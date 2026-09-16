RPX Gold Expands Gold Mineralization Beyond the PEA Open Pit and Underground Mine in Support of the Planned PFS

RPX Gold Expands Gold Mineralization Beyond the PEA Open Pit and Underground Mine in Support of the Planned PFS

Intersecting 1.87 g/t Gold Over 35.10 Metres

RPX Gold Inc. ("RPX Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: RPX,OTC:RDEXF) (OTCQB: RDEXF) is pleased to announce gold (" Au ") assay results from 25 drill holes totalling 4,336 metres (" m ") from its 2026 ongoing drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has now completed approximately two-thirds of the drilling meterage planned to support the prefeasibility study (" PFS ") and approximately half of its planned 20,000 m 2026 drill program. The results will be included in an updated mineral resource that will support a PFS, targeted for completion in H1 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916925958/en/

Drilling Highlights from 2026 Drilling program

Drilling Highlights from 2026 Drilling program

Highlights (See Figure 1, and Tables 1 and 2):

  • Drilling results extend mineralization at southern end of the Jubilee Deposit beyond the 2026 PEA mine plan and remains open down plunge:
    • 1.87 grams per tonne gold (" g/t Au ") over 35.10 m core length, including 21.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m and 6.22 g/t Au over 2.35 m in SD-26 676
    • 1.19 g/t Au over 33.98 m, including 10.00 g/t Au over 0.98 m and 5.77 g/t Au over 1.07 m in SD-26-674
    • 1.68 g/t Au over 16.68 m, including 5.16 g/t Au over 1.19 m and 8.46 g/t Au over 1.16 m in SD-26-677
    • 2.66 g/t Au over 9.87 m including 7.02 g/t Au over 2.69 m in SD-26-675
  • Drilling results add near-surface gold mineralization with potential to increase open pit resource:
    • 2.05 g/t Au over 4.26 m and 4.68 g/t Au over 2.35 m in SD-26-660A
    • 1.61 g/t Au over 8.47 m, including 11.50 g/t Au over 0.71 m in SD-26-685
  • Results build on previously announced drilling post-2026 PEA (see press releases of December 16, 2025 and May 27, 2026). Combined, these drill results support the potential to connect the North and South pits in an updated mine plan:
    • 8.77 g/t Au over 13.33 m including 30.12 g/t Au over 3.39 m in SD-26-626
    • 10.05 g/t Au over 8.59 m including 82.80 g/t Au over 0.92 m in SD-25-616
    • 13.82 g/t Au over 4.94 m, including 55.20 g/t gold over 1.04 m in SD-26 639
    • 4.63 g/t over 13.25 m, including 18.60 g/t Au over 1.47 m and 14.70 g/t Au over 0.88 m in SD-25-593
    • 3.33 g/t Au over 16.78 m including 19.40 g/t Au over 0.97 m in SD-26-627
    • 23.20 g/t Au over 1.18 m and 2.09 g/t Au over 5.37 m including 9.67 g/t Au over 0.78 m in SD-26-636

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of RPX Gold, commented "We are pleased with the progress of our 2026 drill program, with these latest results demonstrating the continuity of mineralization within and beyond the 2026 PEA mine plan, particularly at the southern end of the Jubilee Deposit. In addition, the near-surface results reinforce the potential to grow mineralization with potential to connect the North and South pits in an updated mine plan. With approximately half of the overall program now completed, we remain focused on expanding and upgrading the resource as well as continued de-risking of the Wawa Gold Project as we advance toward an updated mineral resource estimate and PFS in H1 2027.

At the same time, we are focused on advancing other key elements of our development strategy – toll-milling opportunities, permitting, and Indigenous consultation, including progress on an IBA. As the PFS-focused drilling nears completion, an increasing portion of the remaining 2026 drill program will shift to exploration targets, testing new areas for potential resource growth while keeping the Wawa project on track towards production."

2026 Drilling Program

The previously released 2026 PEA mine plan identified that approximately 63% of open-pit ounces and 86% of underground ounces included in the economic model were classified as indicated mineral resources (see news release dated February 18, 2026). To support conversion of the remaining inferred resources to indicated, the Company announced a 20,000 m drilling program in preparation for the PFS (see news releases dated May 27, 2026 and July 14, 2026).

The 2026 drilling program aims to:

  • Complete the conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources in the mine plan identified in the 2026 PEA;
  • Acquire additional data for grade validation, and metallurgical and geotechnical purposes in key areas of the underground mine plan identified in the 2026 PEA; and
  • Conduct initial follow-up drill testing of several exploration targets identified by previous drilling in areas outside of the current mineral resource.

Approximately 2/3 of the drilling meterage planned for the PFS has been completed.

Combined with previously announced post-2026 PEA results, the new drilling results continue to extend gold mineralization in areas of open-pit potential along the Jubilee Shear Zone (Figure 1 and Table 2). This includes the crown pillar of the historic Surluga Mine where targeted infill drilling in gaps in the 2026 mineral resource continues to indicate the presence of near-surface gold mineralization, particularly in SD-26-660A and SD-26-662.

Drilling also continues to demonstrate that gold mineralization can be extended beyond the 2026 PEA mine plan in areas that were either sparsely tested or untested in historical drilling programs. The drilling intersections at the southern edge of the Jubilee Deposit confirmed and extended gold mineralization in and beyond the 2026 PEA mine plan (Figure 1). Those new drilling intersections, particularly in SD-26-674, SD-26-676 and SD-26-677, could increase the inventory of gold mineralization in that area of the Jubilee Deposit that remains open down-plunge.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Individual drill core samples are labelled and sawn in half along a pre-marked cutting line. A consistent half-core sample is then placed in an individual numbered plastic sample bag that is sealed. The remaining half-core samples are kept at the Company's core storage facility located on the Wawa Gold project. Quarter-core duplicates are taken from certain samples to define the variability of gold distribution. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags sealed with security seals to be transported by commercial carrier for analysis at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), Ancaster, Ontario. NQ core assays are obtained by 50-gram fire-assay with a AA finish or by 1-kilogram metallic screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the original fire-assay returns results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t Au. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.

As part of its QA/QC program, RPX Gold inserts external gold standards (low- to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples and routinely inserts blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least three members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs. Approximately 5% of the pulps and coarse rejects analyzed at Actlabs are sent to Agat Laboratories in Thunder Bay for umpire testing.

Table 1 – Drill hole location details

Hole

(#)

UTM E

(m)

UTM N

(m)

Elevation

(masl)

Azimuth

(°)

Inclination

(°)

Length

(m)

Assays Status

SD-26-660A

668251

5317063

364.1

291.9

-53.2

132

Completed

SD-26-661

668252

5316954

363.2

295.0

-45.1

105

Completed

SD-26-662

668233

5316913

360.7

289.9

-48.0

141

Completed

SD-26-663

668360

5317105

367.5

293.8

-59.1

162

Completed

SD-26-664A

668402

5317053

366.1

341.8

-57.0

231

Completed

SD-26-665

668409

5317180

387.4

304.2

-61.1

222

Completed

SD-26-666

668409

5317180

387.4

270.2

-60.0

222

Completed

SD-26-667

668420

5317270

381.5

290.0

-56.0

225

Completed

SD-26-670

668315

5317432

368.7

285.0

-45.5

75

Completed

SD-26-671

668315

5317434

368.5

253.0

-45.4

75

Completed

SD-26-672

668315

5317433

368.6

315.0

-42.2

75

Completed

SD-26-673

667918

5315855

354.9

192.7

-65.9

208

Completed

SD-26-674

667918

5315855

354.9

160.1

-66.8

222

Completed

SD-26-675

667918

5315855

354.7

137.9

-64.9

255

Completed

SD-26-676

667918

5315855

354.7

118.0

-76.9

201

Completed

SD-26-677

667917

5315855

354.8

80.0

-67.4

225

Completed

SD-26-678

667918

5315855

354.8

60.1

-75.0

186

Completed

SD-26-679

667918

5315855

354.8

355.1

-80.0

162

Completed

SD-26-680

667985

5315989

376.1

336.8

-76.1

177

Completed

SD-26-681

667986

5315985

375.6

168.1

-65.6

246

Completed

SD-26-682

668023

5316027

381.4

300.2

-75.0

180

Completed

SD-26-683

668107

5316106

379.6

284.9

-55.1

192

Completed

SD-26-684

667972

5316141

370.3

320.1

-31.9

108

Completed

SD-26-685

668053

5316206

380.6

346.9

-56.3

147

Completed

SD-26-687

668170

5316373

370.6

327.9

-47.1

162

Completed

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration at RPX Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

ABOUT RPX GOLD INC.

RPX Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company, advancing the flagship Wawa Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, and is adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc. and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project benefits from strong local infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.

The Company is evaluating open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow to help fund the advancement of the underground operation. This phased approach is aimed at de-risking development, accelerating the time to revenue and minimizing shareholder dilution. The approach is subject to the completion of a number of milestones before a production decision can be made, such as continued drilling and mineral resource definition, conducting additional metallurgical test work, completing a prefeasibility study, continuing baseline studies as well as additional permitting and Indigenous consultations, among other factors.

The Wawa Gold Project currently hosts mineral resources from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resources include an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million (" M ") tonnes grading 1.69 g/t Au containing 1,244,000 ounces Au and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951 M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces Au, with both open-pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports the Company's phased development strategy. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment: Wawa Gold Project" with an effective date of February 18, 2026, which is available on www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the Company's profile for more information.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

For material information about the Company, visit http://www.rpxgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to statements regarding completion of an updated mineral resource and PFS in H1 2027; the potential to increase the open pit resource and the potential to connect the North and South pits in an updated mine plan; the Company advancing other key elements of its development strategy; the drill program shifting to exploration targets; keeping the Wawa Gold Project on track towards production; and the goals of the 2026 drilling program, including completing the conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources in the mine plan in the 2026 PEA. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in material grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in Project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of Project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.

This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025, and the interim financial report and related MD&A for the periods ended October 31, 2025, January 31, 2026 and April 30, 2026, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Table 2- Assays Results from Drilling

Hole

(#)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)*

Gold

(g/t)

Area(name)

SD-26-660A

26.00

30.26

4.26

2.05

Surluga Mine Crown Pillar

including

29.28

30.26

0.98

6.84

34.63

41.03

6.40

0.74

51.90

54.25

2.35

4.68

including

53.05

54.25

1.20

8.48

SD-26-661

55.03

60.00

4.97

0.87

Surluga Mine Crown Pillar

SD-26-662

39.85

43.94

4.09

1.31

Surluga Mine Crown Pillar

including

42.95

43.94

0.99

2.93

SD-26-663

88.09

91.09

3.00

2.30

Underground - Infill

including

88.09

88.78

0.69

6.08

SD-26-664A

130.59

131.66

1.07

7.51

Underground - Infill

154.84

155.84

1.00

12.80

217.44

218.88

1.44

8.14

SD-26-665

163.50

164.32

0.82

5.49

Underground - Infill

SD-26-666

190.26

191.34

1.08

1.30

Underground - Infill

SD-26-667

112.71

119.30

6.59

0.91

Underground - Infill

SD-26-670

50.70

51.70

1.00

1.52

North Pit

SD-26-673

120.64

122.15

1.51

1.29

Old Tom - Upper

143.15

153.35

10.20

0.82

SD-26-674

158.71

192.69

33.98

1.19

Old Tom - Upper

including

164.02

165.00

0.98

10.00

and

185.33

186.40

1.07

5.77

SD-26-675

176.56

190.00

13.44

0.69

Old Tom - Upper

199.01

210.00

10.99

0.93

216.87

226.74

9.87

2.66

including

224.05

226.74

2.69

7.02

SD-26-676

140.20

175.30

35.10

1.87

Old Tom - Upper

including

142.30

143.25

0.95

4.92

and

160.00

162.35

2.35

6.22

and

174.30

175.30

1.00

21.50

SD-26-677

153.34

170.02

16.68

1.68

Old Tom - Upper

including

153.34

154.53

1.19

5.16

and

156.94

158.10

1.16

8.46

177.46

179.27

1.81

6.06

including

177.46

178.57

1.11

9.09

SD-26-678

125.00

136.21

11.21

1.53

Old Tom - Upper

including

133.81

135.40

1.59

6.76

149.00

162.26

13.26

0.93

SD-26-679

118.57

119.57

1.00

1.65

Old Tom - Upper

SD-26-680

42.00

42.75

0.75

8.51

Old Tom - Upper

including

118.76

119.89

1.13

2.75

SD-26-681

195.41

211.57

16.16

0.91

Old Tom - Upper

including

199.12

200.00

0.88

3.51

SD-26-682

134.80

138.41

3.61

1.88

Old Tom - Upper

including

135.99

137.18

1.19

3.89

SD-26-683

49.38

52.34

2.96

1.30

Old Tom - Upper

154.40

161.79

7.39

1.11

including

155.46

156.48

1.02

4.35

SD-26-684

70.65

73.63

2.98

2.34

South Pit Step-Out

including

72.63

73.63

1.00

5.39

SD-26-685

120.00

128.47

8.47

1.61

South Pit Step-Out

including

121.45

122.16

0.71

11.50

SD-26-687

133.50

139.98

6.48

0.99

South Pit Infill

including

133.50

134.74

1.24

2.50

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 6.0 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True widths are estimated to vary between 50 to 95% of the reported core length in the Jubilee Shear.

Michael Michaud
President and CEO
(416) 364-7024
mmichaud@rpxgold.com

Manish Grigo
Director of Corporate Development
(416) 569-3292
mgrigo@rpxgold.com

Salisha Ilyas
Investor Relations
(647) 209-9200
salisha@targetir.com

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