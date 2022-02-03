Gaming Investing News
Kash Karnival Ratings See a Steady Upward Trend on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that since the launch of Kash Karnival in the United States (see Press Release dated November 2, 2021), the platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base, as well as consistent growth in Kash Karnival's ratings across major app marketplaces, contributing to the platform's growing popularity.

The Company's recent decision to concentrate its marketing efforts on the US market is paying off with increased number of downloads, more active monthly users, high-value players, and most recently, Kash Karnival achieving a 5-star rating on the Apple App Store and a 4-star rating on the Google Play Store.

Royal Wins CEO Peter Gan commented: "The consistently positive customer feedback we are getting on our flagship skill-gaming product is very encouraging, and its ever-growing popularity means we are firmly entrenched within the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. We have now applied to have Kash Karnival published on the Samsung Galaxy Store too - further increasing our Android footprint. The platform adjustments we've made recently now allow us to fulfil an instant Know Your Client process from submission to approval, with a target 24-hour turnaround for all legitimate cashouts. Jackpots amongst active and high-roller players are extremely popular. As a result, we are increasing our jackpot types, sizes and frequency for various bet amounts. This is intended to radically improve our retention rates and LTV."

Advertising and Marketing with North American Focus

The US market response has exceeded the Company's expectations prompting management to direct approximately 90% of the Kash Karnival advertising budget towards the North American market, with a special focus on the United States.

Royal Wins has also fine-tuned advertising and marketing language to meet compliance and regulatory requirements with the major social networks, Google search and display networks, and in-game advertising. Management expects that this will reduce current new customer acquisition costs from $12.60 per new subscriber to a long-run average of $5.40, especially for Android users. Email-Direct-Marketing and user communications have also received similar treatment, ensuring that all users, especially active paying customers, receive clear messaging for "Play to Earn" games and reward mechanics, and efficient responses to users making deposits or cashing out.

Efficiency upgrades have also been implemented to include more ways for users to make deposits quickly via a variety of credit card payments as well as in-app purchases and Know Your Client (KYC) process. Royal Wins is now able to offer instant approvals upon acceptance of required KYC documents, and reduce turnaround time for cashouts for verified and approved users from 3 working days to effectively 24 hours. The Company sees this as an important upgrade to build user trust and positive reviews.

Arcade Corner

The Play for Prizes section called Arcade Corner is also seeing a strong popularity increase amongst users who wish to win and redeem real item prizes. On average, Royal Wins is seeing a 170% month-on-month increase in the Arcade Corner activity, with a total of more than 27,000 sessions played. The Company will now be expanding the range of real prizes for users to bet more and win bigger tickets and bespoke items of up to CAD$5,000 in value.

Royal Wins also announces that the Company has today granted 11,772,882 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors, advisors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its "2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan". Each Option has an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of five years from the date of grant with a range of vesting periods.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Player Rewards percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin
Communications Director
Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305
E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

Royal Wins

Royal Wins

Overview

Market research projects the global games market to generate over US$175.8 billion in 2021 and surpass US$ 200 billion in 2023. With so many options for online gaming, wide droves of gamers are turning to games with more substance, strategy and skill needed to win.

Skill-based games are online games that base heavily on the player’s skill to determine their chances of victory. For the growing audience of experienced gamers, pure skill games provide an opportunity for a unique gameplay that is unlike anything on the market.

Royal Wins Pty Ltd. (CSE:SKLL) is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform. The company operates an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Its flagship skill gaming app, Kash Karnival, offers players in 147 countries the chance to win real money.

Established in 2014, Royal Wins designs, develops and operates real-money wagering skill games to disrupt the online gaming space. The company delivers exciting gameplay to its users and chances to win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill with new game releases quarterly. The company’s primary innovation and intellectual property centers around solving big data problems around skill gaming difficulty and mechanics, balanced cash jackpots algorithms and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released an exceptional suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile and tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival. The company continues to innovate the online and mobile wagering and gaming industry by developing new products to be consumed by the ever-evolving base of gamers. It stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.

The company’s key drivers involve utilizing the rapid rise of social and mobile gaming amongst millennials and the uptick of wagering on skill games across mobile, PC & console platforms. As Royal Wins’ adds more games to its flagship app Kash Karnival, players will have more choice & control over how their wins, gameplay, and player-to-player gaming experience.

The next steps for the company include growing its user base across APAC & EMEA. This expansive move would expose gamers to Royal Wins platforms of hyper-casual games and grow the company’s over 1.6 million gamers licensed for cash prize pools, wagers and non-cash rewards. It expects to launch its Player vs. Player (PvP) iteration, Kash Royale, this calendar year to cater for competitive players who prefer playing head-to-head. Royal Wins also seeks to add additional games to its non-cash prize product, Arcade Corner, given the success of Betty’s Bakery that was launched on May 26th, 2021.

As a leader of pure-skill gaming, the company has an early-mover advantage in emerging economies where traditional gambling establishments are scarce but wagering appetite is high. Although Royal Wins enjoys substantial reach in active Asian markets, its strategic positioning in Canada allows it to operate expansive opportunities across Europe & the Americas.

Royal Wins is backed and supported by gaming industry leaders and top-tier developers. The company’s management team comprises a robust group of professionals in gaming, tech and start-up development. Together, they prime Royal Wins for exceptional commercial growth and leading innovations in skill-based games.

Royal Wins’ Company Highlights

  • Royal Wins is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform
  • The company stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.
  • Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival.
  • The company’s key drivers include the rapid increase of mobile and social gaming, which has the potential to push its over 1.6 million user base to new heights.
  • Royal Wins is led by a team of industry stars in game development and internet gaming. Collaboration with a proven management team poses exceptional economic and user growth potential for the company.
  • The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Antics Gaming LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada based developer of skill-based games for Android and iOS platforms.

Royal Wins’ Key Project

Kash Karnival

Kash Karnival is an immersive real-money skill gaming hub targeting millennial markets. Royal Wins’ innovative gaming platform has been built by top-tier developers and offers unique gameplay that utilizes player skills to win. The flagship app is available in 147 countries and utilizes drop-on wagers, in-app purchases and advertising to maximize revenue.

Kash Karnival provides a fun, thematic place where players can bet and win real money and item prizes playing a variety of casual games such as match-three, puzzles, arcade, and action games.

Royal Wins’ Management Team

Peter Gan - CEO

Peter Gan is a proven senior executive with experience in various CEO and managing director roles. Gan has over 15 years in publicly listed companies and had an early career in Accenture and IBM Implementation. He also has expertise in blockchain and digital assets.

Robert Fong - Co-Founder & COO

Robert Fong has over 13 years of experience in gaming and tech startups. He has two successful multi-million dollar exits and multinational experience across a portfolio of leading & growing lean, agile startups to commercialization.

Lukie Ali - Co-Founder & CTO

Lukie Ali has extensive expertise in advanced tech systems, artificial intelligence, server & security development web, mobile and social media tech. Ali also has high fidelity game engine experience.

Alex Igelman - MD, eSports Capital

Alex Igelman is one of Canada’s leading legal experts on internet gaming with over 20 years of experience as a game lawyer and consultant, Igelman is also the founder of Gaming Research Partners.

Jean-Claude Petter - Co-Founder & Advisor

Jean-Claude Petter is the former CEO of Ferrier Lullin Bank (Julius Baer). He has vast experience in funding and managing high-growth. startups, reverse take-overs, M&A and IPO and a strong network of HNWI.

Becky Harris - Advisor

Becky Harris is a thought leader in the gaming and wagering sector. She is a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership at the International Gaming Institute of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Boyd School of Law, UNLV.

Luis Goldner - Advisor

Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive who has managed and operated Fortune 500 companies in the Americas with a focus on global partnerships, consumer trends, and operational best practices. Luis has been a pioneer in bringing Smart Card technology to Brazil and has over 12 years' experience in lottery and gaming industry, including serving as CEO for Intralot do Brazil which he grew to become the number one lottery operator in Brazil. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of digital media company ICARO Media Group based in New York.

Charles Vycichl - Advisor, Non-Executive Chairman, Member of Board Committees

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Currently, Royal Wins trades on the OTCQB (see Press Release dated November 23, 2021) under the symbol "RYWCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYWCF/profile.

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

  • 1.6 million Kash Karnival App Install Base
  • Approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with the world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce Kash Karnival's growth numbers for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Kash Karnival App Installs

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Luis Goldner

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Luis Goldner

Advisory Board Further Strengthened with a Leading Gaming Tech Executive

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Luis Goldner, a leading gaming technology executive, has been appointed to the Company's high-profile Advisory Board.

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Charles Vycichl to Board of Directors

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Charles Vycichl to Board of Directors

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed, real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Charles Vycichl has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and will serve as the Board's Non-Executive Chairman and a Member of Board Committees.

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Royal Wins Commences Trading on the OTCQB exchange in the US

Royal Wins Commences Trading on the OTCQB exchange in the US

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed, real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that, effective today, it will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "RYWCF".

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Royal Wins' OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website:

