Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Tuesday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website later that week or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs .

REGISTER HERE:

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow: NASDAQ - RGLD | Event Registration | Renmark Financial Communications

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

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