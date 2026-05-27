RPX Gold's Drilling Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralization and Along Strike

RPX Gold's Drilling Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralization and Along Strike

Assay Results of up to 30.12 g/t Gold Over 3.39 Metres

RPX Gold Inc. ("RPX Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: RPX,OTC:RDEXF. OTCQB: RDEXF) is pleased to announce gold assay results from its 2025-2026 drilling program at its Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The drilling program was designed to confirm the continuity of, and potentially extend, near surface gold mineralization in the area of the open pits defined in the 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment ( "2026 PEA" ). These new assay results will be included in the updated mineral resource estimate ( " MRE " ) planned for later this year and will be reflected in the prefeasibility study ( "PFS" ) targeted for H1 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527340219/en/

Figure 1- Drilling Highlights from Open-pit area drilling

Figure 1- Drilling Highlights from Open-pit area drilling

Highlights (See Figure 1 and Table 2):

  • 2025-2026 drilling program suggests the possibility of joining the North and South pits evaluated in the 2026 PEA
  • Results include:
    • 13.82 grams per tonne gold (" g/t Au ") over 4.94 metres ("m") core length, including 55.20 g/t Au over 1.04 m in SD-26 639
    • 23.20 g/t Au over 1.18 m and 2.09 g/t Au over 5.37 m, including 9.67 g/t Au over 0.78 m in SD-26-636
    • 8.77 g/t Au over 13.33 m, including 30.12 g/t Au over 3.39 m in SD-26-626
    • 3.33 g/t Au over 16.78 m, including 19.40 g/t Au over 0.97 m in SD-26-627
    • 2.38 g/t Au over 14.49 m, including 8.94 g/t Au over 1.31 m and 9.32 g/t Au over 0.88 m in SD-25-625
    • 4.63 g/t Au over 13.25 m core length, including 18.60 g/t Au over 1.47 m and 14.70 g/t Au over 0.88 m

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of RPX Gold, commented "The recent results from the drilling program continue to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization in the Jubilee deposit and further increase our confidence in the updated MRE we plan to complete later this year in advance of the PFS.

We are also excited by the drilling completed outside of the open pits defined in the recent 2026 PEA, which has extended the gold mineralization beyond the current mineral resources by over 100 m. In particular, drilling completed between the North and South open pits have confirmed the continuity of gold mineralization and have further validated our geological interpretation of the deposit. The high-grade intercepts from the corridor between the North and South open pits returned 13.82 g/t Au over 4.94 m and 8.77 g/t Au over 13.33 m, confirming that meaningful gold mineralization persists along strike in an area that was previously undrilled at this density. We are especially encouraged to see strong grades and broad mineralized intervals extending along strike in areas that were not incorporated into the 2026 PEA. These results support the potential for future open pit expansion and present the opportunity to further evaluate the connection of the two open pits as drilling continues. It is rewarding for the technical team to see the drilling confirm our internal geological models while continuing to identify opportunities to enhance the scale and development potential of the Wawa Gold Project.

We will continue to test the near surface strike extension of the deposit between the two open pits as well as test the deeper resources part of the underground mine outlined in the 2026 PEA. We also plan to test several of the exploration targets identified in the 2025-2026 drilling program later this year.

Our focus remains to advance the PFS to completion which is anticipated in H1 2027. The activities to advance the PFS represent a de-risking of the Wawa Gold Project, which we believe will add value at every step along the way."

Results from the 2025-2026 Drilling Program

The 2025-2026 drilling program targeted gold mineralization in areas of open-pit potential along the Jubilee Shear. The results announced today demonstrate that gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear extends to surface in the crown pillars of the historical mines and that significant zones of mineralization remain to be discovered in areas that were either sparsely tested or untested in historical drilling programs.

In the Jubilee mine area, drilling within and near the edges of the South Pit extended and uncovered new areas of high-grade gold mineralization (Figure 1 and Table 2). These new drilling intersections, particularly in SD-25-616 which intersected 10.05 g/t Au over 8.59 m including 82.80 g/t Au over 0.92 m (see press release of December 16, 2025), SD-26-626 and SD-26-639, could increase the inventory of high-grade gold mineralization in the South Pit area.

In the gap between the South and North pits, near-surface drilling extended gold mineralization with open-pit potential to surface (Figure 1 and Table 2). This includes the significant intersection in SD-25-593 which intersected 4.63 g/t Au over 13.25 m, including 18.60 g/t Au over 1.47 m (see press release of December 16, 2025).

The drilling program has also validated historical drilling results in targeted areas which improves our confidence in the block model supporting the 2026 PEA.

New 2026 Drilling Program

RPX recently initiated a diamond drilling program to confirm, and potentially extend, gold mineralization in the areas with open-pit and underground potential along the Jubilee Shear that are being evaluated in the ongoing work being done to complete the PFS (see press release of May 20, 2026).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Individual drill core samples are labelled and sawn in half along a pre-marked cutting line. A consistent half-core sample is then placed in an individual numbered plastic sample bag that is sealed. The remaining half-core samples are kept at the Company's core storage facility located on the Wawa Gold project. Quarter-core duplicates are taken from certain samples to define the variability of gold distribution. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags sealed with security seals to be transported by commercial carrier for analysis at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), Ancaster, Ontario. NQ core assays are obtained by 50-gram fire-assay with an AA finish or by 1-kilogram metallic screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the original fire-assay returns results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t Au. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.

As part of its QA/QC program, RPX Gold inserts external gold standards (low- to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples and routinely inserts blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least three members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs. Approximately 5% of the pulps and coarse rejects analyzed at Actlabs are sent to Agat Laboratories in Thunder Bay for umpire testing.

Table 1 – Drill hole location details

Hole #

UTM E (m)

UTM N (m)

Elevation (masl)

Azimuth (°)

Inclination (°)

Length

Assays Status

(m)

SD-25-609

668245

5316730

352.3

222

-54

120

Complete

SD-25-610

668216

5316787

350.4

250

-45

126

Complete

SD-25-611

668174

5316799

349.0

260

-45

105

Complete

SD-25-612

668204

5316898

356.9

295

-45

114

Complete

SD-25-613

668198

5316840

356.3

295

-45

150

Complete

SD-25-614

668107

5316519

352.9

295

-47

135

Complete

SD-25-615

668108

5316518

353.0

347

-57

60

Complete

SD-25-616

668103

5316491

354.5

293

-54

111

Complete

SD-25-617

668123

5316415

353.4

300

-54

125

Complete

SD-25-618

668169

5316490

367.3

326

-49

97.8

Complete

SD-25-619

668194

5316432

370.2

310

-50

135

Complete

SD-25-620

668208

5316397

370.3

292

-66

150.74

Complete

SD-25-621

668194

5316432

370.2

279

-45

147

Complete

SD-25-622

668200

5316361

372.4

281

-66

192

Complete

SD-25-623

668119

5316358

367.8

215

-85

165

Complete

SD-25-624

668077

5316293

381.5

270

-66

45

Complete

SD-25-625

668077

5316294

381.0

290

-70

147

Complete

SD-26-626

668107

5316316

376.2

270

-66

153

Complete

SD-26-627

668108

5316247

381.3

325

-67

171

Complete

SD-26-628

668045

5316240

382.4

290

-65

111

Complete

SD-26-629

667990

5316234

379.4

290

-45

99

Complete

SD-26-630

667989

5316235

379.3

325

-70

102

Complete

SD-26-631

668084

5316213

383.6

326

-66

165

Complete

SD-26-632

667939

5316103

367.6

297

-48

108

Complete

SD-26-633

668054

5316163

378.0

290

-51

165

Complete

SD-26-634

668048

5316358

368.4

305

-56

100

Complete

SD-26-635

668272

5316497

383.5

322

-46

207

Complete

SD-26-636

668244

5316488

382.4

330

-50

177

Complete

SD-26-637

668248

5316552

380.4

330

-55

165

Complete

SD-26-638

668208

5316560

375.5

305

-45

145

Complete

SD-26-639

668148

5316597

357.4

330

-47

117

Complete

SD-26-640

668222

5316634

357.2

309

-60

111

Complete

SD-26-641

668222

5316745

351.2

267

-53

102

Complete

SD-26-642

668276

5317234

345.5

295

-45

120

Complete

SD-26-643

668300

5317297

351.4

290

-45

120

Complete

SD-26-644

668317

5317346

355.4

300

-45

111

Complete

SD-26-645

668346

5317240

364.8

302

-47

162

Complete

SD-26-646

668352

5317297

372.1

295

47

150

Complete

SD-26-647

668369

5317333

377.3

295

53

156

Complete

SD-26-648

668369

5317333

377.3

297

-44

162

Complete

SD-26-649

668369

5317361

378.4

297

44

111

Complete

SD-26-650

668404

5317381

382.2

300

67

147

Complete

SD-26-651

668476

5317425

384.5

300

-67

195

Complete

SD-26-652

668462

5317469

368.0

300

66

165

Complete

SD-26-653

668437

5317492

376.2

302

-49

186

Complete

SD-26-654

668438

5317492

376.2

302

-65

165

Complete

SD-26-655

668407

5317510

373.4

300

-45

120

Complete

SD-26-656

668361

5317497

370.9

290

-66

132

Complete

SD-26-657

668263

5317349

354.3

295

-45

210

Complete

SD-26-658

668008

5316764

353.8

267

-53

102

Complete

SD-26-659

668006

5316684

351.3

265

-60

102

Complete

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo. , Vice President, Exploration at RPX Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

MARKET MAKER

RPX GOLD INC. is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of June 1, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation is being provided in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making services are primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making services.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ABOUT RPX GOLD INC.

RPX Gold Inc. (formerly Red Pine Exploration Inc.) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Company's flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc. and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project benefits from strong local infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.

The Company is evaluating open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow to help fund the advancement of the underground operation. This phased approach is aimed at de-risking development, accelerating the time to revenue and minimizing shareholder dilution. The approach is subject to the completion of a number of milestones before a production decision can be made, such as continued drilling and mineral resource definition, conducting additional metallurgical test work, completing a pre-feasibility study, continuing baseline studies as well as additional permitting and Indigenous consultations, among other factors.

The Wawa Gold Project currently hosts mineral resources from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resources include an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million (" M ") tonnes grading 1.69 g/t Au containing 1,244,000 ounces Au and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951 M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces Au, with both open-pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports the Company's phased development strategy. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment: Wawa Gold Project" with an effective date of February 18, 2026 which is available on www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the Company's profile for more information.

For material information about the Company, visit http://www.rpxgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to: statements regarding the assay results being included in the updated MRE planned for later this year and reflected in the prefeasibility study PFS targeted for H1 2027; the possibility of joining the North and South pits evaluated in the 2026 PEA; the Company continuing to test the near surface strike extension of the deposit between the two open pits as well as test the deeper resources part of the underground mine outlined in the 2026 PEA; the Company's plans to test several exploration targets identified in the 2025-2026 drilling program later this year; the Company evaluating open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow to help fund the advancement of the underground operation; and the completion of a number of milestones before a production decision can be made; the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the Wawa Gold Project as set out in the PEA; the ability to realize on the mineral resource estimates or delineating additional mineral resources; generating cash flow for further exploration and development of a larger mineral resource; the Project funding ongoing underground development, exploration, and future optimization to minimize reliance on repeated equity financings and shareholder dilution; the ability to negotiate and execute toll milling arrangements on satisfactory terms or at all; continuing collaboration with First Nations partners as part of an inclusive and responsible development process; and advancing the PFS. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in material grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in Project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of Project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.

This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025, and the interim financial report and related MD&A for the periods ended October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2026, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Table 2- Assays Results from Pit Area Drilling

Hole

From

To

Length

Gold

Area

(#)

(m)

(m)

(m)*

(g/t)

(name)

SD-25-609

76.40

77.65

1.25

2.36

Central Area Pit Extension

SD-25-612

11.03

12.00

0.97

1.89

Central Area Pit Extension

23.16

25.00

1.84

1.25

SD-25-613

29.27

37.78

8.51

1.06

Central Area Pit Extension

including

29.27

30.36

1.09

5.92

SD-25-614

33.05

44.22

11.17

1.08

South Pit Infill

87.37

91.83

4.46

0.88

SD-25-615

50.55

51.60

1.05

5.94

South Pit Infill

SD-25-617

31.08

33.00

1.92

1.48

South Pit Infill

SD-25-619

110.42

111.24

0.82

4.36

South Pit Step-Out

117.65

121.08

3.43

1.64

including

120.00

121.08

1.08

4.31

SD-25-620

136.60

137.25

0.65

1.97

South Pit Step-Out

SD-25-621

114.00

121.14

7.14

1.91

South Pit Step-Out

including

116.00

119.12

3.12

3.69

SD-25-622

125.00

126.00

1.00

6.05

South Pit Step-Out

114.00

115.15

1.15

2.60

SD-25-625

85.51

100.00

14.49

2.38

South Pit Infill

including

87.69

89.00

1.31

8.94

and

91.85

92.73

0.88

9.32

and

95.44

96.55

1.11

5.50

SD-26-626

100.81

114.14

13.33

8.77

South Pit Infill

including

106.61

110.00

3.39

30.12

SD-26-627

120.00

136.78

16.78

3.33

South Pit Step-Out

including

124.00

124.97

0.97

19.40

and

133.64

135.79

2.15

9.87

84.00

88.00

4.00

0.75

52.75

55.54

2.79

1.49

including

52.75

53.70

0.95

3.25

SD-26-630

45.57

51.83

6.26

2.27

South Pit Infill

including

45.57

47.07

1.50

8.22

56.90

61.96

5.06

1.90

including

58.89

59.94

1.05

4.69

SD-26-631

117.76

120.80

3.04

1.12

South Pit Step-Out

SD-26-632

47.10

48.12

1.02

2.05

South Pit Step-Out

SD-26-633

112.16

113.43

1.27

2.05

South Pit Step-Out

SD-26-634

56.66

57.43

0.77

2.13

South Pit Infill

SD-26-635

153.75

158.64

4.89

4.04

South Pit Step-Out

including

157.65

158.64

0.99

17.20

SD-26-636

144.63

150.00

5.37

2.09

South Pit Infill

including

144.63

145.41

0.78

9.67

155.27

156.45

1.18

23.20

SD-26-638

16.00

16.86

0.86

1.09

South Pit Infill

SD-26-639

44.59

49.53

4.94

13.82

South Pit Infill

including

44.59

45.63

1.04

55.20

SD-26-640

70.51

73.17

2.66

3.21

South Pit Step-Out

SD-26-641

43.24

45.63

2.39

1.16

Central Area Pit Extension

SD-26-642

19.08

19.75

0.67

6.26

North Pit Infill

SD-26-643

5.54

7.33

1.79

2.80

North Pit Infill

25.25

28.43

3.18

2.22

including

25.25

26.46

1.21

3.92

SD-26-644

22.25

23.29

1.04

2.63

North Pit Infill

38.10

45.75

7.65

0.89

75.18

77.19

2.01

2.40

SD-26-646

11.27

12.17

0.90

11.30

North Pit Extension

SD-26-647

43.72

45.52

1.80

1.18

North Pit Extension

SD-26-648

16.30

18.16

1.86

1.34

North Pit Extension

98.45

99.45

1.00

3.50

SD-26-649

68.00

70.12

2.12

4.31

North Pit Extension

including

68.00

69.06

1.06

6.94

SD-26-650

87.90

93.00

5.10

1.03

North Pit Extension

102.00

107.00

5.00

1.57

including

106.00

107.00

1.00

3.45

137.48

139.00

1.52

1.89

Jubilee Shear - Lower

SD-26-652

116.73

117.50

0.77

2.69

North Pit Extension

136.70

137.71

1.01

9.40

SD-26-654

77.06

78.82

1.76

2.16

North Pit Extension

SD-26-655

88.51

90.00

1.49

1.17

North Pit Extension

SD-26-657

90.16

94.00

3.84

4.33

Hornblende Corridor

173.06

174.00

0.94

20.40

SD-26-658

28.30

29.30

1.00

2.01

South Pit Infill

SD-26-659

44.36

55.00

10.64

1.34

South Pit Infill

53.20

55.00

1.80

5.31

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 6.0 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True widths are estimated to vary between 50 to 95% of the reported core length in the Jubilee Shear.

Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@rpxgold.com
Or
Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@rpxgold.com

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NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE:LFLR,OTC:LFLRF)(OTCQB:LFLRF)(FSE:3WK0) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market beginning May 22, 2026 under the symbol, "EXCBF". Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone returned 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au approximately 125 m below surface, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation within the main shear system High-grade gold was intercepted within the interpreted V2 vein set at the Jagger Zone with 2.0 m at 75.29 g/t Au, incl.... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a 3.6-kilometre follow-up VLF survey at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia.The program tested the extension of a kilometre-scale... Keep Reading...

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