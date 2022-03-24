GamingInvesting News

Royal Wins Corporation an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, announces that game development for Non-Fungible Token and Blockchain segments has been added as one of the main diversification and growth strategies for 2022, alongside continuous improvement of existing gaming platforms, geographic expansion, and penetration into new ...

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, announces that game development for Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") and Blockchain segments has been added as one of the main diversification and growth strategies for 2022, alongside continuous improvement of existing gaming platforms, geographic expansion, and penetration into new gaming segments such as mobile tournaments, esports, and games of chance.

The Company has formed a team specifically dedicated to building products outside core product development, which will collaborate with a leading blockchain games developer Labrys (see Press Release dated October 19, 2021) to ramp up strategy and production for the launch of Royal Wins' first blockchain gaming product on HTML5.

Royal Wins' first ever blockchain NFT game, planned to be released in the second half of 2022, will be designed to target Generation Z and to accommodate growing interest from players across Asia that have largely fuelled the growth and popularity of NFT sales and blockchain games to date.

Royal Wins COO and Director Robert Fong commented: "NFTs are exploding in popularity with trading volumes eclipsing their own records quarter over quarter. Play-to-earn gaming models which allow gamers to invest into NFTs are in high demand. This model fits very well with our overall games strategy, so we have decided to fast-track this side of our business. Blockchain gaming will offer us the ability to properly cultivate our Asian markets with a model that appeals best to them, while also servicing the United States with a diverse suite of gaming platforms we currently offer. Even though the United States is now second in the world in terms of overall NFT traffic, the country still saw over 175,000 new users in the NFT ecosystem so far in 2022, a growth of around 38% versus November 2021. This comes in part from the growing interest among younger audiences as Millennials and Generation Z start to account for a higher percentage of traffic."

Blockchain Gaming and NFT Market in 2021

Non-fungible token trading and blockchain games have proved to be less sensitive to global cryptocurrency trends in 2021. According to reports from DappRadar, NFT transactions continued to increase amid declining crypto prices and the number of Unique Active Wallets ("UAW") connected to Ethereum NFT DApps grew by 43% since Q3 2021.

DappRadar also reports that the money generated by NFT trading went from $10.7 billion in Q3 2021 to $11.9 billion by the end of Q4 2021, and blockchain games continue to be in high demand, representing 52% of the industry's usage. Expanding metaverse developments alongside the growing success of the play-to-earn model have also strengthened the case for blockchain games to continue growing throughout 2022.

The growing interest in NFTs and blockchain gaming during this market downturn can partially be attributed to the Chinese audience, stimulated by the recent announcements from the government that the country will soon begin developing its own non-crypto NFT industry.

China is now considered the most extensive NFT user base with a 166% increase in the number of registered users so far in 2022 versus November 2021, whereas the United States dominated in terms of traffic in 2021.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Player Rewards percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin
Communications Director
Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

 Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should" and similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the gaming industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117864

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Royal WinsCSE:SKLLEsports Investing
SKLL:CNX
Royal Wins

Royal Wins

Overview

Market research projects the global games market to generate over US$175.8 billion in 2021 and surpass US$ 200 billion in 2023. With so many options for online gaming, wide droves of gamers are turning to games with more substance, strategy and skill needed to win.

Skill-based games are online games that base heavily on the player’s skill to determine their chances of victory. For the growing audience of experienced gamers, pure skill games provide an opportunity for a unique gameplay that is unlike anything on the market.

Royal Wins Pty Ltd. (CSE:SKLL) is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform. The company operates an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Its flagship skill gaming app, Kash Karnival, offers players in 147 countries the chance to win real money.

Established in 2014, Royal Wins designs, develops and operates real-money wagering skill games to disrupt the online gaming space. The company delivers exciting gameplay to its users and chances to win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill with new game releases quarterly. The company’s primary innovation and intellectual property centers around solving big data problems around skill gaming difficulty and mechanics, balanced cash jackpots algorithms and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released an exceptional suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile and tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival. The company continues to innovate the online and mobile wagering and gaming industry by developing new products to be consumed by the ever-evolving base of gamers. It stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.

The company’s key drivers involve utilizing the rapid rise of social and mobile gaming amongst millennials and the uptick of wagering on skill games across mobile, PC & console platforms. As Royal Wins’ adds more games to its flagship app Kash Karnival, players will have more choice & control over how their wins, gameplay, and player-to-player gaming experience.

The next steps for the company include growing its user base across APAC & EMEA. This expansive move would expose gamers to Royal Wins platforms of hyper-casual games and grow the company’s over 1.6 million gamers licensed for cash prize pools, wagers and non-cash rewards. It expects to launch its Player vs. Player (PvP) iteration, Kash Royale, this calendar year to cater for competitive players who prefer playing head-to-head. Royal Wins also seeks to add additional games to its non-cash prize product, Arcade Corner, given the success of Betty’s Bakery that was launched on May 26th, 2021.

As a leader of pure-skill gaming, the company has an early-mover advantage in emerging economies where traditional gambling establishments are scarce but wagering appetite is high. Although Royal Wins enjoys substantial reach in active Asian markets, its strategic positioning in Canada allows it to operate expansive opportunities across Europe & the Americas.

Royal Wins is backed and supported by gaming industry leaders and top-tier developers. The company’s management team comprises a robust group of professionals in gaming, tech and start-up development. Together, they prime Royal Wins for exceptional commercial growth and leading innovations in skill-based games.

Royal Wins’ Company Highlights

  • Royal Wins is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform
  • The company stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.
  • Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival.
  • The company’s key drivers include the rapid increase of mobile and social gaming, which has the potential to push its over 1.6 million user base to new heights.
  • Royal Wins is led by a team of industry stars in game development and internet gaming. Collaboration with a proven management team poses exceptional economic and user growth potential for the company.
  • The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Antics Gaming LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada based developer of skill-based games for Android and iOS platforms.

Royal Wins’ Key Project

Kash Karnival

Kash Karnival is an immersive real-money skill gaming hub targeting millennial markets. Royal Wins’ innovative gaming platform has been built by top-tier developers and offers unique gameplay that utilizes player skills to win. The flagship app is available in 147 countries and utilizes drop-on wagers, in-app purchases and advertising to maximize revenue.

Kash Karnival provides a fun, thematic place where players can bet and win real money and item prizes playing a variety of casual games such as match-three, puzzles, arcade, and action games.

Royal Wins’ Management Team

Peter Gan - CEO

Peter Gan is a proven senior executive with experience in various CEO and managing director roles. Gan has over 15 years in publicly listed companies and had an early career in Accenture and IBM Implementation. He also has expertise in blockchain and digital assets.

Robert Fong - Co-Founder & COO

Robert Fong has over 13 years of experience in gaming and tech startups. He has two successful multi-million dollar exits and multinational experience across a portfolio of leading & growing lean, agile startups to commercialization.

Lukie Ali - Co-Founder & CTO

Lukie Ali has extensive expertise in advanced tech systems, artificial intelligence, server & security development web, mobile and social media tech. Ali also has high fidelity game engine experience.

Alex Igelman - MD, eSports Capital

Alex Igelman is one of Canada’s leading legal experts on internet gaming with over 20 years of experience as a game lawyer and consultant, Igelman is also the founder of Gaming Research Partners.

Jean-Claude Petter - Co-Founder & Advisor

Jean-Claude Petter is the former CEO of Ferrier Lullin Bank (Julius Baer). He has vast experience in funding and managing high-growth. startups, reverse take-overs, M&A and IPO and a strong network of HNWI.

Becky Harris - Advisor

Becky Harris is a thought leader in the gaming and wagering sector. She is a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership at the International Gaming Institute of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Boyd School of Law, UNLV.

Luis Goldner - Advisor

Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive who has managed and operated Fortune 500 companies in the Americas with a focus on global partnerships, consumer trends, and operational best practices. Luis has been a pioneer in bringing Smart Card technology to Brazil and has over 12 years' experience in lottery and gaming industry, including serving as CEO for Intralot do Brazil which he grew to become the number one lottery operator in Brazil. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of digital media company ICARO Media Group based in New York.

Charles Vycichl - Advisor, Non-Executive Chairman, Member of Board Committees

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Launches Kash Royale App on Apple and Android

Royal Wins Launches Kash Royale App on Apple and Android

New Player-versus-Player Tournaments Platform

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Kash Royale has now been approved and published on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Kash Royale is the Company's first dedicated expansion into competitive real-money gaming and can be found at https:kashroyale.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Reports Surge in User Acquisition and High-Value Player Base Driven by US Launch

Royal Wins Reports Surge in User Acquisition and High-Value Player Base Driven by US Launch

Kash Karnival Ratings See a Steady Upward Trend on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that since the launch of Kash Karnival in the United States (see Press Release dated November 2, 2021), the platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base, as well as consistent growth in Kash Karnival's ratings across major app marketplaces, contributing to the platform's growing popularity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Currently, Royal Wins trades on the OTCQB (see Press Release dated November 23, 2021) under the symbol "RYWCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYWCF/profile.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

  • 1.6 million Kash Karnival App Install Base
  • Approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with the world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce Kash Karnival's growth numbers for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Kash Karnival App Installs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Luis Goldner

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Luis Goldner

Advisory Board Further Strengthened with a Leading Gaming Tech Executive

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Luis Goldner, a leading gaming technology executive, has been appointed to the Company's high-profile Advisory Board.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Esports

How to Invest in Esports

With the initial cannabis and blockchain rushes seemingly over, investors are looking for the latest hot sector. Many believe esports could be the next big thing. But what’s the story behind esports, and why should market participants should consider investing?

Esports — or electronic sports — involves competitive gaming with computers or game consoles. Two or more players compete solo or in teams in online matches until a winner is determined.

Esports fans can tune into these competitive events via the game-streaming service Twitch, which had 2.78 million average concurrent viewers and 8.46 million broadcasters each month in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Entry into Play-to-Earn Gaming; Partnership with BetU ICO Corp

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Entry into Play-to-Earn Gaming; Partnership with BetU ICO Corp

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. ( CSE: ALPA ) ( FSE: 9HN0 ) ( OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce expansion into the play-to-earn space, with a partnership with BetU ICO Corp ("BETU"), a play-to-earn platform.

BETU is a play-to-earn sports and esports prediction game, that is powered by the BETU token. The play-to-earn predictor is a free-to-play game for all BETU token holders. Users are required to make a prediction and if they are correct, users can earn rewards.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures Appoints New Director and Advisor

Playground Ventures Appoints New Director and Advisor

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Emma Fairhurst as a director of the Company. Ms. Fairhurst has over 20 years experience in the venture capital, financial and public company markets. Ms. Fairhurst worked at Canaccord Genuity Corp. where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. Ms. Fairhurst subsequently went on to be a founder and executive in the resource and tech business venture sector. Ms. Fairhurst has extensive board experience as a director and officer of publicly traded companies. Ms. Fairhurst has over 15 years experience with international development and corporate responsibility, working significantly in East Africa. Ms. Fairhurst is a director and founding member of Global Change for Children Society.

Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,445,000 Common Share 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces First Tranche Closing of $2,780,125 Brokered Private Placement

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces First Tranche Closing of $2,780,125 Brokered Private Placement

The Company also provides corporate update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
three people playing pure-skill mobile games together

Pure-skill Mobile Games: What You Need to Know About This Investment Opportunity

Twenty years ago, the notion that one could make money simply by being good at mobile games would have seemed absurd. But times have changed, and thanks to companies like Riot Games — publisher of League of Legends and Valorant — and the early surge in popularity of Major League Gaming, online gaming and eSports today represents a multibillion dollar industry.

So, what does the data say about mobile gaming industry penetration and growth? In 2021, the mobile gaming industry became the top-grossing gaming segment worldwide, reaching 2.65 billion users, with Asia and Europe coming in first and second with 1.29 billion and 551.7 million users respectively. In that same year, the industry generated a staggering US$93.2 billion in revenue, a 7.3 percent year-over-year increase that represented 52 percent of 2021’s global consumer spending in gaming.

It’s clear that mobile gaming is a rapidly growing segment. Professional gamers have pulled in salaries of six or even seven figures. The association between gaming skill and monetary return is well established by this point. Add to that the rise in popularity of video game streaming and video game culture in general, and it’s clear why mobile gaming has become so ingrained in our society. All of this has led to the birth of a new genre — pure-skill games. To understand why this represents such a compelling opportunity for investors, one must first understand what the term means.

Keep reading...Show less
Emma Fairhurst Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares Playground Ventures Inc.

Emma Fairhurst Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares Playground Ventures Inc.

Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that she has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of and aggregate of 4,870,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Emma Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 23,975,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 200,000 Options representing 38.20% on an undiluted basis and 43.70% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,845,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×