Royalty Pharma Acquires Remaining Royalty Interest in Roche's Evrysdi for $240 Million and Potential Milestones

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired the final portion of PTC Therapeutics' remaining royalty on Roche's Evrysdi for $240 million upfront and up to $60 million in sales-based milestones.

Evrysdi, marketed by Roche, is an orally administered survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Evrysdi was approved by the FDA in 2020 and has treated over 21,000 patients worldwide. In 2024, Evrysdi generated sales of approximately CHF 1.6 billion ($1.9 billion), representing 18% year-over-year growth at constant exchange rates, and is projected to reach CHF 2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) of sales by 2030 based on analyst consensus.

Transaction Terms

Following today's transaction, Royalty Pharma will own 100% of the tiered 8% to 16% royalty paid by Roche on worldwide net sales of Evrysdi. Royalty Pharma will be entitled to royalties of 8% on sales up to $500 million, 11% on sales between $500 million and $1 billion, 14% on sales between $1 billion and $2 billion, and 16% on sales over $2 billion. Royalty Pharma will receive the increased royalty starting in the first quarter of 2026, based on Evrysdi product sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Advisors

Goodwin and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.  

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Servier's Voranigo, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, among others, and 20 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.   

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637
ir@royaltypharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Royalty PharmaRPRXNASDAQ:RPRXLife Science Investing
RPRX
The Conversation (0)

Royalty Pharma

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Related News

Gold Investing

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Gold Investing

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

gold investing

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market