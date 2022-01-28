Royal Wins Corporation an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.Currently, Royal Wins trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "RYWCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: ...

SKLL:CNX