GHD Pty Ltd and BHP Iron Ore. Robert Downey, non-executive chairman, is a commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience helping companies in the public and private sectors. Additional experts in the mineral industry and corporate governance round out the management team.
Company Highlights
- Reach Resources is an Australia-based exploration and development company with short- and long-term objectives to create near-term cash flow and long-term value with gold and critical metal-focused projects and technologies.
- The company has recently announced high grade lithium oxide assay results up to 2.3 percent at its Morrissey Hill project and up to 14.3 percent niobium with associated heavy REE’s at its Wabli Creek project. Forward plans are focused on a maiden drill program at Morrissey Hill initially before moving to Wabli Creek.
- Reach Resources wholly owns all its projects that allow for near- and long-term value creation.
- Investing in an emerging magnet recycling technology, REEcycle, diversifies the company’s portfolio and could potentially enable them to bring the US-based technology to Australia.
- A strong management team with decades of diversified experience leads the company toward its ambitious goals.
Key Projects
Morrissey Hill Lithium
Morrissey Hill contains historical high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, cesium, niobium results from rock-chip samples. It adjoins Red Dirt Metals’ (ASX:RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, which recently announced initial assay results from drill intersections including 55.6 meters at 1.12 percent lithium oxide including 15 meters at 1.52 percent lithium oxide from 95 meters.
Geology within Morrissey Hill is consistent with Red Dirt Metals’ “Goldilocks Zone” theory for occurrence of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Numerous outcropping pegmatites have already been mapped at Morrissey Hill. In addition, results show a 5-kilometer lithium soil anomaly (>100 ppm Lithium) untested by drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Historical high-grade samples: Results from historical rock-chip sampling at Morrissey Hill includes: 1.32 percent lithium oxide; 3.62 percent tantalum pentoxide; 1,936 ppm rubidium; 2,276 ppm cesium; and 1.55 percent niobium pentoxide.
- Sampling Confirms High-grade Lithium: Encouraging assay results confirmed high-grade lithium of up to 2.3 percent lithium oxide; 4,295 ppm caesium and 705.8 ppm tantalum oxide.
- High-grade copper, gold and silver: Recent rock-chip sampling also confirmed up to 33 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
Wabli Creek REE Project
Pegmatites at Wabli Creek were previously evaluated by Great Mines, Kookynie Resources and Nickel Mines while targeting calcrete-hosted uranium deposits between 1974 and 1983. Two mineralised pegmatites have been the focus of exploration to date at Wabli. Reconnaissance assays indicate significant levels of critical elements like niobium and tantalum. A field program is currently underway at Wabli Creek, which includes detailed surface geochemical soil surveys, mapping the individual niobium-tantalum pits and following the niobium-tantalum-heavy-rare-earth mineralisation along strike.
Projects Highlights:
- High-grade assays: High‐grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek include: 14.3 percent niobium pentoxide; 6.7 percent tantalum pentoxide; 3,689 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) with 70.3 percent heavy rare earth oxides (HREO)
- Consistent high-grade niobium and HREO: Independent geological experts have advised that the consistent high‐grade niobium and HREO are associated with an approximately 2.5-kilometer-long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek.
- Future work: Geophysical work using tight spaced radiometrics, gravity and/or aeromagnetics; petrography study using powder X‐ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy; and drill testing of key targets.
Camel Hill REE Project
The Camel Hill tenement includes historical rock-chip samples with total rare earth oxide (TREO) results of up to 1,357 ppm - an approximately 3.5-kilometer REE soil anomaly of more than 500 ppm REE. Recorded REE anomalies at Camel Hill correspond with thorium radiometric highs.
Primrose Gold Project
Project Highlights:
- Total inferred mineral resources: 1.035 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 g/t gold for 105,000 oz gold; includes higher grade components with 0.582 Mt at 4.7g/t gold for 87,000 oz gold.
- Well-known Gold Field: This project is known for its gold deposits, with historical results of up to 25 g/t found with old equipment and techniques. Now, more recent exploration programs have indicated the existence of substantial gold at shallow depths with high-grade intercepts.
- Nearby Processing Facilities: Two mills within the district may be available for processing the raw materials. However, the mine may eventually support its standalone mill.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project is located a mere four-and-a-half hours north of Perth, adjacent to the Great Northern Highway. A local roadhouse provides accommodations and maintains a nearby airstrip.
- Blue Heaven Prospect: On August 29, 2022, Reach Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary Cervantes Gold was granted a mining lease over the entire Blue Heaven tenure package within the Primrose Gold Project.
Management Team
Jeremy Bower - CEO
Jeremy Bower is an experienced company executive with a strong technical background spanning the last two decades.
He has worked across a diverse range of industries with a major focus on mining and resources with global consulting firms and BHP Billiton Iron Ore.
Bower has developed a unique skill set over the last twenty years working in technical fields such as contaminated sites, environmental impact assessment and tenure management to project management, corporate affairs and as the chief executive officer for several companies.
With the experience and understanding gained from these fields. Bower brings a highly strategic and detailed focus to company management.
Robert Downey - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Downey is a barrister and solicitor in Western Australia and has practiced as a corporate and commercial lawyer for over 20 years. He advises a wide range of public and private companies, and high-net-worth individuals, concerning commercial and corporate transactions. Downey has been a director of many publicly listed and private companies, offering significant experience as a director. He has particular experience in day-to-day listing rule compliance, disclosure, and governance issues.
Sam Wright - Non-executive Director
Sam Wright has over fifteen years of experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and the Chartered Secretaries of Australia. Wright is currently the finance director and company secretary of PharmAust (ASX:PAA) and non-executive director and company secretary of Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN). Wright is the company secretary at Buxton Resources (ASX: BUX) and Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA).
Matthew O'Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is an experienced mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years of experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US, and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets. O’Kane has served on the board and as an executive of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. He is currently the managing director of Comet Resources, non-executive director of Pursuit Minerals and non-executive director of Azarga Uranium. During his career, O’Kane has worked with companies involved in production, exploration, and development.
Chris Achurch - Company Secretary
Chris Achurch provides company secretarial, corporate advisory, and general consulting services to a number of ASX-listed clients.
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating
Highlights:
- Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
- The worldwide exclusive license will include:
- the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
- the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
- the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
- the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
- Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant
Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firebird Metals and leading engineering firm, China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd, have signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement states the parties will use their respective strengths to collaborate on the project; covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial research and development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulphate and tetroxide
- The agreement with China Chemical is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate project
- China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical) is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park where Firebird’s sulphate plant will be situated in the Development Zone
Image 1: Firebird Finance Director Wei Li, Managing Director Peter Allen and Zhou Hongkun, General Manager of the China Chemical Hunan Branch, signing of the Strategic Agreement
Under the agreement both parties will use their strengths to collaborate extensively on the project, covering investment, financing, engineering construction, operational management, industrial development, and the production of battery-grade manganese sulfate and tetroxide. This strategic partnership will evolve through mutual consultations, emphasizing advancements in innovative new energy storage battery cathode materials.
Commenting on the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement,Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are very pleased to have attracted a partner in China Chemical, a leader in China and internationally when it comes to building high-quality, tier-one chemical projects.
“China Chemical is the right partner for Firebird and we look forward to working collaboratively with them for the development and build of our sulphate plant. China Chemical built and currently maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park and with our plant to be located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, we have the upmost confidence that the end product with will be of the highest quality.
“We are making excellent progress in China and forming partnerships with industry leaders like China Chemical is a strong endorsement of what we are establishing and validation of our unique LMFP battery strategy.
“We are moving rapidly towards our goal of becoming a near-term, low-cost high-purity manganese producer and the timing of our growth vision could not be better, with LMFP forecast to be the dominant cathode for Electric Vehicle batteries and estimated to grow into a >$US20 billion market by 2030.”
ABOUT CHINA CHEMICAL
CNCEC is a large-scale engineering corporation directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of China.
CNCEC is not only the founder of China's petroleum and chemical industrial system, but also the provider of advanced industrial solutions. Furthermore, CNCEC is one of the vanguards of "Belt and Road" Initiative, a leader in the field of clean energy engineering, and the construction practitioner of Beautiful China Initiative.
Since 1953, more than 90% of China's chemical engineering projects, and over 50% of China's oil refining and petrochemical projects, were executed by CNCEC.
CNCEC has completed over 90,000 projects across 60 countries worth a total value of ¥312 Billion with 130 overseas branches.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Can Mining Finally Go Millennial? Experts Talk Strategies for Attracting Young Investors
One of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history is coming in the next two decades, with an estimated US$84 trillion globally expected to be passed down from Baby Boomers to Millennials.
Compared to their older counterparts, Millennials and Gen Z have a higher risk tolerance, as is reflected in their love of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Millennials and Gen Z are also keen on aligning their investments with their values when it comes to the environment and sustainability — a fact that can make them uneasy about mining stocks.
Overcoming these negative sentiments is essential if the mining industry is to position itself to capture that US$84 trillion wealth transfer. But how? That was the main question posed at one panel at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which the Investing News Network had the opportunity to attend.
Led by Anthony Vaccaro, president of the Northern Miner Group, the panelists were Matthew Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund; Luc ten Have, founder of GoldDiscovery.com; and Nicholas Tartaglia and Dan Kozel, co-founders of NewGen Mindset. Here's what they had to say about getting Millennials interested in the mining sector.
Young investors wary of mining stocks
In addition to the sustainability challenges associated with mining, the industry's volatility over the past decade hasn’t helped younger investors' perception of resource sector stocks.
Geiger said in recent years the mining sector has experienced short periods of “nirvana” for precious metals, battery metals and, more recently, uranium. “But as a whole, there’s been a lot of money lost in the sector, and a lot of value destruction in the past 12 years,” he said, acknowledging that given those circumstances it's unrealistic to expect young investors to be excited about the space. “These are reactionary investors, they are not contrarian at the end of the day,” Geiger added. “But the industry can still prepare for the influx and not give up on this generation of investors.”
Appealing to Bitcoin investors
Kozel advised precious metals companies to look at how successful Bitcoin companies have been in attracting young investors. “There is a common theme here at play. And that common theme is the fact that if you own gold and silver, you probably don't trust the fiat system,” he explained. “And guess what? Those same investors are buying Bitcoin for that exact reason.” Kozel added that he owns both Bitcoin and precious metals.
Crypto-mining technology itself involves a large amount of energy and metals, which Kozel said the mining industry can use to further connect with this young investor class.
Social media engagement
What else should the mining industry to do win over Millennial and Gen Z investors?
The consensus among the panelists was that mining companies should establish a stronger social media presence and take advantage of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).
“Gen Z isn't coming to these conferences,” said ten Have. “The only way for them to get introduced is through those social media channels. I think the only way to reach them is through a coordinated social media campaign.”
Geiger agreed, saying it's inexcusable to not be on social media today. "It's not hard to do content at least on a weekly basis,” he said, recommending that companies tweet news releases with additional context, or share educational videos about the metal they are focusing on or the jurisdiction they are operating in.
Kozel spoke about the need for clearly communicated information about complex topics like 43-101 reports and drill results, sharing his experience as a young investor who had to learn about these topics. He sees an opportunity for companies that can take that information and simplify it for Millennial and Gen Z investors.
His NewGen Mindset co-founder Tartaglia said one of the problems is that there is very little information on mining in school and in the media. “There’s really a gap in the marketplace to inform and educate the next generation,” he noted.
Tartaglia also said that to learn more about mining companies he typically visits YouTube to see management interviews. With that in mind, he suggested field vlogs as a way for companies to highlight their value proposition.
“The younger generation wants a story,” he emphasized.
Click here to read the rest of the Investing News Network's PDAC content.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Highly Encouraging REE & Gallium Results at Larins Lane Project only ~25% of Samples Assayed to Date
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) advises that the first batch of 537 assays, have been received back from the December 2023 air-core drill campaign undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned Larin’s Lane project, located at the Smokebush project and approximately 350 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia.
The Larin’s Lane REE + Gallium Project is located within the newly Emerging Midwest clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) district of Western Australia, which is quickly earning a reputation as Australia’s premier destination for REE mineralisation. The Company notes that Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX: VMS) recently reported the highest-grade clay hosted REE intersection at their Jupiter project, which is located approximately 80 kilometres north of Terrain’s Larin’s Lane prospect (see VMS announcements dated 9 February 2024 and 8 March 2024) which further supports Terrain’s assertion of the enormous clay hosted REE potential of the mid-west region of WA.
Only ~25% of Samples Assayed and 4 of 101 holes Fully Assayed
A total of 27 holes have so far retuned REE above the 1,000ppm TREO lower cut-off
Selected holes include:
- 13m @ 1,069 ppm TREO from 80m - 23SBAC019
- 18m @ 1,004 ppm TREO from 84m - 23SBAC036 - sample zones above not assayed
- 3m @ 2,101 ppm TREO from 28m - 23SBAC067
- 4m @ 2,516 ppm TREO from 72m - 23SBAC078 - sample zones above not assayed
A total of 17 holes have so far retuned Gallium oxide grading above the 38 grams per tonne
Selected holes include:
- 6m @ 45.83 g/t - Ga2O3 from 96m - 23SBAC011 – sample zones above not assayed
- 20m @ 48.33 g/t - Ga2O3 from 4m - 23SBAC045
- 8m @ 46.77 g/t - Ga2O3 from 24m - 23SBAC071
The 537 assays received to date, largely represent samples taken at the regolith - bedrock interface, which corresponds approximately with the bottom 10 to 15 metres of each hole. Out of the 101 holes drilled, 20 holes have been fully sampled (but not for all elements), either because an individual drill hole being less than 16 metres or as part of a selected program to gain an understanding of the area’s broader regolith profile. Only about half of the currently tested samples have been submitted for a full suite of REE’s and Gallium, and so many sections of holes are incomplete with most intersections remaining open and untested, these samples have now been submitted for assay. Subject to their results the remaining ~1,252 samples bagged in 4m composites (~5,008 individual meters) may also be submitted for testing.
Note: A table of the assay results received to date can be seen in Appendix 1, also refer to Tables 4 & 5.
The practise of interface sampling is widely used across the industry as a cost-effective method for detecting mineralisation haloes around potential gold and base metal deposits which was being targeted. Whilst no gold or base metal anomalism has been detected, on closer examination Terrain identified significant elevated clay rare earth element (REE) and gallium (Ga) assays across the Larin’s Lane prospect, which will now be the primary focus of any future exploration across the Smokebush project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement Executed with Delta Lithium
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of an ‘Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement, Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill Lithium Project’ (the “Agreement”), with Electrostate Malinda Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) (“Delta”).
The Agreement was executed on 9 March 2024 (the “Commencement Date”), between Reach Resources Limited and Critical Elements Pty Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of Reach), and Electrostate Malinda Pty Ltd (ACN 610 194 977) (‘Electrostate”).
Key Material Terms
The material, key terms of the Agreement are as follows:
- Delta agrees to pay to Reach a non-refundable cash payment of $3,200,000, within 5 days of the Commencement Date (9 March 2024).
- Delta (via its subsidiary Electrostate) can earn an initial 51% joint venture interest (“Joint Venture Interest”) in the tenements comprising the Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill Lithium Projects (“Tenements”) by spending $3,000,000 on exploration over an initial 2-year period from the Commencement Date.
- If Delta earns an initial 51% Joint Venture Interest (Stage 1 Earn In), the parties agree to form an unincorporated joint venture (the “Joint Venture”), to explore for minerals in the area of the Tenements, on the standard terms and conditions, as set out in the Agreement.
- Delta can earn a further 29% Joint Venture Interest (Stage 2 Earn In), taking its total Joint Venture Interest to 80%, upon further expenditure of $6,000,000 over the next 2 years from Stage 1 completion.
- On completion of the Stage 2 Earn In, Reach can elect to either maintain its 20% Joint Venture Interest by co-contributing to further expenditures pro rata to its Joint Venture Interest or dilute its 20% Joint Venture Interest in accordance with a standard dilution formula.
- The parties have also agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms pursuant to which Delta may purchase Reach’s 20% Joint Venture Interest (assuming that Delta has either earned its 80% Joint Venture Interest or Reach has diluted its Joint Venture Interest to 20%) for a fair market value which may be determined by an independent expert.
- In the event that Delta delineates a mineral resource estimate (as that term is defined in the JORC Code) of equal to or greater than 7.5Mt at 0.8% Li2O (at a 0.5% cut off grade) at any time within 8 years of the Commencement Date, on the Tenements, Delta agrees to pay Reach $10,000,000 in either in cash, Delta ordinary fully paid shares or a combination of both.
- The Agreement contains standard terms and conditions for documents of this nature, including standard contractual joint venture terms, warranties, representations, dilution provisions, default provisions as well as assignment and pre-emptive rights.
Tenements the subject of earn in by Delta:
The Agreement includes the below listed granted exploration tenements, mining lease tenement, and tenement ballot applications (the “Tenements”), for the purposes of earn in by Delta:
- Reach Granted Tenements:
exploration licenses 09/2375 and 09/2388 held by RR1;
exploration license 09/2354 held by Critical Elements; and
M09/101 (completion to occur following this announcement upon the issue of shares in accordance with agreement (ASX Announcement 25 October 2023).
- Reach Ballot Applications (applied for by Critical Elements):
09/2805; 09/2807; 09/2897; 09/2902; 09/2906; and 09/2909.
Conditions Precedent
There are no outstanding conditions precedent on the Commencement Date.
Termination
If Delta does not incur the full amount of the Stage 1 Earn-in expenditure within the 2-year period, Delta will not have earned the Stage 1 Joint Venture Interest and Reach may terminate this agreement by giving notice in writing to Delta.
Otherwise, standard termination clauses exist.
Delta may withdraw from the Agreement prior to earning the initial 51% joint venture interest.
Confidentiality
Standard confidentiality clauses, consistent with an agreement of this nature have been included.
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“To receive $3.2M cash up front, and a further $10M cash/script if a successful JORC mineral resource delineation of equal to or greater than 7.5Mt at 0.8% Li2O (at a 0.5% cut off grade) is achieved, is a great result during these difficult market conditions. Importantly, we have ensured the final 20% has uncapped upside, with this portion to be negotiated in good faith between Reach and Delta.
Combined with our recently announced Rights Issue to raise up to ~$2M, and further subject to shareholder approval being obtained to consolidate the capital of the Company, Reach will re-emerge with a tight capital structure and over $6M cash.
We are working with the Traditional Owners at our Wabli Creek Niobium project to get on the ground and complete the necessary heritage requirements so we can validate the large target areas identified by independent geochemist Sugden Geoscience late last year and we look forward to updating shareholders on our various work streams as we progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
PDAC President: Critical Metals, Raising Capital Take Center Stage at Convention
Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, President Raymond Goldie shared his thoughts on the event as well as trends he's seeing in the Canadian mining industry.
While critical minerals were a key topic at this year's conference, Goldie said funding was also top of mind.
"We have to also bear in mind that a lot of our members — especially junior resource companies — are finding a great deal of difficulty in raising capital," he said. "That's probably the number two topic (at PDAC) — how do we raise money?"
At the moment, royalty companies and family offices are starting to step in where equity markets were before.
When asked about his background in the mining industry and with PDAC, Goldie said his biggest accomplishment with the organization came 35 years ago, when he helped bring the event to the Metro Toronto Convention Center.
"Thirty-five years ago the mining industry was not in very good shape. The premier company was Noranda, and the CEO of Noranda used to say, 'Well, these days I'm sleeping like a baby — every two hours I wake up and cry,'" he said.
With PDAC's membership numbers declining, Goldie and others brainstormed what to do.
"Someone had the bright idea that across the street from the Royal York, which is where we had always held our convention since 1932 — across the street there was this building being created called the Metro Toronto Convention Center," Goldie explained. While the convention center was initially considered too big for PDAC, ultimately the organization made the decision to go international and it expanded to fit the new space.
"What I see here today at the convention is the realization of a 35 year old dream," Goldie said.
Looking forward to PDAC's future, he noted that under its strategic plan the organization has three purposes: giving its members access to capital, access to land and access to skills.
"The future of the PDAC I see as very much addressing those three key areas," he said. "Both access to land and skilled people (involve) forming stronger relationships with Indigenous people. They live there. They're our natural allies, so we want to work with them in realizing the blessings that we have in that part of the world."
Watch the interview for more from Goldie on the resource sector. You can also click here for our PDAC playlist.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
