Royalty Pharma declares third quarter 2026 dividend

The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $0.235 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About Royalty Pharma plc
Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Royalty Pharma RPRX nasdaq:rprx
RPRX
The Conversation (0)

Royalty Pharma

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

After Expected Business Combination of Gold Resource and Goldgroup Mining, Combined Company Will Be Ineligible for Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index Due to National Eligibility Requirements

Related News

gold investing

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver Bottom? Watch These Key Price Levels

gold investing

Andy Schectman: Gold Price is Misdirection — What to Watch Instead

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

copper investing

Craig Parry: The World Needs More Copper, but New Mines Aren't Coming Fast Enough

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: CGN Resources Spikes on Maiden Gold Drilling